Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the season or buy gifts for your loved ones, you can do it all at Kohl's and score some savings while you're at it.

While Cyber Monday may be over, the retailer is still giving customers the chance to save big on clothing, shoes, kitchen gadgets and other essentials during its Cyber Deal Days event. Through Dec. 1, you can score major discounts like up to 40% off toys, up to 50% off weighted blankets and up to 60% off select memory foam pillows and mattress toppers. But that's not all. There are also opportunities to get savings on top of savings, as select items are eligible for an extra 20% discount with the code GOSHOP20. Plus, this coupon is valid with purchases made online or in-store.

From toys to boots, here are some of the best deals from Kohl's Cyber Deal Days event. To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2021 fashion deals

You've been dreaming of this moment for a while — scoring high-quality pajamas for a fraction of the price! This top-rated jammy set can be yours for over half the price.

Look good, feel better in these confidence-boosting shapewear leggings. Available in nine colors and sizes suitable for short and long legs, this pair is only $18 for a limited time.

Your feet won't be the only things wrapped up in warmth this season. These slide slippers' $10 price tag will also make you feel all kinds of warm, fuzzy feelings inside your heart, as well!

Exes come and go, but high-quality outerwear can last a lifetime (with proper care, of course). Grab this sherpa-lined jacket from Levi's while it's less than $60.

You can wear these bestselling Nike sneakers for runs, long walks and every activity in between. They're made from a breathable, lightweight knit material and a soft foam sole that provides cushioning and comfort with every step.

This women's cardigan offers a modern design with edgy prints like zebra, cheetah or plaid. Layer it over a turtleneck and pair it with your favorite denim for a chic look. It's a comfortable style to wear day or night — for every season!

We all need two kinds of winter boots: a pair that can brave rainy, snowy weather, and a pair that will keep our feet cozy when we head out to run errands. For the latter, Kohl's has you covered! Five styles of this boot from Koolaburra by Ugg are on sale right now.

This ultra-cozy sweater has an average 4.1-star rating and is currently under $16. Reviewers rave about how comfortable it is and love that it comes in six different colors and prints to choose from.

In winter it seems like you're constantly searching through your wardrobe for a long-sleeve shirt to use as a base layer, so you can never have too many. Thankfully, you can grab this one for under $5 right now. It comes in almost 30 colors, so you're bound to find an option that matches your style.

Looking for a new pair of jeans? These ones are made from a stretchy denim material, come in 27 colors and have slimming pockets, so they check virtually every box. Even better, they start at just $16 during Kohl's Cyber Monday event.

Reviewers say these boots are both comfortable and stylish, so they'll make the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe. They're only $16 right now, so you should add them to your cart ASAP.

Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2021 home deals

Experts say that using a weighted blanket may help enhance sleep. If you've been wanting to try one out, this is the perfect opportunity to do so, because this pick from Altavida is currently under $20! The 12-pound blanket has a plush faux-mink material on one side and brushed microfiber on the other.

With plenty of cold nights on the horizon, it might be time to swap your bedding for something a little heavier. These bestselling flannel sheets should keep you nice and cozy. They have an average 4.6-star rating from more than 4,400 reviews and come in a range of patterns, colors and sizes.

Instead of spending a bunch of money on a new mattress, make the most of the one you have and add a new mattress topper to your bed. This one is a great pick for hot sleepers, as it's made with a cooling gel memory foam and has a cover with two types of cooling fibers.

A $60 markdown means this highly-rated toothbrush is now just $40. The cleaning action, timer and angled brush head are designed to deliver a better clean. Plus, the device comes with a two-year warranty.

Traditional flossing can be a pain, so many people have turned to Waterpik to get their teeth and gums glistening. Searches for the Waterpik Ultra Flosser are up 80% within the last week, according to Google Trends, so we have a feeling this deal will go fast.

Someone always has a robot vacuum on their wish list. This version from Tzumi is designed with a complete system of brushes for thorough cleaning and can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. This gadget is a great gift for the person who needs extra assistant with their chores.

If you prefer to vacuum yourself, this upright cleaner from Bissell is now over $92 off as part of Kohl's Cyber Deal Days. The multi-surface tool includes a dual-action brush roll to help you transition from vacuuming to mopping with ease.

It can be hard to find a great deal on reliable luggage. This three-piece softside set is on sale for just $80 — a deal that might be hard to pass up ahead of holiday travels.

You can also grab this hard side spinner suitcase for an impressive discount. It has a spacious interior and can even be expanded an extra inch to fit all of your essentials.

Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2021 kitchen deals

Easily transform frozen fruits and veggies into delicious smoothies with this portable blender from BlendJet. It features a TurboJet technology that can break down tough ingredients like ice, frozen fruits and more. Ideal for the person always busy and on-the-go.

Get the BBQ experience without the carbon mess. This indoor electric grill provides a smokeless experience — without sacrificing flavor — via smoke extraction technology.

You can add this affordable air fryer to your kitchen for just $60. Both the crisper tray and pan are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning up after meal prep is a breeze.

This bestselling air fryer from Ninja is also included in the Deal Days event. It has an extra-large capacity to fit up to nine slices of toast or a 13-inch pizza.

From holiday baking to pasta dinners, this stand mixer from KitchenAid has proven itself worthy of space on many kitchen counters. Right now, it's on sale for $350.

Anyone with a cast iron skillet or pan knows how much of an essential it is in the kitchen. It can be used on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or even over the campfire. This skillet from Food Network is on sale in all three sizes: 12 inches ($14.39), 10 inches ($13.59) and 8 inches ($10.39).

Need a stocking stuffer for the home chef in your life? This bright cutlery set makes it easy to reduce the risk of cross contamination in the kitchen, thanks to its bright color-coded design.

While this bestselling cookware normally costs nearly $400, during the Kohl's Cyber Deals event, it's marked down to $300. The 10-piece set comes with saucepans, frypans and a stockpot that you can use to whip up tasty meals.

Dutch ovens aren't just for making soups and stews (although they're great for that, too). Chef Monti Carlo previously told Shop TODAY that she uses hers for deep frying, making pasta, roasting chicken and more. While they can be pricey, you can get this one for just $28.79 right now at Kohl's.

Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2021 tech deals

Pump up the volume of your favorite tunes and podcast with Google's smart speaker. Available for $25, you can pair the Nest Mini with your TV, lights and other smart devices.

Amazon's Echo Show will make the perfect addition to your nightstand. You can have it wake you up with your favorite song. Once you're up, you can ask Alexa to check the weather, tell you the latest news or play your go-to morning playlist.

This battery-powered doorbell can detect people, packages, animals and more that find themselves at your front door. You can download the Google Home app on your phone to monitor your space and receive alerts, regardless of where you are.

During the Kohl's Cyber Deal Days event, you can score $100 off the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch. Along with tracking workouts, the watch will allow you to monitor your sleep and stress levels and provide you with insights on how to improve them.

Another affordable Fitbit on sale this week, the Luxe model is just under $100 during Kohl's Cyber Deal Days sale. The small tracker helps users form healthy habits and reach fitness goals that they can actively monitor right from their wrist.

Kohl's Cyber Deal Days 2021 toy deals

Who doesn't love a retro toy modernized for today's kids? This super-loaded Mr. Potato Head playset includes 45 accessories and is on sale today.

Get them learning on the right foot (or paw!) with LeapFrog's interactive puppy pal. This companion can do everything from sing lullabies to teach your little one numbers. Plus, you can even download new lessons through the brand's online Learning Path.

Your little one will never stop jumping with this easy indoor trampoline. Aside from being a fun toy, this trampoline provides a great activity for the kids when they need to stay inside.

They can take aim with this dart-firing bow and learn the art of archery. The toy features 48 darts, a bow and instructions. With this, they can send darts in the air up to 85 feet.

"Star Wars" fans will love this Lego game where they can build their own model of The Child. This set features a gearshift knob element, the Child's favorite toy and a Child Lego mini figure for display.

Whether they love to accessorize or can't resist a good craft, this fun jewelry-making activity is one they'll be excited to unwrap this year. It includes enough beads, thread and more to make over 100 pieces of jewelry.

Introduce your little ones to the art of cooking with this interactive kitchen set. This game is ideal for kids 2-years-old and up. They will love all the features including the 25-piece accessory set and the electronic light-up stove.

