Sure, today’s kids have their Nintendo Switches and iPhones and smart watches. But will they ever know what it was like to fall off a wagon on the Oregon Trail?

Fortunately for kids of the '80s and '90s, a slew of nostalgia-driven toys are here to bring your own children into the golden age of Tamagotchis, See and Spell and Tickle Me Elmo. And now you don't even need a wrestling match in the aisles of Toys 'R' Us to get one.

This handheld version of the '80s computer game has original graphics and sounds just like parents remember, now in a handheld version similar to a Gameboy. For ages 8 and up.

These little orphans set off the original toy-buying frenzy in the '80s. Each doll has a unique name and birth certificate, and if it's not what you would have chosen, you will LIKE IT. Go for the "vintage" design for authenticity. Ages 3 and up.

Speaking of toy-buying frenzies, these little vibrating Elmo dolls are still here to laugh with the next generation of "Sesame Street" fans.

Tamagotchi Pix

The virtual pets of the '90s have a modern twist with a camera that allows you to join it on screen and a feature that allows you to connect with friends for play dates.

Each Bear has a belly icon and a backstory. Wish Bear likes to make wishes come true. That's the spirit, Wish Bear! For ages 4 and up.

Follow the pattern of lights and sounds in the order Simon says in this game of memory. This was cutting-edge technology. For ages 8 and up.

My Little Pony has inspired much adult Brony fandom. But the pastel ponies with brushable manes are still fun for actual children, and now come with tricked out color reveals. Ages 5 and up.

Today's children may not have any idea what a rotary phone is, but it's still fun to spin the dial and pull. 12 months and up.

Or get your toddler started on vinyl hunting with this retro record player. Ages 18 months and up.

With this very cool update on the classic Viewmaster, you can load in your own photos to create a personal reel. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

This hot toy for kids of the late '90s plays music and then gives a command, which you respond to by pushing, pulling, or twisting the correct button.

If you don't remember the Hungry Hungry Hippos theme song, did you even watch Saturday morning cartoons?

