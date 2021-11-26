From Barbie to Hot Wheels, 15 huge Black Friday deals on toys

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The hottest holiday toys are on everyone's wish list this year, and Black Friday is the time to get them all on sale. From the new and trendy gadgets and games to the classic toys like Barbie and Hot Wheels that everyone loves, there are options for everyone at prices you'll love.

So, if you're scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday toy deals, consider your quest over — we already did all of the legwork. Whether you need an interactive play set for the little tike in your life or a craft for the older kid to keep them occupied over winter break, there's something fun here on sale that will make the perfect gift.

From 43% off of a play set to a Barbie DreamCamper for just $60, keep reading for the Black Friday toy deals you'll want to take advantage of today.

Black Friday toys deals and sales

Prepare for hours of pretend play with this six-piece set, which includes a broom, duster, mop and more household-inspired items. You can catch it on sale right now for just $21.

For the kid that already has a tablet at home, this workshop set provides a fun way to learn and sharpen math skills. They can open Osmo on their device and practice skills such as problem-solving and basic curriculum skills such as addition and subtraction.

Towering over 3 feet tall, Barbie's Dreamhouse is sure to be a hit this year for the holidays. It features over 10 indoor and outdoor play areas and 75 different pieces to help them create their own storylines and adventures..

A $30 markdown means you can add the DreamCamper to your cart for just $60 right now. The camper transforms to create three different play sets that they can play with for hours. This pick was so popular that it is no longer available online, but you can find it at a Walmart store near you.

L.O.L. Surprise's House of Surprises is on sale for 30% off right now. The multistory house includes 85 different surprises and six transforming rooms that can fit all of their L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

This movie studio set is part of Bullseye's Top Toys list. Right now you can grab it for 30% off and add it to your cart for less than $100. Inside, they'll find 12 exclusive toys and four stages for their own taste of Hollywood movie magic at home.

For the older kid that loves to get crafty, a tie-dye set can help them unleash some of their creativity. This kit from FAO Schwarz is on sale for 50% off and includes two headbands and a tote bag they can decorate on their own.

This classic toy is making a comeback — and you can score the purple model on sale for 15% off for Black Friday! They'll be able to raise their own virtual pet and play 17 different virtual games with friends when they connect their devices.

For screen-free fun, the Amazon Black Friday deal on the Toniebox is one you don't want to miss. With each figurine comes a different set of songs and stories that they can listen to before bed or while they play during the day.

Little ones can tinker with and build this robot for some hands-on fun. Each individual piece of the robot has a fun game they can play with, or they can assemble the robot together for a more interactive experience.

Barbie dons a baker hat with this playset, as it includes a bakery island, cake molds and Barbie dough she can use to make all kinds of sweets. Once they finish baking, they can proudly display their tasty creations in the included display case.

Let them indulge in a bit of self-care with this fun Glam Getaway House set. Since it comes with its own carrying handle, they can take the fun with them just about anywhere.

For the aspiring veterinarian, this Doggie Daycare doll will let their imagination thrive. They'll help Barbie take care of four little dogs that play, eat and use the bathroom.

From crazy ramps to tight turns and motorized boosters, this track set is nothing short of fun. Right now you can save $5 on the set during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Without any of the twists and turns, players can really test their speed with this raceway. A discount over more than 25% off means you can grab it for less than $85 right now.

Where to find the best Black Friday toy deals

We found great deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. We also found great Black Friday toy deals at Macy's.

Black Friday toy shopping tips

CNBC's Courtney Reagan told TODAY that this Black Friday you should go into the store with a plan: know that you're looking for and know what price you should expect to pay. "Black Friday doorbusters are almost always in short supply. That's almost always all part of it."

