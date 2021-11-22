Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The wait is over — Walmart's Black Friday deals are available now! The retailer started rolling out markdowns as early as mid-October to tease the big shopping event, but now shoppers can take advantage of the major discounts that are part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

Given shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a jump-start on your shopping list feels more pressing than ever, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday sales below.

If you're not ready to start your shopping just yet, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days ad provides a sneak peek of the kind of deals you should expect to see throughout the next week. Walmart's final round of Black Friday deals drops tonight at 7 p.m. EST online and Friday, Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. EST in stores. There's major deals on all things tech, home, and toys this time around, including a $230 discount on an iRobot Roomba and $100 off a swing set your kids will love to play with next summer.

If you don't want to wait until 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. to shop the day of, you'll want to sign up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals four hours earlier than the general public, which includes the next sales drop on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

Walmart's Black Friday deals include savings on the Nintendo Switch, AirPods, air fryers and more. We rounded up some of the retailer's best Black Friday deals that you can shop below. From flat-screen TVs to the Xbox Series X, read on to see a few of our favorite deals dropping between now and Nov. 26. Set your reminders for tonight and Friday, though — we have a feeling they're going to go fast.

'Tis the season to grace actual inboxes with adorable family photos. This Black Friday deal means you can score a set of 20 for just $5.

From pizza to chicken, you can make all kinds of meals in this air fryer thanks to its nine cooking functions. It can hold up to 12 quarts of food, so you can whip up a family-size dinner in a breeze.

Track your fitness patterns, answer texts, play music — you can just about do it all with this Series 3 Apple Watch. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can wear it while you workout in the pool or even at the beach during the summer.

This hot drop is a deal that always goes fast each year. According to the brand, the Xbox Series X is the "fastest, most powerful Xbox ever" and is great for 4K gaming.

The Fitbit Charge 4 features upgraded capabilities that help you track even more parts of your workouts — and even your sleep. The battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge, so you can enjoy the convenience of the device all week long.

Who wouldn't want to unwrap a flat screen TV this year? This 70-inch high-definition version from Onn. is on sale for less than $400 through Nov. 26.

The Nintendo Switch surged in popularity in 2020, and this deal proves it isn't going anywhere. This bundle includes the blue and red joy-cons, as well as Mario Kart 8, so the gamer in your life can get right to racing.

A discount of almost $40 brings the Apple AirPods Pro down to just $159, one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Unlike the first generation of AirPods, these feature silicone tips that allow for a better fit in your ears.

Hosting for the holidays? You'll want to play all of the holiday tunes out of this highly-rated speaker. It allows for up to 16 hours of playback time, and thanks to the BassUp technology and LED lighting features, it makes for clear listening outdoors, too.

Your favorite slow cooker just got a functional upgrade — and it's now on sale. Thanks to air frying capabilities, you can cook nearly every part of your meal right in this Instant Pot, since it also pressure cooks, sautés, steams, sous vides, roasts, and bakes.

This affordable set might just make you toss out the bulky Tupperware you have at home right now. The set of 13 not only makes it easy to see exactly what you're storing in the fridge, but the vented lids also allow you to toss the container straight into the microwave to reheat your meal.

The only thing better than a throw blanket in the dead of winter? A heated throw blanket! This machine-washable style from Brookstone operates on four different heat settings, so you're bound to keep cozy when the temperatures drop.

Know someone that's looking to pick up a new hobby in the new year? The Cricut Explore Air 2 works even faster than the original machine, so they can turn out creations in record speed. Plus, this bundle is an exclusive Walmart Black Friday deal.

Fans of Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, don't just have to use the recipe books to cook like her — they can use her cookware set, too. This 30-piece set includes everything from pans to spatulas, so no step in the meal-making process will be overlooked.

Here's your chance to save $230 on a highly-coveted gift! This Roomba boasts powerful suction, dirt detection and can even empty on its own for up to 60 days (so you can actually forget about vacuuming for a little while).

Spread some cheer from your own front yard with this giant inflatable snowman. Other outdoor holiday inflatables, such as a Christmas tree and a festive penguin are also on sale for $25.

Real Christmas trees might be more expensive this year, but with a fake one, you'll never have to worry about price hikes. This artificial Norway spruce is a special value during Walmart's Black Friday sale and is less than $70. It's an investment that you can use for years to come.

Give the kiddos something to look forward to this spring. Up to five kids can swing and slide at once on this durable set, which can hold up to 500 pounds total.

For indoor play this winter, let the kiddos ride around in this battery-operated bumper car. It's suitable for kids up to four years old and features a soft rubber bumper to protect walls and furniture.

Finally, a small vacuum for life's small messes! This handheld gadget is on sale for less than $30, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

Another special Black Friday deal at Walmart, this affordable bedding is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fresh set of sheets this winter. You can find it in full, queen and king sizes in a range of colors.

A fun gift for teens, this bundle includes everything they'll need to hold onto some of their favorite memories. It includes the Instax Mini 7+ instant camera, a 10-pack of Instax film, a magnetic frame, a curved frame, pegs and a photo album.

This 797-piece set inspired by Harry Potter's residence with the Dursley family is on sale right now. It's a popular pick for Potterheads and little ones that like to build alike!

While air fryers can reduce the amount of oil you need to fry your food, they can still be a pain to clean. This popular pick from Chefman features a dishwasher-safe basket for easy care.

If you're planning on hosting a few winter movie marathons, this projector can instantly upgrade the experience. It also includes the Roku Express, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows right from the projector.

Complete with 60 pieces, Barbie's fully furnished Dreamcamper can transform into three different vehicles and five different living spaces. From the rooftop lounging area to the patio with a pool, little minds can let their imaginations run wild as they play with friends and family this holiday season.

A $150 discount means you can score this home security system for just $199 at Walmart today. The 1080p cameras connect directly to your home Wi-Fi, and you can use the Arlo App to trigger a siren, hear and speak to visitors and more.

As much as we love them, pets can add to the messes in our homes. If your floors or couches are no stranger to pet hair, this powerful vacuum from Shark might be worth grabbing. It features a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter trap and additional tools to pick up dirt in hard-to-reach spaces.

If you're looking for an affordable first laptop, this one covers all the bases — it's fast, reliable and secure on the web. This model from ASUS stands out because it can fold into a tablet for creatives who want to draw or users who like to play games.

Winter is fast approaching, and we'll be reaching for our snow boots before we know it. Luckily, you can step out in style in a fresh pair of boots if you grab these on sale for $40 off right now.

Classic gifts will never go out of style. This Lego kit includes 1,500 pieces that little ones can use to build all kinds of animals, including penguins and dinosaurs. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.

