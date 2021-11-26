KitchenAid, Dash and 8 more stand mixers on sale this Black Friday

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Catching major kitchen appliances on sale isn't the easiest thing to do, but we've had our eyes peeled for the best Black Friday sales and have come across a few. We already broke down the best deals we've seen so far on air fryers, and now we're breaking down some standout Black Friday deals on stand mixers.

We found 10 stand mixers on sale for every budget and scoured the internet for deals on attachments to go along with some of them. We found major markdowns on KitchenAid, Hamilton Beach, Dash and other brands with highly-rated stand mixers that you can shop online this Black Friday.

Ahead, you'll find Black Friday deals on stand mixers from retailers like Target, Williams-Sonoma and more.

This pretty stand mixer comes from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target. Today, you can save $80 on the popular kitchen tool and add it to your cart for $350.

This stand mixer from Hamilton Beach can mix enough batter for up to five dozen cookies and operates on seven different speeds. You can find the metallic black and metallic blue styles on sale for 24 percent off today.

A 49% discount means you can score this mixer from KitchenAid for $220 right now. Don’t wait on this one — we have a feeling it will go fast!

Save $80 on this 5-quart mixer from KitchenAid and have it shipped right to your door when you order the Pistachio, Majestic Yellow or Empire Red editions. The Contour Silver and Medallion Silver styles are still on sale but only available for store pickup.

This doorbuster deal is almost too good to be true! You can grab the five-piece set, which includes the whisk, dough hook and paddles, for $70 right now.

Dash makes tons of mini-but-efficient appliances, and this stand mixer is no different. It can hold up to 3.5-quarts of dough and comes with two beaters and two dough hooks.

This sleek stand mixer is on sale for 15 percent off at Nordstrom right now. It holds 5.5-quarts and operates on 12 different speeds for efficient mixing. More than 70 percent of reviewers awarded it a 5-star rating, helping it earn a 4.6-star overall rating from shoppers.

Just half a quart smaller than the Delish stand mixer, the Everyday mixer is meant for everyday recipes. Whether you're making dips, batter or anything in between, this mighty gadget can do all of the work for you.

The blue edition of this stand mixer is on sale for $108 today, which means you can take advantage of a $12 discount. It comes with a two-year warranty, as well as a dough hook, beater, balloon whisk and pouring shield.

Sunbeam's stand mixer is on sale for 15 percent off at Target, which means you can add it to your cart for less than $50. It can mix, whip and knead on five different speed settings and, with the press of a button, converts to a hand mixer for lighter jobs in the kitchen.

Black Friday stand mixer attachments on sale

For hands-free sifting and weighing, the deal on this attachment is worth taking advantage of. It can be used with any kind of KitchenAid stand mixer, regardless of size.

A home-cooked meal just got easier to make thanks to this attachment. It can roll six-inch sheets of pasta and you can use either the included spaghetti or fettucine cutter to create different-sized noodles.

Whether you're making burgers or bread crumbs, this food grinder can make the job easier. It includes fine, medium and coarse grinding plates, as well as two sausage-stuffer tubes.

Slice fresh vegetables consistently and with ease with this handy attachment. It comes with two different blades to meet the needs of the dish you're making.

This deal ends today! You can save $30 on this ice-cream maker attachment and make up to 2 quarts of fresh ice cream for those summer nights you're dreaming of already.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!