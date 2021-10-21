Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re planning a trip for the holiday season or are finally taking the vacation you postponed last year, it may be time to consider making some much-needed upgrades to your travel gear.

And right now is a great time to do that, because a number of retailers are currently offering major discounts on luggage and other travel essentials. Right now at Macy’s, you can find some of the lowest prices of the season on luggage sets, with savings of up to 65% on suitcases and accessories. And Samsonite has kicked off its early Black Friday sale and is offering a 30% site-wide discount through Tuesday, Oct. 26. Along with those exciting sales, we've also seen an assortment of other deals from retailers like Amazon and Calpak, making it the perfect time to shop.

Even if you’re not in the market for luggage, we suggest using this as an opportunity to cross a few more people off your holiday gift list. Because a new suitcase set or stylish Dopp kit will make a great present for any young adult or travel enthusiast in your life.

From carry-ons to packing cubes, here are some of the best deals on travel essentials to shop right now.

Best luggage deals

This four-piece luggage set is currently discounted by $250, bringing the price down to $110 — its lowest price of the season. The collection includes two sturdy upright suitcases and two soft side bags. It's available in six color options ranging from sleek charcoal to brighter hues like lime and pink.

Meet your new favorite travel companion. Mono’s durable carry-on is designed to fit in the overhead bin on almost any flight. It has a hard shell exterior, so there is no need to stress about fragile souvenirs breaking. It also has an inner zippered panel, compression pad and pockets to help you maximize every inch of precious storage space.

This kid’s luggage set is the perfect gift for future globetrotters. With a suitcase, backpack, lunchbox and neck pillow, they’ll be ready for any big adventure. And it’s not just for travel, they can use the items in the set for school and sleepovers, too.

When you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout, you’ll save 30% on items across the Samsonite site. But that’s not all, the brand is also offering free shipping on all luggage and bags, no promo code needed. While there are plenty of great options to shop during the sale, we suggest grabbing this customer-favorite medium spinner suitcase. It combines form and function, with a stylish design and durable construction.

Not only does the marble pattern on this large 28-inch suitcase look incredibly stylish, but it also makes it easy to identify at baggage claim. The suitcase has more than 6,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers noting that they appreciate how lightweight and easy to maneuver it is.

This three-in-one bag will be your new go-to for day trips or quick weekend getaways. You pack it full of essentials like a normal duffel, unzip and use it as a garment bag or maximize the space and use it as both. It’s made of a water-resistant material to help keep your belongings safe from the elements.

With four dual spinner wheels and a multi-stop pull handle, this large suitcase is great for zipping through terminals. The roomy interior features zippered mesh pockets and a removable WetPak that will keep your liquids contained. Don’t forget to use the code EXTRA30 at checkout to save.

You can get this chic and stylish carry-on from CalPak for 20% off right now. It has interior pockets and compression straps and it can expand an additional two inches to accommodate any souvenirs that you're planning on bringing back from your trip.

Traveling for business? You’ll be able to carry everything you need for meetings and business lunches in this backpack. “This backpack has it ALL,” wrote one reviewer. “It is very lightweight but can also stand up on its own. It has a USB internal connection for a power bank as well as many other bells and whistles. There is an external water bottle holder and two additional pockets specifically for smaller items.”

Best travel accessory deals

Keep your suitcase organized with these packing cubes. Included in this deal are large, medium and small cubes along with toiletry and shoe bags. Each cube has a breathable mesh top so you can see what's inside and easily find what you're looking for.

This travel kit comes with everything you need to stay comfortable on your journey, whether you're on a long international flight or a short train ride. For just $17, you'll get a memory foam neck pillow, cozy velvet throw and plush eye mask.

Avoid unexpected overweight baggage fees with this portable luggage scale. It will give you an accurate measurement of items up to 110 pounds, so you'll know exactly how much your bag weighs before you step up to the check-in counter. It's small enough to fit in a spare pocket in your purse or carry-on, so you can bring it with you on your trip and make sure your bag still meets the limit — even with all your vacation purchases.

This Dopp kit will make a great gift for any guy, and right now, you can get it for 50% off. It can be hung from a doorknob or towel rack, thanks to the handy metal hook on top, and has inner and side pockets to help him keep everything organized.

Staying connected has never looked so stylish. You can score 50% off this cute portable charger from CalPak. It also doubles as a luggage tag, so you can attach it to your suitcase or backpack and then take out the battery pack when you need a little extra juice.

