This year, you don't have to wait until the end of November to start shopping some of the best holiday deals. Retailers like Amazon and Target have already kicked off huge seasonal sales events featuring discounts on everything from tech to beauty.
And now, Best Buy is entering the mix. While the retailer's official Black Friday sale doesn't begin until Nov. 19 (a week early), starting today you can shop hundreds of early Black Friday deals on giftable toys, tech and home essentials from leading brands like Apple, Dyson and Keurig. But your time to shop is limited — these early deals will only last until Friday, Oct. 22.
All products in the sale are covered by Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee so the price won't drop lower before the shopping holiday. But on the off chance that it does, you can request a refund for the difference.
From hot tech to holiday cooking gadgets, here are all the deals that we're eying from Best Buy.
Best Buy early Black Friday tech deals
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These headphones from Beats are marked down by more than 50%, meaning that you'll save $180 when you purchase them during the event! They feature Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling and real-time audio calibration for a crystal clear listening experience.
Jabra Elite True Wireless Active Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones
You can also grab these in-ear headphones for just under $80 right now. They have four built-in microphones so you can talk on the phone or take meetings from anywhere.
Garmin Venu Smartwatch
With this watch on your wrist, you'll be able to track workouts, get notifications and collect valuable information about your energy levels and sleep quality. Even better, it has the ability to connect to your wireless headphones for phone-free listening.
Apple 10.2-Inch iPad
Save $50 on Apple's 8th Generation iPad. The powerful tool can serve as your mobile office, digital art studio, portable streaming device and so much more. It has a crystal clear retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Samsung 70-Inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
With a Crystal Processor 4K, this TV from Samsung automatically upgrades the resolution of any content, so you can watch games, shows and movies in ultra HD. It also features HDR and PurColor technology to give you a super vibrant and lifelike picture, no matter what you're watching.
Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
The Nest Mini comes equipped with Google Assistant so you can ask it to play your favorite songs, set an alarm or check the weather. The small device comes in four colors and will look great sitting on your countertop or nightstand.
HP Pavilion 11.6-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop
This lightweight laptop is the perfect size for students or travelers. Use it as a conventional laptop with a keyboard or rotate the screen and turn it into a touchscreen tablet.
Vankyo Leisure 3W PRO Wireless Mini Projector
Create the home theater that you've always dreamed of with this wireless projector. It connects directly to iOS and Android smartphones so you can project movies and shows onto your wall.
Best Buy early Black Friday home deals
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer
This air fryer has an average 4.7-star rating from over 2,100 reviews and is currently more than 60% off during Best Buy's early Black Friday promotion. It has a large 8-quart capacity, which will allow you to prep up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time.
Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
A pressure cooker is a valuable tool to have in your cooking arsenal, especially during holiday season. And right now, you can add this one to your kitchen for just $30. It has 10 preset cooking functions for dishes like rice, meat, soup, beans and more. On busy days, you can prep meals ahead of time thanks to the keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer.
Keurig K Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Whip up delicious lattes in minutes with this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig. The additional milk frother and concentrated coffee "shot" function make it easy to brew café-level creations at home. And if you just want a basic cup of coffee or tea, it'll do that as well.
NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender
Get $50 off Nutribullet's powerful Five-Speed Blender. Along with the classic Nutribullet personal-sized blending cups, you'll get a 64-ounce pitcher to make larger portions of smoothies and soups.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
There's a good reason why Dyson is a leading vacuum brand: Its devices feature powerful suction and smart technology that will help you get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Right now, you can save $200 on the Outsize Cordless Vacuum, which comes equipped with a full-size bin and additional cleaning tools.
iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
You can score $250 off this popular robot vacuum from iRobot. It will learn the layout of your home and build its own Smart Maps to easily navigate around your house. After each cleaning, it automatically empties into a dirt disposal bag that can hold up to 60 days of debris.
Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Exercise Bike
You don't have to wait until the new year to start working on your health resolutions. Reach your fitness goals sooner with the help of this smart bike. It features 32 levels of adjustable resistance and more than 1,600 preprogrammed workouts with professional trainers.
Best Buy early Black Friday toy deals
Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper Vehicle and Accessories
This three-in-one DreamCamper from Barbie was one of Zulily's top toy picks for 2021. The vehicle comes with surprises like a hidden boat and pool, so they'll be able to take their dolls on tons of fun adventures.
Mega Bloks Build 'n Learn Table
Kids 12 months and older can use the 30 pieces in this set to learn about colors and numbers while building unique structures. The table folds up for easy transport and storage.
Hot Wheels Jet Jump Airport Playset
Young Hot Wheels fans will love sending their cars soaring through the air while playing with this set. It comes with two planes that will transport cars up through the jumps in the track before dropping them back down into the terminal.
L.O.L. Surprise! - Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J.
If your little one has a L.O.L Suprise! doll on their list this year, you're in luck, because Best Buy is currently offering 30% off select dolls. Lil Bon Bon, part of the Lil Sisters collection, comes with some exciting makeup surprises for them to unbox, including a color-changing lipgloss.
Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter
This self-balancing scooter is a great gift for any teen or fun-loving adult in your life. They'll have a blast scooting around town on the board, which will run for up to 12 miles on one charge.
