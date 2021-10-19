Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, you don't have to wait until the end of November to start shopping some of the best holiday deals. Retailers like Amazon and Target have already kicked off huge seasonal sales events featuring discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

And now, Best Buy is entering the mix. While the retailer's official Black Friday sale doesn't begin until Nov. 19 (a week early), starting today you can shop hundreds of early Black Friday deals on giftable toys, tech and home essentials from leading brands like Apple, Dyson and Keurig. But your time to shop is limited — these early deals will only last until Friday, Oct. 22.

All products in the sale are covered by Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee so the price won't drop lower before the shopping holiday. But on the off chance that it does, you can request a refund for the difference.

From hot tech to holiday cooking gadgets, here are all the deals that we're eying from Best Buy.

Best Buy early Black Friday tech deals

These headphones from Beats are marked down by more than 50%, meaning that you'll save $180 when you purchase them during the event! They feature Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling and real-time audio calibration for a crystal clear listening experience.

You can also grab these in-ear headphones for just under $80 right now. They have four built-in microphones so you can talk on the phone or take meetings from anywhere.

With this watch on your wrist, you'll be able to track workouts, get notifications and collect valuable information about your energy levels and sleep quality. Even better, it has the ability to connect to your wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

Save $50 on Apple's 8th Generation iPad. The powerful tool can serve as your mobile office, digital art studio, portable streaming device and so much more. It has a crystal clear retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

With a Crystal Processor 4K, this TV from Samsung automatically upgrades the resolution of any content, so you can watch games, shows and movies in ultra HD. It also features HDR and PurColor technology to give you a super vibrant and lifelike picture, no matter what you're watching.

The Nest Mini comes equipped with Google Assistant so you can ask it to play your favorite songs, set an alarm or check the weather. The small device comes in four colors and will look great sitting on your countertop or nightstand.

This lightweight laptop is the perfect size for students or travelers. Use it as a conventional laptop with a keyboard or rotate the screen and turn it into a touchscreen tablet.

Create the home theater that you've always dreamed of with this wireless projector. It connects directly to iOS and Android smartphones so you can project movies and shows onto your wall.

Best Buy early Black Friday home deals

This air fryer has an average 4.7-star rating from over 2,100 reviews and is currently more than 60% off during Best Buy's early Black Friday promotion. It has a large 8-quart capacity, which will allow you to prep up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time.

A pressure cooker is a valuable tool to have in your cooking arsenal, especially during holiday season. And right now, you can add this one to your kitchen for just $30. It has 10 preset cooking functions for dishes like rice, meat, soup, beans and more. On busy days, you can prep meals ahead of time thanks to the keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer.

Whip up delicious lattes in minutes with this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig. The additional milk frother and concentrated coffee "shot" function make it easy to brew café-level creations at home. And if you just want a basic cup of coffee or tea, it'll do that as well.

Get $50 off Nutribullet's powerful Five-Speed Blender. Along with the classic Nutribullet personal-sized blending cups, you'll get a 64-ounce pitcher to make larger portions of smoothies and soups.

There's a good reason why Dyson is a leading vacuum brand: Its devices feature powerful suction and smart technology that will help you get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Right now, you can save $200 on the Outsize Cordless Vacuum, which comes equipped with a full-size bin and additional cleaning tools.

You can score $250 off this popular robot vacuum from iRobot. It will learn the layout of your home and build its own Smart Maps to easily navigate around your house. After each cleaning, it automatically empties into a dirt disposal bag that can hold up to 60 days of debris.

You don't have to wait until the new year to start working on your health resolutions. Reach your fitness goals sooner with the help of this smart bike. It features 32 levels of adjustable resistance and more than 1,600 preprogrammed workouts with professional trainers.

Best Buy early Black Friday toy deals

This three-in-one DreamCamper from Barbie was one of Zulily's top toy picks for 2021. The vehicle comes with surprises like a hidden boat and pool, so they'll be able to take their dolls on tons of fun adventures.

Kids 12 months and older can use the 30 pieces in this set to learn about colors and numbers while building unique structures. The table folds up for easy transport and storage.

Young Hot Wheels fans will love sending their cars soaring through the air while playing with this set. It comes with two planes that will transport cars up through the jumps in the track before dropping them back down into the terminal.

If your little one has a L.O.L Suprise! doll on their list this year, you're in luck, because Best Buy is currently offering 30% off select dolls. Lil Bon Bon, part of the Lil Sisters collection, comes with some exciting makeup surprises for them to unbox, including a color-changing lipgloss.

This self-balancing scooter is a great gift for any teen or fun-loving adult in your life. They'll have a blast scooting around town on the board, which will run for up to 12 miles on one charge.

