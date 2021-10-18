Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It seems like the holiday season begins earlier and earlier every year. This year though, given shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a jump-start on your shopping list feels more pressing than ever.

That's why dozens of retailers are already rolling out deals that rival the kind of savings we don't usually see until Black Friday. We've already found sales from retailers like Target and Amazon, and now, Walmart is getting in the mix.

While the retailer won't officially let us in on its Black Friday Deals for Days event until Wednesday, Nov. 3, Walmart just gave the green light to shop some early deals right now. Its first round of savings went live this morning across a range of categories, including tech, home, toys and (much) more. Plus, out of the 1,000+ items that are part of Walmart's Deals for Days savings, you can find flash sales on over 200 of them.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2021

If you're not ready to start your shopping just yet, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days ad provides a sneak peek of the kind of deals you should expect to see in a few short weeks. As seen in the ad, Walmart's Deals for Days 2021 event will operate just as it did in 2020 — the deals roll out in drops. The first Walmart Deals for Days event will start at 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 3 (online), followed by an additional drop on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. The second installment will start on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. EST (online), followed by another deal drop on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m.

If you don't want to wait until 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. to shop, you'll want to sign up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals four hours earlier than the general public.

The deals included in the first drop include a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87, a classic LEGO set for $29 and a robot vacuum for as little as $99, but you won't be able to take advantage of these discounts until Nov. 3. So, if you want to start shopping Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sales right now, we rounded up some of the best markdowns available right now. From flat screen TVs to an indoor exercise bike, read on to see what you can get your hands on today.

Walmart Black Friday 2021 early deals

Now's the time to grab that robot vacuum you've always wanted — especially when it's a top-rated version from a top-rated brand. Shark's Wi-Fi-enabled device can be controlled from your phone, so even when you step out for something as simple as an errand run, you can return home to a clean space.

Make time for work and play with this top-rated TV from Sceptre, which you can score for less than $150 right now. Binge your favorite shows and movies on a crystal-clear high-definition screen, then use the HDMI output to easily turn your display into a large monitor for when you need to get some work done.

Keeping up your exercise routine this winter without heading to the gym just got a whole lot easier — and cheaper. This cycling bike from Echelon features ergonomic handlebars, adjustable pedals and bluetooth technology to help you customize your workout experience. And right now, you can grab it for $150 less at Walmart as part of its early deals sale.

This fall, it's all about statement sleeves. This pretty sweater from Sofia Vergara's fashion line isn't letting up on the details or pretty colorways.

Some of the hottest toys each year are the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and you can save nearly $10 on this pearl version right now. It comes with a glitter case, a seashell bath bomb and a "super rare" doll.

Suitable for kids ages 3-6, this trampoline is perfect for outdoor play. It's easy to assemble and take apart, and it also comes with a protective net and frame for extra protection.

It's never too early to get in the spirit of the holiday season! As we draw closer to December, it might become harder to find pre-lit trees, so grab this one for less than $50 before it's gone.

Summer might feel far away, but now is the perfect time to score a deal on outdoor furniture. This rattan chair — made with ergonomic armrests, anti-slip foot pads and premium steel — is on sale for $50 off right now.

Need the perfect toy for the growing kid in your life? Help them channel their creativity with this colorful 250-piece building set.

Gear up for the season of home-cooked meals with some new cookware. T-fal's 20-piece set includes everything from pans to a slotted spoon and comes with a lifetime guarantee. Right now, you can grab yours in the color Red for just $69.

Dyson's Corrale Straightener has over 250 five-star reviews and is loved by Walmart shoppers that say it's worthy every penny. Unlike most flat irons, this uses flexing plates that gather around your strands rather than clamping them to ensure a smooth finish.

Been holding out on grabbing an electric toothbrush? Colgate's hum electric toothbrush is on sale right now for less than $30 (in Purple and Teal only), thanks to a $20 discount.

If holiday baking is an annual pastime in your household, you don't want to be without this professional-grade mixer. You can mix, knead and whip with it alone, but when you purchase additional attachments, you can use it to make everything from pasta to burgers.

Air fryers really are worth the hype — a registered dietitian told us that they help to make meals with less oil than traditional cooking methods. Ninja's top-rated air fryer conveniently features two separate baskets, so you can cut down on cooking time and unnecessary oils and fats in the process.

