Black Friday is finally here, which means it's time to add everything in your cart that you've considered a splurge during any other time of the year. Kitchen appliances — specifically air fryers — are worth finding a good discount on today, so we did all of the digging for you.

If you're looking for the best Black Friday air fryer deals today, we rounded up a few top-rated air fryers from brands like Ninja, Breville, Gourmia, GoWise and more that are all on sale today. Plus, they're all from retailers like Target, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond (where you've likely been getting some shopping done anyway).

Whether you want a multi-tasking air fryer that can also bake and broil or simply want a sleek option for your kitchen countertop, keep reading to shop the best Black Friday air fryer deals we've seen so far.

This Black Friday air fryer deal from Ninja means you can save $20 right now on a model with more than 24,000 five-star ratings. It can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and features a four-quart nonstick basket that is also dishwasher safe.

This multi-tasking air fryer from Cuisinart is on sale for 30% off today. it offers seven different cooking options, including baking, broiling and air frying, and has a temperature range of 80-450 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can score the two-quart model of this air fryer for less than $45 or the seven-quart option for less than $80 right now. It comes in three different colors: Black, grey and red, so you can find an option that best suits your kitchen.

This air fryer uses an analog timer and temperature control, but it's an affordable option for anyone looking to try and air fryer out. It's on sale for just $25 in every color option, including red, black and mint.

With 12 cooking presets and Fry Force 360° Technology, Gourmia's model helps to cook food quickly and evenly. This Black Friday air fryer deals is available at Target for $40 right now and includes the basket, crisper tray, user manual and a recipe book.

The makers of the Instant Pot created a new generation of air fryer that uses a digital display and four preset cooking programs. The air fryer basket is large enough to hold two pounds of French fries or a four-pound chicken.

You can save $70 on this model from Insignia during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. It can hold up to five servings of food, thanks to the five-quart basket, and features cooking presets, an automatic timer and even a recipe book for dinner inspiration.

Ninja's Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer is a standout because not only does it feature two different baskets so that you can cook two different meals at once. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and operates on six customizable cooking programs, so you can cook up to four pounds of fries or wings at once.

Breville's Smart air fryer uses an Element iQ System that, according to the brand, can reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It features 13 preset cooking functions including specific functions, such as toast, bagel, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies and slow cook.

This affordable air fryer uses a digital display to make cooking your meal just a bit easier. The components aren't dishwasher safe, but you'll only need to wash the basket once you whip up a meal.

Though this air fryer from PowerXL isn't necessarily on sale, it is a standout deal from Walmart's Black Friday sale. It holds 12-quarts and features shelves rather than baskets. This means you can make everything from pizza to vegetables with the press of a button.

Amazon's bestselling air fryer is on sale for 15% off right now in black. It uses a digital display and preset cooking options to cook up to 3.7-quarts of food.

