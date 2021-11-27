Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After much anticipation, Black Friday is finally here! While sales may have started as early as this past Sunday, several more have become available since then in fashion, beauty, electronics and more.

Everyone knows Black Friday is a great time to save on your favorite big-name brands, which can be especially helpful if you’re looking to upgrade home and kitchen appliances. From KitchenAid and Keurig to Dyson and Shark, we found some of the best home and kitchen appliance deals across the internet that you can shop right now.

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

There's nothing like the taste of freshly popped popcorn. Instead of struggling with the traditional stovetop way, make it easy for yourself with this bestselling microwave popcorn popper. Just put your favorite kernels in the jar, put the container in the microwave and pop away!

KitchenAid mixers are coveted among both professional and novice bakers and home cooks. They can also be notoriously expensive to start, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to grab a mixer for your kitchen at almost half off (and over half off, if you're shopping at Best Buy).

A single-serve coffee maker is the perfect gift for someone (including yourself) who's always on the move and just has time to make one cup before they run out the door. Right now, you can save up to $40 on it and it comes in six different colors.

Upgrade your coffee bar with this Nespresso machine that also comes equipped with an Aeroccino3 milk frother. Your drinks will look like they were made in the hands of a barista at your favorite café. At Macy's, use code BLKFRI to save an additional 10% off the sale price, making it just $234.

Making your main dish and sides have never been easier than with this multifunctional air fryer. It has three racks so you can cook your protein, veggies and starches all at once. Other functions including acting as a rotisserie and dehydrator.

Take making two meals at once to the next level with this two-basket air fryer. The independent baskets can each be set to individual temperatures so you can ensure the perfect cook on every part of your meal. Aside from air frying, you can also broil, roast, dehydrate, reheat and bake with this machine.

An air fryer for less than $100? That's a deal you don't want to miss! This machine can also be used for roasting, baking and reheating. "Best money I’ve ever spent on myself," shared one verified Target reviewer.

Save $50 on this air fryer that has an impressive 4.8-star average rating. It can air fry, reheat, air roast, bake and dehydrate. It even comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide!

Take home the classic Instant Pot pressure cooker for less than $120 during Macy's, Target and Amazon's Black Friday sales. This 11-in-1 appliance can also double as an air fryer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and even yogurt maker.

Holiday food prep will be a breeze with this food processor that can chop, slice, puree and dough your ingredients. It even has an impressive 4.8-star average on Amazon and is praised by reviewers for its ease of use and efficiency.

Upgrade your current blender to this professional-grade version from Vitamix that you can save $60 on during Amazon and Home Depot's Black Friday sales. You can choose from bestselling red, slate gray or black options.

If you're looking for both a blender and a food processor, no need to shell out the big bucks on two separate sets of machinery. This Cuisinart blender and processor combo comes with a 56-ounce pitcher, a three-cup food processor bowl and the corresponding blades and lids for each piece. With this one set, you can prep your dinner ingredients, make a smoothie for one or prep smoothies for the entire week.

There's nothing like the taste of freshly-squeezed juice in the morning. With your own juicer, you can make it a reality every day with this NutriBullet option that's less than $70. Save an additional 15% off the sale price at Kohl's with code ENJOY15.

We are no strangers to the this Dutch oven from Lodge. Not only is it a bestseller on Amazon, one Shop TODAY contributor detailed how well it worked in terms of actually cooking food, cleanup and aesthetic. If you've been on the fence about getting one for yourself or are thinking about getting one for someone else, now's the perfect time to grab one since there are several colors on sale for under $100.

Similar in appearance to a Dutch oven, a sauteuse oven is not as deep and has sloped sides and a rounded base that are reminiscent of a sauté pan, according to the brand's explanation of their signature item. Depending on what you're making, the pot can hold enough food to serve up to six people. Take home what is likely to become your new favorite pot for $50 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Upgrade your cookware with this set that has all of the basics including 8- and 10-inch frying pans, 1.5-quart, 2.5-quart and 2-quart saucepans and a 6-quart stock pot. Designed with convenience for the home cook in mind, these pans have features like measuring lines inside the pots, pour spouts and straining covers.

A complete set is the perfect gift for the new homeowner in your life this holiday season. Aside from all of the pot and pan staples, this set also comes with a cookie pan and spatula. At Kohl's, you can save an additional 15% off the sale price with code ENJOY15, making the total $135.

Best Black Friday home appliance deals

No corner will go uncleaned with this robot vacuum that operates with a tri-brush system, meaning it combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to thoroughly sweep any and every surface. When fully charged, it can run for up to two full hours and you can control it via an app on your phone or via voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant.

This robot vacuum can be connected to Wi-Fi and self-empties into the base, making that one less chore you have to think about. It will self-empty for up to 60 days and is compatible with Alexa or can be connected to an app so you can set up a schedule for it to automatically clean whenever you want.

Smart vacuums can be quite an investment, which is why catching them on sale is such a treat. Save up to $250 on this option from Shark that connects to Wi-Fi and has home mapping technology, a self-cleaning brush roll and a self-emptying base that can hold up to 30 days' worth of dirt.

If you're looking for a more traditional vacuum, you can't go wrong with a Dyson. Right now, you can save $100 on this V10 cordless style. "This vacuum is SO MUCH better and incomparable to any other vacuum on the market," one reviewer shared. "I am just disappointed I didn’t buy this years ago."

Stick vacuums are lightweight and perfect for using in all areas of the house. This self-cleaning brushroll is designed to keep from pesky hairs getting wrapped around inside and leaves less maintenance for you later on.

Air purifiers are ideal for this time of year that is commonly referred to as cold and flu season because they remove allergens and other particles from the air. This option even has an anti-allergen HEPA filter and even has a "Clean Sense IQ" to automatically adjust its setting to maintain clean air in your space.

This air purifier also doubles as a fan, which is helpful during warmer months or in rooms that tend to run warm like the attic. You can create pre-set intervals in which you'd like it to run and it even oscillates!

With a smart thermostat like this Google Nest version, you can change its settings from wherever you are with the click of a button on an app. You can even set a schedule so the temperature adjusts automatically to your liking.

Score this five-piece Ring Alarm kit for less than $170. The brand recommends this kit for apartments and condos and it comes with a a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender.

Save over 50% on this wireless outdoor camera kit that comes with three outdoor cameras and a base. According to the brand, the battery-operated device runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries, which are included.

By now, pretty much everyone knows how important it is to have strong Wi-Fi in your home. Secure a strong connection no matter where you are in the house with an upgraded version of the eero router that is designed to run twice as fast as the original one. You can be confident you're always in control with the companion mobile app, as well.

Explore differently-colored lightbulbs with these smart bulbs from Philips. They can be instantly controlled via Bluetooth so you can change the color to whatever you want with just a few taps or with the sound of your voice as they are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Not sure about committing to more than one smart bulb just yet? Not a problem. Test the waters with this Kasa Smart Bulb that is currently available for more than 50% off.

While you're tech-ifying every other part of your house, don't forget the plugs! A smart plug can turn any normal object into a smart one and can be controlled via the Google Nest Mini it comes with or via phone.

If you're the person who likes to have your lawn or backyard filled with lit-up decorations, this weatherproof outdoor smart plug is for you. No more having to bear the cold as you can now turn lights on and off on your phone or with your voice since the plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

This propane-fueled patio heater is made with heat-treated and rust-resistant stainless steel so you don't have to worry about harsh winter conditions tarnishing it. It stands at just under three feet tall and has tip-over protection so you can be sure it'll stay put as long as you need it to. When you're ready to move it, it also comes with a wheel kit.

While you're upgrading indoor fixtures, don't forget the outdoors, too! This patio heater is on sale for $150 off the original price. While it comes in six different colors, only three of them are on sale: espresso (pictured), platinum and hammered platinum.

