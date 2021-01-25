Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're someone who constantly craves salads or wakes up excited to make a smoothie in the morning, it's pretty easy to get your daily fill of fruits and vegetables. But for those of us who would rather pass on leafy greens and sprouts, it can feel much harder.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only one out of 10 adults reaches the recommended amount, which is about two cups each of fruits and vegetables every day. Of course, meeting your daily intake can do your body a lot of good, so if you're struggling, juicing can be one way to help you get there.

Plus, by making your own juice at home, you can customize it to fit your tastes, with sweet options like a colorful beet and carrot juice or vegetable-heavy ones like Martha Stewart's immunity-boosting green juice.

Though Dana White, a registered dietician and author of "Healthy, Quick & Easy Juicing," noted that juicing shouldn't be the only way you're getting produce in your diet. "It's definitely a nice option to include into the mix," she said. "You're getting a laundry list of different vitamins and minerals, depending on what you choose to juice, and it's also a nice way to keep you hydrated." But at the same time, you're losing some nutrients in the juicing process.

If you want to make juicing a part of your routine, we asked experts to share their tips for choosing a juicer and the best options to buy now.

How to choose a juicer

When it comes down to choosing your juicer, there are two main types, and each one has its own unique functions.

Centrifugal juicers are the most common on the market, White said. They also tend to be the most affordable. These juicers have spinning blades that cut the produce, then squeeze it through a fine mesh filter, which separates the juice from the pulp.

are the most common on the market, White said. They also tend to be the most affordable. These juicers have spinning blades that cut the produce, then squeeze it through a fine mesh filter, which separates the juice from the pulp. Masticating juicers (also known as cold-press juicers)use a crushing method. They work more slowly and often require that you cut up the produce before juicing, said Sammi Haber Brondo, a registered dietician in New York City. They tend to give a drier pulp, getting every last drop of juice from your fruits and vegetables.

The best juicers

Haber Brondo recommended this centrifugal juicer for two main reasons: it juices quickly — you can get a cup of juice in less than five seconds! — and it doesn't require any prep work, as you can stick whole fruits into the chute.

White said she uses this more compact version of the Breville's Juice Fountain juicer. With many of the same functions as the above, the smaller form is great when you lack counter space.

While this one of the pricier options, Haber Brondo said she appreciates that it has multiple functions and is compact. The slow juicer may take longer, but according to the brand, the low-speed technology ensures that you get every last drop of juice, so nothing goes to waste. Beyond juice, you can use the machine to make nut milk, sorbet and more.

It's a huge bonus when your juicer has a large pulp container, White noted. "You don’t want to feel like you have to clean out the machine ten times just to get one serving of juice." This machine fits the bill. The chute is large enough for whole fruits and vegetables, so there's no prep work required. Plus, all of its removable parts are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning easy.

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this No. 1 bestselling juicer is great for those looking for a budget option that they know they can trust. It features two juicing speeds, a low one for softer fruits and a high-speed function for heartier produce like carrots, kale or beets. The motor automatically shuts off if it senses a jam, which keeps the system running at top-quality.

While White hasn't used this machine herself, she said she's heard promising reviews of this model from Omega. The brand says the cold-press process exposes the produce to less oxygen, helping it retain more nutrients. Plus, it's quiet and won't leave a foam at the top of the juice.

Not a fan of pulp? This masticating juicer separates out the solids, so you're just left with a tasty drink. The quiet motor is great for early risers who want to prep their juice without waking up the whole family.

