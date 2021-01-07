Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Does your healthy eating plan for the new year include lots of green smoothies?

If the answer is yes, then here's some good news: We've got tips to help you find the best blender for smoothies, drinks, soups and more. Whether you need a heavy duty blender, small blender, quiet blender or anything else, this is your guide.

"You have to ask yourself, 'What are you blending?'" said Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor at America's Test Kitchen. "Are you someone who occasionally makes a pitcher of frozen drinks in the summer or are you having a smoothie every day or are on a raw-food diet? If so, you'll probably want to invest a little more. Our high-end winner is Vitamix. It's a lot if you're using it a few times a year, but if you're using it every day, it's going to stand up. It's built to get pounded every day."

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

When it comes to cheaper blenders, McManus said, "the lower-end ones are slower and take longer to do the same tasks."

And, in terms of juicers, "You should look for a wide-opening so you don't have to pre-chop everything before you put them in," added McManus. "You want to be able to throw in half an apple."

Make sure they're easy to clean and it's not difficult to take them apart and put them back together. Or else, McManus warned, "You'll never use them."

Using her tips, we've rounded up the top places to buy the best blenders, at every price.

Amazon

From specialty margarita mixers to standard, high-powered Ninjas, the giant online retailer has the largest selection of juicers and blenders on the internet. Plus, there are thousands of reviews to help narrow your search, and Amazon Prime members will get free two-day shipping.

This high-powered machine crushes ice and fruit in seconds for the perfect smoothie. The professional blender also features a sleek design and a six blade assembly.

This juicer churns out a full cup in just just seconds. It's no wonder more than 10,000 people have left reviews.

This affordable option even has a detachable 34 ounce capacity that you can take right to your table. This model also comes with a recipe book to make great lemonade!

Walmart

If you’re in the market for a reliable, no-frills blender or juicer, Walmart may be your best bet.

The blending jar doubles as a travel mug, so you get your nutrition on the go. It's easy to clean and has a 4-star customer rating.

If you're making smoothies for one, this is the blender for you! It includes cups, a party mug and stay-fresh resealable lids.

This hand blender has two speeds and a 300-watt motor to blender your smoothies with ease.

Sur la Table

This haven for foodies and home cooks sells a curated assortment of top-tier products. But, frequent sales make some of their products more affordable

The pitcher on this blender is basically indestructible and the blades are sharp enough to cut through just about anything.

This is the Porsche of blenders. It whips up dips, smoothies, soups, purees and pretty much anything else you could ever crave with very little effort.

Target

With a mix of higher and lower priced items, Target is a one-stop shop for any blending needs.

This blender does practically anything! It can be used as a food processor and smoothie maker. It also features a powerful 1400-peak-watt motor, making all your blending needs easy.

This One Step Baby Food Maker makes up to four cups of delicious, homemade baby food in minutes. At the touch of a button, the machine automatically purees food after steaming.

This blender can crush ice in no time! The three speeds will help you achieve the perfect texture no matter your ingredients.

This machine features 12 blending functions, a no-mess pouring spout and a dishwasher safe jar.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is ideal for reasonably priced home goods that get the job done.

This gadget is a kitchen-essential! It's perfect pour spout eliminates spills and comes with a five cup class jar and lid.

This sleek blender also doubles as a stylish kitchen decor piece.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter