Sep. 15, 2015, 7:10 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 2:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Amy Eley and Ronnie Koenig

This is one of those cleaning hacks where you scratch your head and wonder why you didn't think of it in the first place.

Cleaning blenders the old-fashioned way with the scrub brush, hot water and dish soap is a one of the more frustrating dish tasks, between squeezing those bristles beneath the blades, scrubbing stains off the sides — and don't even get us started with all that rinsing.

Well, say goodbye to that waste of time and welcome the new and improved way to wash that blender — or shall we say, the way to make your blender wash itself.

"My favorite way to clean the blender is to whirl it with dish soap and water as soon as you're finished using it," Natalie Wise, cleaning expert and author of "The Modern Organic Home: 100+ DIY Cleaning Products, Organization Tips, and Household Hacks," told TODAY. "Blenders are notorious for getting dried-on smoothie, soups, and more stuck in their corners, but if you give it a quick pulse filled three-fourths of the way with warm water and a drop or two of dish soap, you will save yourself a lot of scrubbing time. Make sure the lid is on tightly, pulse for a second or two, then pour the water out and give it a rinse."

Ready to give it a try?

How to clean a blender

TODAY Show: Home spring cleaning hacks Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Step 1: Fill the blender halfway with warm water and a few drops of dish soap.

Step 2: Put the blender on its base and turn it on for 30 seconds.

Step 3: Dump the contents out, give it one quick rinse and be done!

"If necessary, use a soft cloth to further clean the blender, then dry upside-down or with a rolled-up paper towel or soft towel inside to dry up residual moisture," says Wise. Now go forth and blend with no worries about scrubbing!

This article was originally published on Sep. 15, 2015.