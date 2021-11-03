Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's hard to believe that we've somehow already made it to November. It seems like just yesterday we were enjoying the sunny days of summer, and now we're prepping for Thanksgiving, hanging holiday decorations and, of course, shopping all the Black Friday sales.

And even though we're still weeks away from the shopping holiday, there are already a ton of early deals to comb through. Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more mega-retailers have kicked off month-long events, giving customers a chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping. It's a good move, considering that many experts are advising shoppers to make their purchases early to avoid potential delays caused by the ongoing supply chain issues.

Today, Macy's joined the growing list of retailers offering early Black Friday discounts, releasing its first round of holiday deals. The company is marking down everything from clothing to toys, so you can save up to 70% on winter bedding, coats and more seasonal essentials.

This round of deals runs through Nov. 7, but Macy's will be dropping new ones each week until its big sale kicks off on Nov. 23. Check out the full list of deals here or keep scrolling to see some of our favorites, below.

Macy's early Black Friday fashion deals

It’s pretty rare that you’ll find a cashmere sweater for less than $100. But right now, you can score this cute and comfortable option for just $75! It comes in both petite and regular sizes and there are 14 different color options to choose from.

Keep warm with this lightweight puffer jacket. It's made from waterproof material and has a removable hood for added versatility. According to the brand, you should consider ordering in a size down for the perfect fit.

It’s officially bootie season, and this cute pair comes in a variety of shades and materials to complement your cold-weather wardrobe. The small heel gives you a nice height boost, although, unlike your other heeled shoes, reviewers say that these ones are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Lug sole loafers are some of the trendiest shoes of the moment, and you can grab this pair for less than $50 during Macy's early Black Friday event. Available in a range of colors, from black croc print to ballet pink, they feature a gold band across the front for added flair.

Give your loved ones the gift of comfort this year and grab this pajama set for all the ladies on your list. The material is so soft and comfortable, one reviewer said, "I would wear these all day, every day if I could."

Score a whopping 60% off this cozy teddy coat from BCBGeneration. While most winter coats require a trip to the dry cleaners, the brand says that this one is machine washable, so cleaning it is easy.

With a tummy-smoothing panel, high-rise waist and slimming pockets, you'll love how you look and feel every time you put on these jeans.

Available in five colors, this comfortable cotton long-sleeve tee is the perfect base for layering. Wear it under a sweater with the collar popping out for a cute and cozy look or dress it up with a pair of wide-leg pants and a trench coat.

Macy's early Black Friday home deals

This versatile air fryer will be your new meal prep BFF. You can air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat a range of foods with the handy appliance. And according to the brand, it doesn't require any preheating and uses High-Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for crispy and evenly-cooked foods.

If your kitchen knives are looking a little worse for the wear, this is the perfect opportunity to give them an upgrade. Macy's is marking down this top-rated knife set by 65%. Each knife is a different color, so you can have a specific one for each type of food to avoid cross-contamination. All of the knives also come with their own blade guards.

With soft sherpa on one side and a micro velvet material on the other, this cozy comforter will help you you sleep well all fall and winter long. According to the brand, the sewn-through box construction helps to keep the fill in place for an even layer of warmth.

This sofa, which is currently 29% off, has hundreds of five-star reviews. It's available in 13 different colors and reviewers say that it holds up well over time. "I’ve had this couch for about 6.5 years now and it still looks great," one person wrote.

You can easily whip up smoothies, sauces and even bread dough in this multipurpose tool from Ninja. It comes with a 72-ounce pitcher, smaller personal-sized blending cups and an 8-cup food processor bowl with both dough and chopping blades.

Your pantry will feel so much more organized when you store all your snacks and dry foods in these air-tight food containers. The set includes seven containers, ranging in size from mini to tall, and cute little labels that you can place on each one.

Headed on vacation for the holidays? Swap your dusty old luggage for this three-piece set, which is currently 63% off. It comes with a carry-on bag, as well as 25- and 28-inch suitcases, so you'll be covered for all your future getaways, whether you're heading on a long trip or for a short weekend escape.

You like a lighter roast in the morning, but your S.O. prefers their coffee to be strong and dark? With this combo coffee maker, you can both make your brew just the way you like it. One side can make up to 12 cups of coffee at a time, while the other one uses K-cups to brew single servings of Joe.

Macy's early Black Friday toy deals

This Un-Box-It Popcorn Box Play Set made the Macy's and Toys "R" Us Geoffrey's Hot Toy List this year and it's the perfect gift for little Polly Pocket fans. They can unbox the set to reveal fun surprises like real 3D glasses, a movie ticket, micro Polly and Lila dolls and more. You'll want to grab this cute present while it's 20% off.

The whole family will enjoy playing with this paddle ball set from Nerf. Kids can see how many times they can bounce the ball back and forth or use the paddles as frisbees to play a game of catch. The set is waterproof, so they can play in the backyard, at the beach or in the pool.

This excavation kit will allow them to channel their inner geologist and discover exciting gemstones hidden in the rocks. Once they're found their gems, you can download the corresponding app to keep the learning going.

With a magnetic dry-erase board on one side and a chalkboard on the other, this tabletop easel will help them tap into their creativity. If they want to make a drawing to keep, they can just pull a sheet down from the paper roll holder and sketch on there.

