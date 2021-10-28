Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every day feels like Black Friday with Amazon's Epic Daily Deals.

Throughout the holiday season, the retailer is dropping big discounts on items across all of its major categories, from fashion to tech. Amazon has called these deals "Black Friday-worthy," so you can expect to see prices that will rival ones you would typically find on the big November shopping holiday.

Right now, for example, you can get up to 25% off Samsung smartwatches, nearly 50% off a Shark robot vacuum, up to 15% off men and women’s fashion from Amazon brands and up to 38% off All-Clad cookware. We could go on, but we know you don't have all day. So instead, we combed through the deals to find some of the most exciting ones on popular and top-rated products. We even found some items that are at their lowest prices ever! You’ll want to bookmark this page because we’ll be regularly updating it with new deals as they're released.

While some of these deals will last for a while, others are only available for 24 hours so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of them. Here, some of the best Amazon deals that you can shop right now.

Amazon Epic Daily Deals

This top-rated robot vacuum from Shark is currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. The base can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris and you can pre-schedule cleaning sessions on the app, so cleaning your floors will be a breeze.

This mop transforms water into steam to help you remove the stuck-on dirt and grime that a regular mop might miss. It comes with two dual-sided microfiber pads that can be thrown in the washing machine and used again for future cleanings.

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in the kitchen this holiday season, this five-piece cookware set will come in handy. The pack comes with a frying pan, pot and sauté pan, all of which are crafted with Ninja’s durable nonstick coating and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees F.

Listen to music, stream podcasts or take calls with these wireless earbuds from Samsung. They have more than 60,000 five-star reviews and are currently marked down by 33%. Many reviewers say that they have a long-lasting battery life and impressive sound quality.

You can grab this powerful Ninja blender and food processor for just $80 — its lowest recorded price, according to Camelcamelcamel. Using the various included blades and preset Auto-iQ functions, you can prepare a range of foods, from smoothies to cookie dough. Plus, the blender is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 24,000 reviews, and right now it's at its lowest price since Nov. 2018, according to Camelcamelcamel. It features Swivel Steering and comes with a Pet Power Brush and crevice tool, making it easy to maneuver around the house and clean all those impossible-to-reach spots.

Prefer a cordless option? You can also get this Shark vacuum for 30% off. It has a self-cleaning brush that will pick up pet hairs and keep them from getting wrapped around the roll. The powerful vacuum can clean all types of surfaces and will run for up to 40 minutes at a time.

You can also save 41% on this 10-in-1 pressure cooker from Ninja. According to the brand, it will allow you to cook foods up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods. And that's not all: It also has an air frying function that you can use to make healthier snacks or give prepared foods a crispy, golden finish.

Score $200 off this Samsung smart TV, which is currently at its lowest Amazon price, according to Camelcamelcamel. More than just a TV, the gadget is designed to look like a picture frame, so you can display beautiful pieces of art when you're not watching. When you do want to tune in to a show or movie, you can ask Alexa to pull up a streaming app or to change the channel.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!