Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning seven! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 50%.

We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo Dot and Blink Security Camera, as well as deals on gift-worthy entertainment devices, such as Fire TV Sticks and select Kindles. You can find discounts on some of Amazon's newest devices, too, including the Amazon Smart Home Thermostat bundle, which is currently available for preorder and won't be released until Nov. 4.

So whether you're looking to up your streaming game or improve your home security system, you can save on a smart Amazon device that will help you do just that. Below, we're sharing all the deals from Alexa's big birthday sale that are worth adding to your cart.

In case you didn't know, Amazon has its own wireless earbuds and they have almost every feature that you could ask for. The lightweight and sweat-resistant buds deliver crisp sound and Active Noise Cancellation. And they're Alexa-enabled, so you don't even have to take your phone out of your pocket to control what you're listening to. You can just say "Hey, Alexa," and ask her to play a podcast, turn up the volume or even call your mom.

The Amazon Echo isn't just a smart speaker. It can be connected to your other compatible devices so you can control the lights and temperature of your house with a command. Plus, it has a sleek design that will easily blend in with your other decor.

Part tablet, part smart home device, Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 can be used in a myriad of ways. The Alexa smart assistant functionality means you can control your entire home, as well as send messages and set reminders. It also has a camera, which will automatically pan and zoom to keep everyone in frame during video calls. And when you're not using it, you can set it up like a digital picture frame and have it cycle through all your family photos.

A Kindle is a perfect gift for any students, travelers or avid readers. Basically, it's a present that almost anyone would appreciate receiving. This model, which is $75 off right now, is waterproof so they can read from anywhere.

Access all your favorite channels and streaming apps with the Fire TV Stick, which is currently marked down to $28. You can use the Alexa function to quickly find the movies and shows you're looking for.

Thinking about finally cutting the cord? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll still be able to watch and record sports, news and other over-the-air TV shows. It's easy to set up, all you need is an HD antenna. From there, you'll be able to record up two shows and once and store up to 75 hours of programming.

When you purchase the Fire HD Kids Tablet, you'll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which will give your little one access to more than 20,000 apps, games and books as well as educational content from networks like Nickelodeon and Disney. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case and has 32 gigabytes of internal storage.

With this outdoor security camera, you'll always know what's going on at your house, even when you're not there. The kit comes with two motion-sensing cameras that will allow you to see, hear and speak to any visitors that show up at your door.

Slow WiFi can put a serious damper on Zoom meetings and Netflix binge sessions. Upgrade your router to this advanced model. The Eero delivers WiFi speeds of up to up to 900 megabits per second, will cover up to 1,500 square feet and can support more than 75 devices simultaneously.

This smart thermostat won't be released until Nov. 4, but you can preorder it now for a discounted price. The bundle includes an Amazon Smart Thermostat along with an Echo Dot, so you can control the temperature of your home using your voice. If you enable Thermostat Hunches, Alexa will sense when no one's home and she'll automatically adjust the temperature to save energy.

You'll feel safer at home when you have this Ring Floodlight Cam and Echo Show bundle. The security camera is complete with motion-activated LED floodlights and two-way talk functionality. You'll be able to access the video feed on your phone or from the Echo show and you can opt to receive notifications any time it detects motion in the area.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!