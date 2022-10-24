From Olaplex to Revlon, 20 picks to grab from Amazon's Beauty Haul sale — starting at $3

Whether you're shopping for a gift for your beauty-loving bestie or are looking to stock your cabinets with some fun new skin care finds, this is the time to do it.

Amazon just launched a big Holiday Beauty Haul sale and it's filled with discounts on so many of our favorite beauty products. From an Olaplex gift set to hydrating winter skin care finds and makeup must-haves that will help you nail your holiday look, there's something for everyone.

The event runs through Nov. 6, so you have some time to peruse all the deals. But to help make your decision easier, we rounded up some of our favorites from Bio-Oil, Revlon and more that you can grab during the event.

Skin care deals

Dermaplaning is a dermatologist-approved way to help smooth skin and boost collagen. And if you've been wanting to try the beauty practice, we suggest taking advantage of this deal. Because these popular hair-removal tools from Revlon are currently marked down by 33%.

You can add this vitamin C serum to your cart right now for just $7 — that's more than 50% off its usual price! With ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the brand says that it can help soften fine lines and wrinkles, fade hyperpigmentation and acne marks and more.

According to the brand, this two-step regimen can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in as little as just five weeks. While both creams contain coenzyme Q10 (which is said to defend against signs of aging), the day cream is made to help protect your skin all day long and the night version features pro-retinol.

This gua sha set will make the perfect stocking stuffer for any beauty-loving teen or young adult. They can incorporate the tools into their self-care routine to help depuff, lift and tone skin.

Planning on giving your skin a break from harsh products in the colder months? This cleanser is said to hydrate and soothe dry and sensitive as it washes away dirt, oil and more.

Cleanser doesn't always cut it when it comes to removing stubborn foundation, waterproof mascara and other makeup. In those cases, try this reusable makeup eraser. According to the brand, it can easily remove all makeup using just water. Plus, it's machine washable, so you can easily clean it and use it time and time again.

You can add Laneige's hydrating hyaluronic serum to your beauty cabinet for 30% off — just in time for the chillier weather. It features Blue Hyaluronic Acid, which the brand says absorbs better and faster for long-lasting moisture.

Just because the weather is getting colder, doesn't mean it's time to put away your sunscreen for the season. You should be applying it all year long! And if you're looking for a new option to use on your face, reviewers say this one is lightweight and doesn't leave a white cast.

Bio-Oil is beloved by TikTokers and Amazon shoppers for its ability to fade acne scars and stretch marks, and you can get it for a discount right now. Said to be safe for all skin types, the oil can be used on the face, hair, lips and body to boost hydration and smooth uneven skin tone.

Amazon hair care deals

Say goodbye to breakage and ponytail bumps with these satin scrunchies. According to the brand they're softer than silk and can be used for braids, ponytails, buns or pigtails.

Beauty fanatics will love unwrapping this Essentials Kit from Olaplex. It features five mini versions of the brand's popular products — including the beloved No. 3 Hair Perfector and the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo — so they can incorporate the Olaplex bond-building technology into every step of their routine.

Revlon's One-Step Dryer and Volumizer is an Amazon bestseller and TODAY shopper-favorite, and the brand released this updated version. This one features a detachable head, which Revlon says allows for greater control and easier transport. Plus, it has a smaller head size, which is designed to give you more styling options.

Keep your blonde (or grey) hair looking bright, even through the colder months with this purple shampoo, which is designed to neutralize brassy and yellow tones. Along with violet pigments, the formula is said to feature antioxidant-rich green tea extract and UV absorbers to help prevent fading.

This popular hair straightener from Chi is currently marked down by 55%, bringing its price down to less than $50. According to the brand, the tool uses advanced ceramic technology to help prevent frizz and can be used to flip, curl and straighten hair.

You can dry, style and detangle your hair all at once with this versatile tool. Its easy-glide bristles are spaced "just the right way" to make the detangling process painless, the brand says.

Perfect for traveling, this affordable hair dryer features a portable design and foldable handle so it's easy to pack in your suitcase. It features two speeds, three temperature settings and two different styling attachment nozzles.

This hair mask promises to give you luxurious "expensive-looking" hair, without a trip to the salon. Created in collaboration with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, it's designed to penetrate deep within your strands to hydrate hair without weighing it down.

Amazon makeup deals

Add a pop of color and shine to your lips with this popular gloss. It has more than 11,000 five-star ratings and shoppers say that it glides on smoothly, lasts a while and is "perfect to carry in your purse for touch-ups." The best part? It's less than $3 right now!

Gift your mom or sister a new set of makeup brushes this holiday season! They'll appreciate how this 14-piece pack comes with practically every brush they'll need to complete any look — and you'll love how affordable it is.

One former Shop TODAY writer who tried this concealer said that it doesn't crease or clump, even after hours of wear. "I was thrilled with the immediate results," she said. "My complexion seemed brighter, and it looked like I instantly got a few more hours of sleep."