Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%.

We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo Dot and Blink Security Camera, as well as deals on gift-worthy entertainment devices, such as Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets. You can also find discounts on some of Amazon's big-ticket items like smart HD TVs and the Echo Show 15.

So, whether you're looking to up your streaming game or improve your home security system, you can save on a smart Amazon device that will help you do just that. Below, we're sharing all the deals from Alexa's big birthday sale that are worth adding to your cart. The discounts last until November 7, but we expect these deals to go fast.

Amazon Alexa birthday deals

You may not be able to gift Alexa a present, but you can get one for yourself! Score your own Echo Dot for half off during the smart assistant's birthday celebration sale to give your home a new and improved sound system.

Now you'll always be aware of what's happening inside your home, thanks to these mini security camera systems. According to the brand, the devices are easy to set up and include features like two-way audio, motion detection, night vision and more.

This Ring doorbell will make sure you never have to deal with unexpected guests again. The device can send real-time notifications directly to your phone and even allows you to hear, see and speak to visitors right outsider your door. Right now, it's on sale for nearly 40% off, but you can also grab the doorbell and Ring Chime bundle for 33% off.

Stay up to date on the news, create to-do lists, add a product to your shopping list — what can't you do on this all-in-one Amazon device? Through Alexa functionality, you can connect the Echo Show 15 to your other devices for quick sharing. You can even mount the smart screen on the wall (horizontally or vertically), so you can always have it in view whether you're reading a recipe or watching your favorite show.

The 3rd generation Echo Show 10 is great for the talkative video chat user. The device is is designed with a 13 MP camera and auto-framing features, so no matter how animated you are, it will move with you as you talk to keep you always in-focus while on a call.

Track steps, heart rate and sleep time with this activity band. In addition to health and fitness metrics, you can also view calls and texts, watch live workouts and control music right from the touch display.

The Amazon Echo isn't just a smart speaker. It can be connected to your other compatible devices so you can control the lights and music of your house with a command. Plus, it has a sleek design that will easily blend in with your other decor.

Part tablet, part smart home device, Amazon's Echo Show 8 can be used in a myriad of ways. The Alexa smart assistant functionality means you can control your entire home, as well as send messages and set reminders. It also has a camera, which will automatically pan and zoom to keep everyone in frame during video calls. And when you're not using it, you can set it up like a digital picture frame and have it cycle through all your family photos.

Access all your favorite channels and streaming apps with the Fire TV Stick, which is currently marked down to $25. You can use the Alexa Voice Remote function to quickly find the movies and shows you're looking for.

Score 53% off this F20 Series smart TV. It has the Fire TV experience already built-in, so you'll be able to access Alexa and connect to your home WiFi to stream shows and movies without the need for any additional gadgets. And if you prefer a larger screen, you can also grab the 39-inch version for 30% off!

When you purchase the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, you'll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which will give your little one access to thousands of apps, games and books as well as entertainment from networks like Nickelodeon and Disney. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case and has 32 gigabytes of internal storage.

While you're at it, you can also grab a tablet for yourself. According to the brand, this newer device offers 50 percent more RAM than the older versions. It's also said to have a longer battery life and a brighter display. Right now, you can also find the tablet and bluetooth keyboard bundle for 46% off.

You can get Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet for just under $45, its lowest price to date, according to Camelcamelcamel. It features a vibrant display and a longer-lasting battery and faster performance, as compared to previous models.

With this outdoor security camera, you'll always know what's going on at your house, even when you're not there. The kit comes with two motion-sensing cameras that will allow you to see, hear and speak to any visitors who show up at your door.

Slow WiFi can put a serious damper on Zoom meetings and Netflix binge sessions. Upgrade your router to this advanced system. According to the brand, the Eero provides enough WiFi bandwidth to cover up to 3,000 square feet and can support more than 75 devices simultaneously. It can also act as a "smart home hub," so you can use Alexa to control lights, locks and more.

You'll feel safer at home when you have this Ring Floodlight Cam and Echo Show bundle. The security camera is complete with motion-activated LED floodlights and two-way talk functionality. You'll be able to access the video feed on your phone or from the Echo show and you can opt to receive notifications any time it detects motion in the area.