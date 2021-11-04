Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that November has officially arrived, it's time to buckle down and grab the gifts we want to give this year before they're gone. Early Black Friday deals at Walmart and Amazon had us shopping incredible discounts as early as October, but Nordstrom just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.

Right now, you can enjoy up to 40% off must-haves for everyone in the family (including yourself) with favorites from brands like The North Face, Barefoot Dreams, Kendra Scott, Nike and more. The discounts can be found both online and in stores, but what's more convenient than having everything shipped right to your front door?

Through hundreds of markdowns were revealed today, even more deals are expected to drop in the coming weeks. In mid-November, Nordstrom will add more deals to its Black Friday lineup for shoppers to take advantage of. So, you can expect to save on brands like Dyson, Clinique, UGG and more as the month rolls on.

If you're ready to get shopping or simply want to see what's worth adding to your wish list, we scoured through the sale to find everything worth gifting this year — all for $60 or less. Keep reading to shop all 22 picks or click the links below to shop by category.

Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals

Socks that feel like blankets? Yes, please! This pair is crafted from a stretch-yarn fabric and is on sale for just $12.

We could all use a waterproof boot for the winter. This pair comes in both light and dark options that can keep your feet protected from the elements.

This top-rated sweater is on sale for 44% off, which puts it just under $60. It comes in four different colors that are ready for any holiday celebration.

Leggings make a great gift — who would ever turn down a pair? The moisture-wicking rib knit and no-slip waistband set this Zella pair apart from any other black leggings in your wardrobe.

Juicy Couture is making a comeback! The classic velour look is all we want to sink into right now, and luckily, these cozy track pants are on sale for 38% off.

A sleek bootie is something you can wear year-round. Pair it with jeans and a cardigan for a casual look or with a dress for a night out, regardless of the season.

The colder months call for all things Sherpa! We're loving this oh-so-comfy jacket that combines fashion and function. It comes in both grey and white — two colors that are easy to work into any outfit.

Nordstrom Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals

With a 4.9-star rating, it's safe to say that reviewers are loving these stone earrings. They're a subtle yet trendy stud that can complete any kind of look and are on sale for more than 50% off right now.

Minimalist jewelry will never go out of style. This Melinda Maria ring is a timeless piece, but this special 40% off deal might not last forever.

'Tis the season for functional accessories. Whether you're hitting the slopes this winter or need to quickly check your phone while running errands, these warm and stretchy gloves with Etip technology will come in handy.

Statement jewelry that literally makes a statement — it doesn't get sweeter than this necklace! Along with a touching engraved message, it features a cubic zirconia charm that adds a little more shine to the piece.

A classic pair of hoops can polish off any outfit, but we're loving the unique twisted design of these earrings. Right now, you can add the 14-karat gold pair to your cart for 40% off.

Anyone that's been working from home can appreciate a pair of blue light-blocking glasses. These readers are perfect for those who are on the computer all day or prefer to read on their tablet.

Whether he's heading to the office or to the gym, this sleek messenger bag will surely outshine the backpack he's been using all these years. Plus, it's on sale for 25% off right now.

Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals

Candles are already a calming gift, but the CBD isolate in this candle makes it all the more relaxing. This candle was hand-poured in St. Augustine, Florida, and boasts notes of jasmine, white tea and lavender.

Shop TODAY readers love these award-winning eye masks from Wander Beauty, and now you can score them in a set. This Essentials Set includes the popular eye masks, a translucent powder and a lip oil — all for just $16.

This limited-edition set is perfect for anyone that could use the gift of self-care this holiday season. It includes a gel eye cream, eye serum, cleansing clay mask and pore-refining cleanser (a $120 value) and is on sale for less than $50.

Mario Badescu's drying lotion has become a popular pick for anyone looking to minimize blemishes. Now, it's become an "essential" in a skin care trio that you can grab on sale right now.

Nordstrom Black Friday home deals

Who said AM/FM radios were on their way out? This chic radio actually works but also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream your favorite station or listen to your personal playlists.

Know someone who can't wait to ring in 2022? Help them get a jumpstart on their resolutions with this simple (and colorful!) planner.

Who doesn't want to cozy up in their favorite blanket all winter long? This soft and stylish throw comes in white, grey and ivory and will have everyone fighting over it while relaxing on the couch this holiday season.

This 4.8-star rated saucepan from All-Clad is on sale for 21% off right now, bringing its final price to just under $55 ahead of the holidays.

