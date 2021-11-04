Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Now that November has officially arrived, it's time to buckle down and grab the gifts we want to give this year before they're gone. Early Black Friday deals at Walmart and Amazon had us shopping incredible discounts as early as October, but Nordstrom just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.
Right now, you can enjoy up to 40% off must-haves for everyone in the family (including yourself) with favorites from brands like The North Face, Barefoot Dreams, Kendra Scott, Nike and more. The discounts can be found both online and in stores, but what's more convenient than having everything shipped right to your front door?
Through hundreds of markdowns were revealed today, even more deals are expected to drop in the coming weeks. In mid-November, Nordstrom will add more deals to its Black Friday lineup for shoppers to take advantage of. So, you can expect to save on brands like Dyson, Clinique, UGG and more as the month rolls on.
If you're ready to get shopping or simply want to see what's worth adding to your wish list, we scoured through the sale to find everything worth gifting this year — all for $60 or less. Keep reading to shop all 22 picks or click the links below to shop by category.
- Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals
- Nordstrom Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals
- Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals
- Nordstrom Black Friday home deals
Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals
Barefoot Dreams Plush Stripe Crew Socks
Socks that feel like blankets? Yes, please! This pair is crafted from a stretch-yarn fabric and is on sale for just $12.
Blondo Haven Waterproof Winter Boot
We could all use a waterproof boot for the winter. This pair comes in both light and dark options that can keep your feet protected from the elements.
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
This top-rated sweater is on sale for 44% off, which puts it just under $60. It comes in four different colors that are ready for any holiday celebration.
Zella Moto Ribbed High-Waist Leggings
Leggings make a great gift — who would ever turn down a pair? The moisture-wicking rib knit and no-slip waistband set this Zella pair apart from any other black leggings in your wardrobe.
Juicy Couture Classic Logo Velour Track Pants
Juicy Couture is making a comeback! The classic velour look is all we want to sink into right now, and luckily, these cozy track pants are on sale for 38% off.
Vince Camuto Welland Bootie
A sleek bootie is something you can wear year-round. Pair it with jeans and a cardigan for a casual look or with a dress for a night out, regardless of the season.
Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket
The colder months call for all things Sherpa! We're loving this oh-so-comfy jacket that combines fashion and function. It comes in both grey and white — two colors that are easy to work into any outfit.
Nordstrom Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals
Kendra Scott Tessa Stone Stud Earrings
With a 4.9-star rating, it's safe to say that reviewers are loving these stone earrings. They're a subtle yet trendy stud that can complete any kind of look and are on sale for more than 50% off right now.
Melinda Maria Atlas Ring
Minimalist jewelry will never go out of style. This Melinda Maria ring is a timeless piece, but this special 40% off deal might not last forever.
The North Face Etip Gloves
'Tis the season for functional accessories. Whether you're hitting the slopes this winter or need to quickly check your phone while running errands, these warm and stretchy gloves with Etip technology will come in handy.
Nordstrom Love Coin Pendant Necklace
Statement jewelry that literally makes a statement — it doesn't get sweeter than this necklace! Along with a touching engraved message, it features a cubic zirconia charm that adds a little more shine to the piece.
8 Other Reasons x Draya Michele Jones Hoop Earrings
A classic pair of hoops can polish off any outfit, but we're loving the unique twisted design of these earrings. Right now, you can add the 14-karat gold pair to your cart for 40% off.
The Book Club Fairy Droppings Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Anyone that's been working from home can appreciate a pair of blue light-blocking glasses. These readers are perfect for those who are on the computer all day or prefer to read on their tablet.
Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag
Whether he's heading to the office or to the gym, this sleek messenger bag will surely outshine the backpack he's been using all these years. Plus, it's on sale for 25% off right now.
Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals
Yield Chamomile CBD Double Wall Candle
Candles are already a calming gift, but the CBD isolate in this candle makes it all the more relaxing. This candle was hand-poured in St. Augustine, Florida, and boasts notes of jasmine, white tea and lavender.
Wander Beauty Prep & Set Travel Size Essentials Set
Shop TODAY readers love these award-winning eye masks from Wander Beauty, and now you can score them in a set. This Essentials Set includes the popular eye masks, a translucent powder and a lip oil — all for just $16.
Erno Laszlo Break from the Burnout Set
This limited-edition set is perfect for anyone that could use the gift of self-care this holiday season. It includes a gel eye cream, eye serum, cleansing clay mask and pore-refining cleanser (a $120 value) and is on sale for less than $50.
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Mario Badescu's drying lotion has become a popular pick for anyone looking to minimize blemishes. Now, it's become an "essential" in a skin care trio that you can grab on sale right now.
Nordstrom Black Friday home deals
Tykho Radio & Bluetooth Speaker
Who said AM/FM radios were on their way out? This chic radio actually works but also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream your favorite station or listen to your personal playlists.
Poketo Project Planner
Know someone who can't wait to ring in 2022? Help them get a jumpstart on their resolutions with this simple (and colorful!) planner.
Boll & Branch Cable Knit Nap Throw
Who doesn't want to cozy up in their favorite blanket all winter long? This soft and stylish throw comes in white, grey and ivory and will have everyone fighting over it while relaxing on the couch this holiday season.
All-Clad HA1 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid
This 4.8-star rated saucepan from All-Clad is on sale for 21% off right now, bringing its final price to just under $55 ahead of the holidays.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Macy’s early Black Friday sale is here — and we found 20 deals worth grabbing now
- 45 cool gift ideas that will impress any host, according to experts
- Le Creuset’s new Harry Potter collection is just as magical as you think it is
- 22 holiday gifts that will wow millennials in 2021
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!