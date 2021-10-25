Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, you don't have to wait until the end of November to start shopping some of the best holiday deals. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart have already kicked off huge seasonal sales events featuring discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

And now, Best Buy is entering the mix. The retailer kicked off its Early Deals Event this weekend, dropping hundreds of Black Friday-level deals on giftable toys, tech and home essentials from leading brands like Apple and Keurig. But your time to shop is limited — these deals will only last until Oct 31.

From hot tech to holiday cooking gadgets, here are all the deals that we're eyeing from Best Buy.

Best Buy early Black Friday tech deals

During the Early Black Friday event, you can score $30 off Apple's AirPods Pro. They're sweat and water-resistant and can easily be paired with any Apple device to listen to music, podcasts or talk on the phone.

If you prefer the feel of over-ear headphones, you can also save on the AirPods Max from Apple. They feature memory foam ear cushions, Active Noise Cancelling and up to 20 hours of listening time.

Looking for a more affordable option? You'll want to grab these earbuds from Soundcore by Anker while they're on sale. They have many of the same features as pricier options, like a Bluetooth interface and a portable charging case, but you can get them for just $30 right now.

This TV is equipped with 4K Ultra HD, so you can watch games, shows and movies at four times the resolution of regular HD. It also features NanoCell Display and Quad Core Processor 4K technology to give you a super vibrant and lifelike picture, no matter what you're watching.

This lightweight laptop is the perfect size for students or travelers. It combines long-lasting battery life with a dual-core Intel Celeron processor and can be used to check emails, stream movies, take Zoom meetings and so much more.

You can also get $150 off this Microsoft laptop during the event. It boasts a Pixelsense touchscreen, built-in camera and up to 13 hours of battery life. It comes in three colors, all of which are included in the sale.

The Nest Mini comes with Google Assistant so you can ask it to play your favorite songs, set an alarm or check the weather. The small device comes in four colors and will look great sitting on your countertop or nightstand.

This watch combines smart technology with a classic stylish design. With this gadget on your wrist, you'll be able to track workouts, get notifications and collect valuable information about your stress levels and sleep quality. Even better, it has the ability to connect to your wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

Best Buy early Black Friday home deals

You can score $300 off this robot vacuum from Ecovacs. Part vacuum, part mop, the smart tool uses advanced laser technology to map your home and plan the most efficient cleaning path so no areas get missed or repeated.

With this easy-to-use single-serve Keurig, you can whip up a perfectly portioned cup of coffee in minutes. Made in collaboration with famed potter and designer Jonathan Adler, the colorful design will look super chic in your kitchen — and it'll only take up five inches of countertop space.

Air frying uses less oil than other cooking methods, so you can use this gadget to make healthier versions of your favorite crispy snacks. The air fryer is currently 50% off during Best Buy's early Black Friday event. It has adjustable temperature controls and, according to the brand, will preheat up to 50 percent faster than a conventional oven.

A slow cooker is a valuable tool to have in your cooking arsenal, especially during holiday season. This one has 15 preset cooking functions for dishes like rice, meat, soup, beans and more.

Get $40 off Nutribullet's powerful Mega Kitchen System. Along with the classic Nutribullet personal-sized blending cups, you'll get a 72-ounce pitcher to make larger portions of smoothies and soups and a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor.

It's never too early to start thinking about decorating your home for the season, and this deal on festive decorations is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. The set comes with a seven-foot artificial tree and a frosted wreath. Both are pre-lit to take some of the stress out of the decorating process.

Best Buy early Black Friday toy deals

Young "Star Wars" fans can add these cute figurines to their growing collection of Baby Yoda-themed toys. Part of The Bounty Collection, kids can collect them all and swap the characters with friends.

This self-balancing scooter is a great gift for any teen or fun-loving adult in your life. They'll have a blast scooting around town on the board, which will run for up to 12 miles on one charge.

Kids ages 8 and up can challenge their friends to epic Nerf battles with this blaster. They can fire four soft darts in a row from the front-facing barrel and then pull back the sight to switch barrels and surprise the competition by firing off four more darts.

When does the Best Buy Black Friday sale 2021 start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday Sale kicks off on Nov. 19, a full week before the shopping holiday. According to the retailer, you can expect to find thousands of deals on hot tech from brands that you know and love.

Does Best Buy price match for Black Friday?

The Best Buy Price Match Guarantee is in effect for the holiday season, excluding the week of Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29). At any other point during the season, if you see that a qualifying competitor is selling an item for a lower price, you can request a price match (either online or in-store) as long as the product is immediately available and is the same brand, model and color.

Will Best Buy give you a refund if the price drops before Black Friday?

Yes. Products in the sale are covered by Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee so the price won't drop lower before the shopping holiday. But on the off chance that it does, you can request a refund for the difference.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!