Despite the shopping holiday season being two days away, Black Friday sales are already in full swing! BaubleBar, a popular jewelry brand known for its dainty accessories, is one of the latest retailers to let shoppers in on major savings.

BaubleBar's Black Friday sale, which kicked off on Nov. 22, is offering 30% off nearly everything sitewide when shoppers use the code BB30 at checkout. Today, though, the brand is releasing doorbuster deals that are just too good to pass up on: The bestselling Alidia ring and popular Pisa bracelet collection are on sale for jaw-dropping prices. You can shop the Alidia ring (including the Alice style) for just $12 and the Pisa bracelets (excluding custom options) for only $10.

Aside from doorbuster deals, you can also save on pieces from BaubleBar's adorable holiday collection, which includes everything from dainty studs to statement-making drop earrings. We rounded up some of the chicest styles that are on sale below, so you can grab a pair for yourself and one for everybody on your list along the way.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

BaubleBar doorbuster deals

The doorbuster sale on BaubleBar's brand-new Disney necklace is available to shop now!

This is not a drill: Through Nov. 30, the brand's bestselling Alidia collection will be on sale for just $12. The deal will include some of the newest styles in various colorways.

The brand's popular Pisa bracelet collection (excluding custom styles) is on sale for just $10. (Yes, you read that right!) New additions to the collection will also be on sale through Nov. 30.

The BaubleBar Disney collection's first necklace is now available as a limited-time doorbuster deal! The small gold Mickey-shaped pendant and off-center design makes it a subtle yet stunning statement-making piece.

BaubleBar Holiday Collection deals

These earrings are unbear-ably adorable! With bright gems and a seasonal design, these cute studs are sure to score some compliments.

These drop earrings got a colorful upgrade for the season. From the star topper to the stump, it's a shiny accessory that can compliment any outfit this holiday season.

Celebrating Kwanzaa? These stylish earrings give some sparkle to the Kinara, adding a brighter light to each of the seven nights.

Inspired by the dreidel, these festive studs are decked out in colorful stones that are made from glass and acrylic.

Adorn your ears with these mini ornaments for the holidays. Each piece features a shiny gold bow and a gold-plated brass bauble that's covered in glittering stones.

These sparkly drop earrings are the perfect pick for the holidays, but you can wear them throughout the winter, too. The double snowflakes are made with an icy silver finish and are spotted with purple and blue gems.

We're all dreaming of that warm weather getaway. With this pair of palm tree-shaped earrings, you can bring your own taste of the tropics into your wardrobe.

More BaubleBar Black Friday deals

BaubleBar does more than just jewelry now! The brand debuted throw blankets earlier this year, which make for a great personalized gift. Though, you'll have to choose expedited shipping if you want it to arrive before Dec. 23.

Everyone loves a good pair of dainty earrings. This pair comes in two different sizes and three different styles — gold, silver and multi — so your options are far from limited.

Stackable jewelry is trending right now, and we love that this four-piece set makes it easy to wear each ring separately or altogether for a more stylish look.

Looking for a great personalized gift? These elegant birthstone necklaces have a classic feel that any giftee is sure to love.

Another one of the brand's bestsellers, this tennis necklace is a timeless piece. It comes in nine different colors including fuchsia and clear, so you can pick one to sport solo or multiple to mix and match and style together.

For a more personalized present, gift them their initials to create a custom layered earring look. Thanks to the 30% discount, you can grab a set for less than $35.

Another dainty style that we're seeing everywhere right now? Paperclip linking. This piece was inspired by the brand's bestselling necklace, which they condensed into a stylish bracelet for layering.

Another classic style you can find on sale? This colorful cuff. It also comes in a clear style for a more simple look.

These chunky hoops come in a range of sizes, from small to medium and large. During the BaubleBar sale, you can find them in gold or silver for as little as $27.

Pair your Hera bracelet with the matching necklace to create the ultimate layered look.

Another 2-in-1 deal — this earring kit! Keep a set of the curled metal mini hoops for yourself and gift the other to a friend.

Whether it's brunch or the holidays, these earrings can add to the celebratory spirit of the occasion. Pearls, glass stones and gold plating make them shiny and chic.

