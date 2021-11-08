Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the season or buy gifts for your loved ones, you can do it all at Kohl's and score some savings while you're at it.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 10, the retailer is giving customers the chance to save big on clothing, shoes, kitchen gadgets and other essentials during its early Black Friday event. We found discounts like 70% off fine jewelry, up to 60% off pajamas and up to 60% off weighted blankets. But that's not all, there are also opportunities to get savings on top of savings, as select items are eligible for an extra 15% discount with the code GET15.

When you shop now, you can also earn credit to put toward your next purchase. When you spend more than $50, you’ll get $10 back in Kohl’s Cash which can be used between Nov. 11 to 18.

When is Kohl’s Black Friday 2021?

These deals are just the start for the retailer. Kohl’s Black Friday deals will kick off online on Nov. 21 at 12:01 a.m. CT and at 8 a.m. in stores and will run through Nov. 26. And while Kohl’s will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving day, you will still be able to shop from the comfort of your own home. The company will have a number of "super deals" online on Nov. 25 and both in stores and online the following day.

From toys to boots, here are some of the best deals from Kohl's early Black Friday sale

Kohl's early Black Friday fashion deals

In winter, it seems like you're constantly searching through your wardrobe for a long-sleeve shirt to use as a base layer, so you can never have too many. Thankfully, you can grab this one for just $7 right now. It comes in more than 30 colors, so you're bound to find an option that matches your style.

Looking for a new pair of jeans? These ones are made from a stretchy denim material, come in 26 colors and have slimming pockets, so they check virtually every box. Even better, they start at just $10 during the early Black Friday event.

For occasions that require something a little nicer than jeans, wear these bootcut pants. Pair them with a button-up shirt or a sweater for work events or dinners.

This fleece sweatshirt has an average 4.5-star rating and is currently just $9. One reviewer, who said that they owned the sweatshirt in four colors, described it as being "very soft" with a "blanket quality."

There's no better way to welcome the holiday season than by cozying up with the family in matching festive pajamas. Kohl's currently has a ton of pairs on sale, including this collection, which has options for mama, papa, baby and even grandpa bear.

Available in six colors like tan, plum and classic black, this sweater is easy to pair with just about anything in your closet. Reviewers say that they appreciate the longer length and the soft material.

You can wear these bestselling Nike sneakers for runs, long walks and every activity in between. They're made from a breathable, lightweight knit material and a soft, foam sole that provides cushioning and comfort with every step.

Reviewers say these boots are both comfortable and stylish, so they'll make the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe. They're only $17 right now, but sizes are already selling out so you're going to want to them to your cart ASAP.

Keep your feet warm on cold days with these cozy boots. Thanks to the soft faux fur lining, they'll feel just like your favorite slippers, but they have a durable outsole so you can wear them outside of the house.

Kohl's early Black Friday lifestyle and home deals

While this bestselling cooking set normally costs nearly $130, during the Black Friday event it's marked down to just $55. The 10-piece set comes with saucepans, skillets, as well as a saute pan and stockpot that you can use to whip up tasty meals.

This popular air fryer has a 5.5-quart capacity, so you can make crispy snacks and foods for the whole family. It features preset cooking programs, so you can air fry, roast and reheat foods with the touch of a button.

Dutch ovens aren't just for making soups and stews (although they're great for that, too). Chef Monti Carlo previously told Shop TODAY that she uses hers for deep frying, making pasta, roasting chicken and more. While they can be pricey, you can get this one for just $34 right now at Kohl's.

Experts say that using a weighted blanket may help enhance sleep. If you've been wanting to try one out, this is the perfect opportunity to do so, because this pick from Altavida is currently just $21. The 12-pound blanket has a plush faux mink material on one side and brushed microfiber on the other.

With plenty of cold nights on the horizon, it might be time to swap your bedding for something a little heavier. These bestselling flannel sheets should keep you nice and cozy. They have an average 4.6-star rating from more than 3,600 reviews and come in a range of patterns, colors and sizes.

While you're making upgrades to your bedding, you should take advantage of this deal on The Big One's Gel Memory Foam Pillow. Made for side sleepers, according to the brand, it will keep your neck neutrally aligned and provide pressure point relief.

During the event, you can score $100 off the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch. Along with tracking workouts, the watch will allow you to monitor your sleep and stress levels and provide you with insights on how to improve them.

Kohl's early Black Friday toy deals

You can introduce your little one to all the fun of a Mr. Potato Head doll with this set. It comes with both Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head as well as two pet potatoes that they can customize with the 45 accessories.

They'll have a blast bringing this ferocious T-Rex to life. They can press one button on the remote to hear the dinosaur roar and then press the other to move it around the room.

Excavation kits are a popular gift for kids, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they super fun, but they also introduce kids to the cool world of geology as they collect and learn more about the unique gemstones hidden inside.

