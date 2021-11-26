Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finally, you can get hold of all the coziest seasonal staples thanks to juicy Black Friday deals. From electric blankets to keep your feet toasty to an array of winter clothing and boots, these are the deals to keep on giving and stock up for the holiday.

According to Google Trends, searches for warm clothes for winter have grown 120% in the last week. No wonder many great deals are selling out fast! Whether you are looking to save on the perfect gift or looking to upgrade your outerwear, there are many incredible items at a discount to choose from. We've scoured for the best sales so you can upgrade your home, winter wardrobe and finish up that holiday gift shopping sans stress.

Black Friday winter clothing deals

For laidback days, grab this waffle-textured tunic from L.L. Bean. It has a mock neck style and relaxed fit to match with all your warm leggings. Also, it has zipper detailing on the side for ultimate coziness and comfort.

Keep it simple with this cable cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. Aside from making the coziest aesthetic, this long cardigan can be matched with all your casual pieces. Even wear it indoors as a comfy robe.

Complete your holiday attire with this billowy red top from CeCe. You can dress it up or down with denim or slacks and still look elegant. The blouse also has polka dot detailing on the sleeves with sheer fabric for a feminine and flattering look.

Stay warm on your way to the gym with this fleece hoodie. On sale for 33% off, it features a classic and relaxed design with side pockets to keep your phone and keys in handy.

It's hard to pass up a coat that's practically $100 off. This timeless coat will match with all your favorite winter pieces. Wear it for a holiday dinner, to a casual lunch or add it on top of your loungewear for a more elevated look.

Complete your cozy aesthetic with a cashmere sweater. This holiday, you can snag a great deal with Charter Club’s V-neck collection and look effortlessly chic for less than $40. (Yes, you read that right.) There are many hues to choose from — beige, camel, red, blue and more.

Feel warm all day with these ultra-cozy leggings that are currently 50% off. These bottoms feature an opaque knit fabric and body-hugging fit to pair with your favorite denim. You can even wear these to sleep since the wide waistband won’t restrict your comfort.

Love matching pajamas during the holidays? You'll want to throw this pair into your shopping cart while it's 45% off at Macy's.

Wear this super-soft poncho in the mornings when you have trouble waking up. Match it with a turtleneck and leggings for a cabincore aesthetic. Also, this one has a kangaroo pocket and hoodie for extra coverage.

Another thing to add to your essentials list is this plaid robe with fleece trim at the hood. If you like to relax in bed after a hot shower, this robe will provide the spa-like experience you're probably craving.

For 50% off, you can get this stylish faux fur jacket. It features a modern design and textured stripes to pair with most of your outfits. It is fully lined with a soft lining and it has two pockets in the front. It’s a great jacket to throw over a gown when you're going for a more elegant look.

This contemporary coat (available for a whopping 74% off at Macy's) offers an extra-slim fit to match his work attire. Wear it during casual days or upgrade his casual look with this outerwear. Add a sweater vest underneath for a charming look.

Look luxurious for less with this faux-fur coat featuring a classy silhouette. Over 2,000 customers have purchased this coat since Macy's Black Friday sales started — and one reviewer even stated that this coat makes her look like “a million bucks!”

Black Friday deals on winter boots and slippers

These popular fluffy slippers from Ugg will become your favorite indoor footwear. You can walk outside with this pair or stay indoors in comfort. The slippers feature a faux-fleece upper and lightweight outsole for the ultimate laid-back look.

Prepare for your next adventure with these sophisticated Chelsea boots from Sorel. Instead of evading the snow, wear this pair when you need good traction and waterproof qualities.

No need to stay inside when the weather is frightful when you have reliable footwear. This pair of duck boots (currently available at 73% off) features a functional style and polar fleece lining to keep you cozy while walking during a raging tempest.

No need to sabotage your winter elegance thanks to these booties from Cole Haan. Aside from being one of the most comfortable shoe brands in the market, these have a rubber sole so you can walk with confidence. It even has a padded sock lining for extra comfort.

Give the gift of coziness with these Ugg slippers. The classic style offers ultimate warmth while keeping you stylish around the house. It will be hard to slip into your old slippers when your feet touch the plush sock liner.

Once your slippers are forever stained, it's time to trade them with something a little more luxe. Give yourself some love with these puffer slides that will make your cold nights tolerable. They have a faux fur lining to keep your toes cozy.

Black Friday deals on winter accessories

Prefer staying indoors during the holidays? This wearable throw will make you feel extra cozy. The plush material is super soft, plus it weighs 10 pounds for a very relaxing sensation.

If you are planning to hit the town, carry this functional purse from Baggallini. It features a sherpa wristlet to keep all your coins and credit cards, many slots inside and a lightweight design to carry around with ease. It even has a side pocket to put your bottle of water in!

Snuggle with your loved ones in this heated blanket that features five heat settings to keep you extra toasty. It’s also the perfect gift for those who can’t get enough heat inside their homes and need extra warmth.

If you are looking to upgrade your covers, this Brooklinen comforter is the perfect winter staple. This bestselling bedding pick is made with 100% cotton sateen shell and can be used any season. With almost a five-star rating, customers call this the best down comforter. “Every experience from Brooklinen has been top-notch,” mentioned a verified reviewer.

It’s very therapeutic to sleep under a weighted blanket. This one offers a cooling effect that promotes better sleep and glass pellets to calm your muscles. Use it when you need to relax after a long day at work.

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!