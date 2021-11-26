Old Navy Black Friday deals just added: Get up to 50 % off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday deals are finally here! Old Navy is celebrating with 50% off site-wide, which means there's thousands of items on sale that you can grab now.

We know how busy shopping can get, so Shop TODAY went through all the best deals and picked out 20 must-haves. From the comfiest sweaters to holiday pajamas, get something for the everyone in the family at a deeply discounted price.

Old Navy Black Friday outerwear deals

Snuggle up in this cozy pullover that features hand-warming pockets and comes in five different colors. You'll definitely be reaching for this throughout the winter!

Cable-knit sweaters are a staple, and this cardigan checks off all the boxes. It's made using soft yarn and is ribbed at the cuffs, making it the perfect addition to any outfit.

Puffer jackets have been trending for quite some time now, and this pick has a unique, double-breasted front to keep you extra warm. As an added bonus, it's also water-resistant.

What better way to get through the cold months than with a cozy overcoat? This soft-brushed pick has a wool-like look & feel and is also oversized, making it great for layering.

Old Navy Black Friday sweater and dress deals

This rib-knit crew neck has a vintage feel and is extremely versatile. Pair it with some jeans, pants, or a pair of leggings and you're good to go.

Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe with this sweater. It's perfect for any activity and has long, drop-shoulder sleeves, with elasticized rib-knit cuffs.

Turtlenecks are everything during the colder months, and you can snag this one now for under $25. It's also made using 25% recycled polyester, so there's less environmental waste.

The ruffle-trim accent along the shoulders makes this sweater super cute and playful while also giving you the comfort of your favorite sweatshirt. Who says you have to sacrifice comfort for style?

We could all use an update to our work wardrobe, and what better time to shop than Black Friday? This embroidered blouse has long blouson sleeves with elasticized cuffs, and is the perfect addition to your closet.

Ribbed maxi dresses are just the right amount of cozy and stylish. This piece will hug all of your curves but still keep you nice and warm whether you're at work or out on the weekend.

Dresses aren't only for the summer! This turtleneck dress is stylish and versatile with a cinched waist to give it some extra shape. Throw on some chunky sneakers and a jacket and you have the perfect winter outfit.

Old Navy Black Friday pajama and athleisure deals

This pajama set is also available in unisex toddler, baby, and men's sizes, so you can get into the holiday spirit with the whole family.

Treat yourself to this comfy 3-piece set that's perfect for lounging around or working from home. It's also available in light heather gray, black jack, and creme de la creme.

Know someone who's always cold? Grab them a pair of these soft-knit, stretchy socks that they're sure to be grateful for. It also has a notched toe seam for added comfort.

This performance top is everything you can ask for in your workout gear. It has moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable, but is also extremely soft and breathable.

Light compression fabric makes it easy to work out without feeling too stuffy. These PowerSoft leggings also have a high-rise comfort waistband with hidden pockets to fit your phone or keys.

Old Navy Black Friday joggers and jeans deals

If you're not a fan of working out (or lounging) in leggings, give these joggers a shot. Although it has a high-rise elastic waistband, the breathable lightweight fabric lets you vent and makes it easy to move through your day.

These pull-on joggers say live-in for a reason. Featuring a fold-over waist, relaxed silhouette and dreamy, soft-brushed fleece, you'll be reaching for this constantly when you're at home.

These slouchy straight jeans are a classic, and they feature Old Navy's never-quit shape retention, which means they'll hold their shape wear after wear.

This flattering pair of jeans will show off your shape while giving you a comfortable stretch. What we love about these jeans even more is it's built-in-warm fabric that's sure to get you through even the coldest days.

