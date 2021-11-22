Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between large family dinners, cookie swaps and Friendsgiving potlucks, the holiday season is a busy time for home chefs. That's why, before you dive headfirst into recipe planning, you're going to want to check to make sure your cabinets are well-stocked with tools that will make the job easier.

If you find that you're missing a few things, don't fret! Many retailers with large selections of kitchen items, like Amazon, Target and Walmart, have kicked off early Black Friday sales with savings on mixers, baking sheets, Dutch ovens and other essentials, so this is the perfect time to stock up.

If you’re shopping for someone other than yourself, we’ve also spotted discounts on gadgets and trendy items that will make great gifts for home chefs or foodies.

From high-tech gadgets to basic cooking must-haves, here are 25 kitchen deals to shop ahead of Black Friday. You can click on the below links to shop deals by category or scroll through to see them all.

Black Friday air fryer deals

It seems like everyone and their mother is raving about air fryers these days, but they really are worth the hype. The gadget can be used to quickly prepare healthier versions of crispy bites like fries, Brussels sprouts and mozzarella sticks. This PowerXL Single Basket Air Fryer has all the functions you need and is currently marked down by 50% during Target's early Black Friday event.

This air fryer comes in four fun colors, all of which are on sale for less than $40. Because of its smaller size, it makes a great gift for students or young adults who are limited on space.

Looking for something with a few more bells and whistles? This air fryer has a range of preset cooking functions and a roomy interior that can fit a 13-inch pizza or nine slices of bread.

Save 30% on the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. It has a digital touchscreen interface and a dishwasher-safe basket for easier cleaning.

This pressure cooker has all the features of a classic Instant Pot with one major addition: It can also be used as an air fryer. It comes with two removable lids that you can swap for pressure cooking or air frying.

Meal time will be a breeze when you have this air fryer on your countertop. It has multiple baskets so you can prep two different foods at once. The SmartSync technology will allow you to customize the cooking settings for each.

From perfectly crispy veggies to comforting stews, you'll be able to make so many delicious dishes in this pot. Not only is it a pressure cooker and air fryer, but it also doubles as a dehydrator, steamer, broiler and more.

Black Friday Dutch oven and sauteuse deals

Le Creuset's cookware is at the top of every home chef's wish list and right now you can score $120 off a Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven from the brand. All the chic colors will look great sitting on your stovetop, so you won't even have to worry about storage.

This cocotte from Staub has a glass lid, which will allow you to keep an eye on your food while it's cooking without lifting the lid and releasing heat.

Take advantage of a 65% discount on this Dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection. The heavy enamel-on-cast iron construction evenly distributes heat so you'll get perfectly cooked food every time.

Make soups, stews and other one-pot meals for the whole family in this Dutch oven. Available in both pink and green, it's currently 40% off at Macy's.

Black Friday blender deals

Ninja's most powerful blending system is the perfect pick for health nuts and bakers alike. It has multiple attachments and cups, including a food processor pitcher and a dough hook.

You can also get this countertop blender for less than $30 at both Macy's and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Make individual portions of smoothies with the Ninja Nutri Pro. The smart Auto-iQ Programs have unique pulsing and pausing patterns that take the guesswork out of blending, so you don't end up with any unexpected chunks.

More Black Friday kitchen deals

If you don't already have a roasting pan in your kitchen, you're going to want to take advantage of Target's deal on the Farberware Nonstick Roaster. The 12-by-16-inch pan is the perfect size for your Thanksgiving turkey, Christmas ham or holiday roast.

A smart meat thermometer is another helpful tool to have in your cooking arsenal for the holiday season. This one allows you to select your preferred doneness and track the status of your dish from your smartphone so your main course will be perfectly cooked every time.

When you don't have the energy to mix cookie dough or whip cream by hand, use this hand mixer instead. It has six speeds and a Quickburst function to help you conquer tougher tasks.

Go hands-free and invest in a stand mixer for all your future baking days. This one is $40 off and has a large 7.5-quart bowl, powerful motor and multiple attachments.

You can also save nearly 50% on this popular stand mixer from KitchenAid. Select colors are already selling out, so you'll want to grab this deal while you still can.

You can add this slow cooker to your kitchen for just $15. It's easy to transport and even easier to clean.

Shopping for an Instant Pot? Black Friday is a great time to make the purchase. Right now, you can save up to 50% on this nine-in-one pressure cooker, which is Instant Pot's no. 1 bestselling product.

Whether you want to make a single cup of coffee for the road or brew an entire pot to share with the family, you can do both with this multi-functional coffee maker.

Prefer sipping on espresso? You can also get a discount on this Nespresso machine which can be used to make both a shot of espresso or a regular brew. It has a high-capacity water tank that can heat up in just 15 seconds so you'll never have to wait long to get your caffeine fix.

If you've been thinking about finally getting the internet-famous Always Pan, you won't want to miss Our Place's Black Friday sale. The brand is marking down all colors of the pan by just over 30%, though some are already selling out.

If your friend just moved to a new home or apartment, chances are they'll need some new cookware for their kitchen. Gift them this 10-piece nonstick set from Calphalon — it's currently marked down by more than $100.

