Thanksgiving is one of the holidays that focuses solely on gathering and sharing a meal — so there's a lot of pressure on the host to make sure that every part of the dinner is perfect. From basting the turkey to chopping vegetables for the side dishes, prepping the feast means a lot of hours are spent in the kitchen. We're here to share the gadgets that can help cut down on that time, so you can spend more if it with family.

Shop All Day contributor Jenn Falik stopped by TODAY to break them all down, and we have a feeling you're going to want these six must-haves in your kitchen next Thursday (and question how you've gone this long without them).

From a mouth-watering brining kit to a buffet server that will keep the mashed potatoes hot, these useful finds might just find their way into your kitchen all-year-round. We've also rounded some other finds that can make hosting the the holiday a breeze, including a classic family game.

Usually, roasting a turkey means that your oven is unavailable for hours. Not anymore. This game-changing electric roaster means you can pop sides and desserts in the oven while the turkey roasts on the counter — and even bastes itself. The roaster can fit up to a 26-pound turkey and the lid is designed to recirculate moisture, saving heat, energy and cooking time. Once the turkey is done, you can use it to simmer gravy and keep your stovetop free from drips and spills.

You only get one turkey — so you want to make sure you cook it right. This meat thermometer has over 75,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that have trusted it with their everyday cooking. One reviewer even said it would make a great gift. It's battery-operated (batteries included) and can read the temperature in as little as five seconds with less than one degree accuracy.

Regardless of how you like your turkey prepared — fried, roasted, grilled or smoked — you'll want it to be full of flavor. This kit comes in a mouth-watering herb flavor that you can use to season a bird that weighs up to 25 pounds. It's a five-step process but can save you lots of time in the long run, as you won't have to prep anything from scratch. The only thing you'll need is the turkey.

Our first brine pick is no longer available, but this bestselling brine kit is another option that Amazon shoppers are loving right now. It's ideal for brining turkeys up to 22 pounds and is organic and kosher certified. It includes the brining bag and seasonings you'll need to make a flavorful turkey.

Stop setting timers on your phone and level-up with this genius whiteboard timer. You can track up to four dishes at once and clearly label them on the timer, so you can avoid any kitchen mis-haps. Don't worry — each timer has its own distinct alarm, so you can distinguish which meal is actually done when it goes off.

You'll likely need your wooden spoons for other dishes throughout the day, so investing in this meat chopper will save you from dirtying extra dishes. This niche kitchen tool went viral on TikTok for a reason: It's efficient and makes for easy care since it is dishwasher safe. The blades not only make it easy to mash ground meats, but are also angled, so you can scrape the sides of bowls and pots and avoid burnt bits.

If Thanksgiving at your house is buffet-style, these food warmers are a must-have. You can keep multiple dishes warm when you use all three trays at once or pop in one large tray for larger meals. The temperature controls are adjustable, so you can use it for everything from dinner to dessert, long after the holiday is over.

Sunvivi's bestselling roaster comes in two different sizes: 18-quart or 24-quart capacities. The largest option can hold a 22-pound turkey and heats up to 450-degrees. The lid recirculates moisture, helping to make this another self-basting option worth considering for the holidays.

Stir, scrape, serve, this spoon just about does it all. No matter what you're whipping up, the spoon's unique design means you don't need a spoon rest while you cook — it remains elevated above the stove surface. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

While everyone is waiting for dinner to be ready, this game is a great way to keep guests entertained. It includes cards for both kids and adults, so players of all ages can get in on the fun and put their knowledge to the test.

Keep your counter clear of scraps while you meal prep with this smart tool. You can hang it from a drawer in your kitchen and slide waste right into the bin. Once you're done, it can collapse and be neatly stowed away for next time.

Prep, cut and store everything you need with this innovative cutting board. You can cut and grate on top and then toss everything straight into a silicone storage bin, thanks to the smart slot. When you're ready to use your ingredients, the bins can go right into the refrigerator or the microwave. "This was such a good purchase," one verified reviewer wrote. "It’s especially great for smaller kitchens where you need to organize as you cook."

