Toast to the holidays with these 7 expert-recommended wines

From bubbly drinks to bolder flavors, there is a wine for every occasion. With so many options, however, it can be hard to choose which will fit the bill this holiday season.

To help you find the best option, wine expert Leslie Sbrocco joined Hoda & Jenna to share seven wines that are perfect for the holidays. Whether you are giving a gift, looking for the perfect drink to pair with your holiday feast or simply want to enjoy a nice glass of wine after a long day, Sbrocco has you covered.

Read on to shop both affordable and splurge-worthy wines.

The holiday season is a great time of year to indulge in some sparkling wine, so why not try an option from Limoux, the birthplace of French bubbly? Crémants refers to a type of sparkling wine developed in the Limoux area in the 1500s. Sbrocco describes this wine as juicy and complex, as well as one of the best deals on the market.

For champagne fans, this wine from Cartizze in northern Italy can be a hit this holiday season. Sbrocco says this prosecco is delicate yet still layered and succulent — and is well worth the splurge.

Made with organic traditional grape varieties from the Languedoc region in France, Sbrocco says this wine has red berry aromas and spicy flavors. Sbrocco also suggests pairing this rosé with sausage stuffing, sweet yams and ham.

Zinfandel is a hearty red grape that when made into wine balances dark fruit flavors and a peppery kick. This particular Zinfandel is made by the McFadden family in northern California and is great for pairing with savory roast beef, pungent cheeses or red berry–based desserts, said Sbrocco.

If you are looking for a splurge-worthy chardonnay this season, this aromatic option might work well with Thanksgiving meals. This wine has notes of candied lemon peel, yellow apple, and honeydew, as well as vanilla and yellow flowers, says the winery behind this chardonnay.

Wine makes a great gift during the holidays, and if you want a solid option at an affordable price, try this limited edition Rioja. From the historic Rioja region of northern Spain, this wine is crafted with a nod to modern styles, said Sbrocco.

Pinot noir is the ultimate holiday wine, said Sbrocco. This wine is crafted to be enjoyed both by itself or served alongside almost any dish.

