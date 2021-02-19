Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sometimes you just don’t have the energy to cook an entire meal. With work and errands to run, it can seem as if there isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done. Though takeout may seem to be the easiest solution, it’s not the only convenient option for a simple and satisfying meal.

The best food processors will save you prep time and offer versatility so you can prepare anything sweet or savory. Think of this countertop appliance as your personal sous chef that’ll quickly slice, chop or knead dough while you put your focus elsewhere.

From sleek automatic designs to handy mini choppers, we’ve rounded up the best food processors to add to your kitchen.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Top-rated mini food processors

For less heavy duty meals, this 250-watt mini food processor from Cuisinart brings power without the bulk. It's designed to hold up to three cups of ingredients with ease, while its stainless steel blade and plastic bowl are dishwasher-safe for an easier cleanup.

Take convenience with you on the go. Featuring a locking blade, handle and pour spout for easier serving, this mini food processor by KitchenAid packs a ton of power in a smaller, storable design. You could easily make homemade dressing using a convenient drizzle basin to add in liquid ingredients.

Would you rather slice your ingredients by hand? You can still get clean cuts in less time using a manual model. Using a multi-blade design, this food processor from Zyliss can chop and blend ingredients together in seconds, without the hassle of plugging it in.

This multi-purpose Ninja model helps out with most of your chopping, food processing and blending needs. Using three different sized bowls, you can customize your portions for single-serve or entertaining sizes.

Designed with a glass bowl and four stainless steel blades, this smaller food processor can handle up to five cups of food for chopping and slicing — it can even grind meat for you! Cleaning is also a breeze; either throw it in the dishwasher or just wipe the glass and stainless steel until it's spotless.

Top-rated large-scale food processors

Become an expert chopper without picking up a knife. This S-shaped blade can adapt to almost any meal you’re cooking, whether it’s chopping vegetables or mixing dough. No pre-chopping necessary! You can easily drop most uncut ingredients into the food chute to seamlessly chop, slice and knead ingredients.

If you’re looking for value, this food processor can practically double your servings. With the ability to hold up to 14 cups of ingredients, this design was created with a stainless steel finish for more durability. Included with this model is a work bowl, an extra-large feed tube, small and large pushers and a spatula to help scoop out your finished product.

Imagine saving time and arm strength in the kitchen. This model can handle most cooking projects with a capacity of eight cups. Whether you’re shredding cheese or slicing vegetables, this food processors come with two different speeds and a pulse button to help control the consistency.

Setting aside prep time in the kitchen is a thing of the past! Rather than spending lots of time chopping ingredients and prepping your mise en place, cut your kitchen time practically in half. Enhance your precision using the measurement markings on the bowl and receive clean cuts from the spinning blade. It even includes reversible shredding and slicing discs to customize cuts from fine to medium.

Even if you’re prepping a feast, this food processor can handle it all. Fill up to 10 cups' worth of ingredients, and with two speeds to choose from, you can quickly chop things up in the blink of an eye. You can also make sure every last ingredient gets mixed using the special attachment that scrapes the side of the bowl to push ingredients towards the blades.

Featuring a stainless steel blade, this Black+Decker model also includes a food chute at the top of the lid to help guide ingredients to the slicer. For extra safety, the food processor was also designed with a safety interlocking system, so the blade won’t work unless the lid is securely attached to the bowl.

