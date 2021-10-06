6 chef-approved tools to make all of your favorite fall recipes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Leaves are falling, sweaters are returning and pumpkins have mysteriously begun to appear everywhere, which means fall is in full swing. This time of year is all about feeling cozy, and there is nothing more relaxing than staple fall foods. From warm meals like butternut squash soup and braised meat to sweet treats like baked pumpkin desserts, it's hard to keep your mouth from watering.

Since it is still the start of the season, you may find that some of your cooking tools are in need of an upgrade. Luckily, we have you covered.

Brooklyn-based chef Elena Besser stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share her top six kitchen tools to help you create your favorite fall dishes. Whether you need a blender to create some tasty soups or a cast-iron Dutch oven to braise meat, Besser has you covered.

Read on to shop chef-approved tools and get the recipe that will help you feast this fall.

On a cool fall day nothing beats curling up with a soft blanket and a warm bowl of soup. With this cordless hand blender you can blend together a bowl of soup, or even make a post-workout smoothie in no time. On a full charge, which takes less than two hours, you can blend up to 25 bowls of soup, however there is a 20 minute quick charge option if you find yourself in a pinch for time. The blending arm is eight inches and has a four-point stainless steel blade, as well as a variable speed trigger switch for more control over your recipe.

Designed in Germany, this ladle is ideal for serving and pouring thanks to its all-round pouring rim that prevents drips. Each ladle is made of stainless steel and is 1/8-inch thick to feel balanced and substantial in your hand. The ladle itself is also large enough to hold 5.4 ounces of liquid and has a matte finish to reduce slippage and hide finger prints.

These Kanto ramen bowels, designed exclusively for West Elm by British industrial designer Aaron Probyn, are a great medium between elevated and everyday dining. Every bowl has variations in coloring and speckling, making each one of a kind. This glazed stoneware is both dishwasher and microwave safe and can be bought individually.

Dutch ovens are a classic cooker perfect for braising meat, making soup and other fall feasting essentials. This 5-quart Dutch oven comes pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, so the more you use it, the better the seasoning will get. With over 120 years of experience, Lodge's cast iron is known for its high quality, lifetime durability and versatility in the kitchen.

When you need a surface to place your hot pots, pans or serving plates, this sleek coaster is the perfect option. Dishwasher safe for and easy to clean thanks to its silicone material, this trivet will help protect your countertops from heat damage.

With a sleek scratch-resistant porcelain-enamel finish, these rectangular baking dishes make the transition from oven to table seamless. Microwave, freezer, broiler and oven safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, the stoneware will not absorb any moisture and diffuses heat gently. For an easy clean, these baking dishes are also dishwasher safe.

