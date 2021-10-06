Technique tip: If you're in a hurry, dice the potatoes smaller so they cook through faster.

I love this recipe because it all happens in one pot, allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. You can make a big batch and freeze for up to three months until you are ready to eat it. This soup goes great on its own or as a side to a sandwich for lunch.

Preparation

1.

Soak the leeks in cold water to remove any dirt and sand. Repeat the process twice to ensure all dirt and sand is removed.

2.

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once bubbling, add leeks and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened and translucent, 8 to 10 minutes.

3.

Add in the bay leaf, fresh thyme sprigs, potatoes and chicken stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and cooked through.

4.

Remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs from the soup. Using a handheld blender, blend the soup until smooth. Alternatively, blend the soup in batches in the blender (be sure to leave an airway to avoid pressure buildup). Add back into the stock pot and add in lemon juice. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as needed.

5.

Divide into bowls, garnish with chives, potato chips and a drizzle of olive oil, if using. Serve with toast and enjoy.