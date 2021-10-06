IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to watch our special Steals & Deals: Throwback Edition

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup

SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(37)
Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(37)

Ingredients

  • 4 large leeks, dark green parts and stems removed, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3-4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • chives, thinly sliced, for garnish
  • crushed potato chips, for garnish (optional)
  • olive oil, for drizzling (optional)
  • toast, for serving

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it all happens in one pot, allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. You can make a big batch and freeze for up to three months until you are ready to eat it. This soup goes great on its own or as a side to a sandwich for lunch.

    Technique tip: If you're in a hurry, dice the potatoes smaller so they cook through faster.

    Swap option: Swap out butter for ghee or olive oil.

    Preparation

    1.

    Soak the leeks in cold water to remove any dirt and sand. Repeat the process twice to ensure all dirt and sand is removed.

    2.

    In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once bubbling, add leeks and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened and translucent, 8 to 10 minutes.

    3.

    Add in the bay leaf, fresh thyme sprigs, potatoes and chicken stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and cooked through.

    4.

    Remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs from the soup. Using a handheld blender, blend the soup until smooth. Alternatively, blend the soup in batches in the blender (be sure to leave an airway to avoid pressure buildup). Add back into the stock pot and add in lemon juice. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as needed.

    5.

    Divide into bowls, garnish with chives, potato chips and a drizzle of olive oil, if using. Serve with toast and enjoy.

    One-Pot Potato Leek Soup

    Elena Besser's must-have fall kitchen items

    Oct. 6, 202103:55

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEasyEntertainingFallOne potWinterSoups

    More SoupsSee All

    Carrot and Ginger Soup with Carrot-Top Pesto

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Star-studded Beach Dinner with Master Chef Jose Andres to Celebrate The NEW Cove Resort on Paradise Island, The Bahamas

    Gazpacho al Estilo de Patricia (Patricia's Gazpacho)

    Dylan Dreyer's Chicken Noodle Soup

    Carrot-Ginger Soup

    Joy Bauer's Potato Leek Soup

    Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup

    Year-Round Sweet Corn Soup

    Simple Italian Veggie and Chickpea Stew

    Simple Italian Vegetable and Chickpea Stew

    Tortilla Soup

    Sara Gore Pulled Pork + Clam Chowder + Cable Car Cocktail + KC Ice Water

    Clam Chowder in Mini Sourdough Bowls