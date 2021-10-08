Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

'Tis the season for tricks and treats, with a heavy emphasis on the treats, and we're super excited to spend some quality time in the kitchen whipping up some Halloween desserts over the next few weeks. But before we start making cookies, cupcakes and everything in between, we're stocking up on some Halloween baking essentials to help make the process a little more fun.

From baking pans to cupcake wrappers and cookie kits, these are the items we're adding to our Halloween shopping list to help us bake up some magic this season.

Halloween pans and bakeware

It's the season for pumpkin-shaped and pumpkin-flavored treats and this festive pan will help you whip up goodies galore. The pumpkin pan makes six mini cakes or breads and has a non-stick coating that makes it easy to transfer your creations with ease.

Craving some spooky sweets? This ghost cake mold will help you bake something so boo-tiful you won't want to cut into it (just kidding). Your kiddos will also have tons of fun decorating the final product with icing, sprinkles and other baking decorations.

Throwing a Halloween bash? Make an elaborate cake the centerpiece of your soirée with this haunted manor bundt pan from Nordic Ware. It has plenty of standout features including vines, pumpkins and more, and you can have hours of fun making it your own.

It's impossible not to find at least one cookie cutter you'll love in this 18-piece set. It comes with plenty of scary shapes like skulls, spiders and tombstones; Halloween classics like witch hats, ghosts and candy corn; and fall shapes like apples, pumpkins and maple leaves.

Halloween is all about the candy and if you're craving a bit of chocolate, this pack of five silicone baking molds makes it easy to make your own in a range of festive shapes like pumpkins, ghosts and bats. If chocolate doesn't do it for you, the sturdy orange molds can also be used to make candies, jellies, ice, soap and other treats.

Halloween baking accessories

Half the fun of making cupcakes is finding a standout wrapper, and we’ve found the perfect option to dress up all your sweet treats this Halloween. These black laser cut cupcake liners come in five different styles — spider web, pumpkin, castle, ghost and broom witch — and the set includes 100 pieces, so you'll have plenty to last you for years to come.

Once you've found the perfect cupcake wrapper and frosted your masterpiece, it's time to give them a frightful flair with some cupcake toppers. From ghosts and spiders to bats, pumpkins and “bloody” knives, this set of 54 toppers has everything you need to put the finishing touches on your holiday desserts. They can also be used on appetizers, fruit skewers and other party foods!

Whether you're making cupcakes, brownies or a cake, decorations always add a bit of color to your culinary creations. This Halloween season, we'll be using these adorable pumpkin and candy corn candies during all our baking escapades.

Our inner child has always adored pouring sprinkles all over our cookies, cupcakes and brownies and we recently came across this brand that specializes in ultra fancy sprinkles. We're gravitating towards this pumpkin spice mix that features orange and white sprinkles, pumpkin shapes, sugar crystals and candy corn, but the brand also has some spooky and edgy designs that are perfect for a range of party themes.

Sick of the same old cookies year after year? Spice things up a bit with this embossed rolling pin that can help you create unique 3D desserts. Simply roll it over your dough and feast your eyes on all the cool Halloween shapes — like ghosts, cats, witch hats and more — on your textured treats.

Halloween baking kits and mixes

Whether you're strapped for time or simply aren't a huge fan of baking, this pre-baked kit comes with everything you need to decorate some ghoulish treats with your kids without all the cleanup. The $10 set includes pre-baked cookies, icing and decorative candies shaped like cats, ghosts and pumpkins and it's kind of the Halloween equivalent of decorating a gingerbread house.

Love one-stop shopping? This cookie decorating set helps simplify the baking process and comes with 30 different items to help you create creepy, spooky and cheerful treats. It includes a large baking sheet, 12 cookie cutters, a rolling pin, whisk, spatula, frosting bags and more.

You can let your kids' creativity run wild with this sugar cookie decorating kit that includes several pre-baked cookies, icing and plenty of decorative candies. It comes with some adorable Halloween shapes like bats, cats, ghosts and pumpkins and the price is right, too.

We live for holiday cookie dough and love how easy it is to plop these pre-shaped pieces onto a baking sheet, pop them in the oven and wait for something delightful to come out a few minutes later. This particular sugar cookie dough has Halloween sprinkles and M&M's candies, and it's kind of perfect for those last-minute bake sales that your kids conveniently forgot to tell you about.

Baking a cake from scratch is fun when we feel like challenging ourselves, but on a normal basis we simply don't have the time to gather all those ingredients. Fortunately, that's where tried-and-true mixes like this Funfetti one come in handy. The colorful cake mix offers just enough festive flair and the orange frosting comes with candy bits in Halloween shapes to help add a little bit of extra detail.

