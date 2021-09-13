Trader Joe's just dropped a ton of pumpkin-flavored products

Prepare yourself for a pumpkin paradise at Trader Joe's this fall.

The popular grocery store recently released a list of all the pumpkin-flavored foods that will be hitting store shelves this month — and there's plenty of gourdness to go around.

The supermarket chain is bringing back several fan favorites and also adding a bunch of new products, and some of the new releases are already popping up in local Trader Joe's stores across the country. The rest of the products will be released throughout the month of September, giving pumpkin fiends plenty of time to enjoy their favorite fall flavor.

Oh. My. Gourd. Trade Joe's

Already craving your pumpkin fix? Here's a sneak peek at some of the nearly 75 pumpkin-flavored products you can score at Trader Joe's this fall.

Pumpkin-Flavored Savory Snacks

Pumpkin is such a versatile flavor that it can work in both sweet and savory dishes, and Trader Joe's has plenty of snacks and savory dishes on tap for fall. From Pumpkin Empanadas and Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas to Pumpkin Bisque Soup and Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque, the grocery store has plenty of hearty options this season. There's plenty of seasonal sauciness, too — from Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce to Spicy Pumpkin Curry Simmer Sauce, as well as slatherable delights like Pumpkin Butter and Lightly-Spiced Pumpkin Spread.

Feeling snacky? You'll also find Pumpkin Tortilla Chips, Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels, Maple Sea Salt Kettle Corn, Pumpkin Spice Hummus and Fall Harvest Salsa in the Trader Joe's fall lineup.

Pumpkin-Flavored Desserts

Never get sick of pumpkin-flavored sweet treats? Trader Joe's has a range of dessert options to satisfy your sweet tooth — everything from Pumpkin Cheesecake to Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins and baking mixes like Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix (as well as a gluten-free version). If cookies are your thing, the store has several varieties, including Pumpkin Biscotti, Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies, Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies and Pumpkin Joe-Joes. Or if you're an ice cream connoisseur, you can indulge in a bit of Pumpkin Ice Cream or Pumpkin-Ginger Mini Ice Cream Cones.

Pumpkin-Flavored Breakfast Faves

Wake up and instantly start craving pumpkin? Trader Joe's has you covered with a multitude of breakfast options including Pumpkin Spice Coffee (to which you can add a splash of Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage), Pumpkin Waffles, Pumpkin Bagels (and a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread!), Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin Overnight Oats, Pumpkin Cereal Bars, Pecan Pumpkin Oatmeal, Pumpkin Greek Nonfat Yogurt and Organic Pumpkin Spice Creamy Cashew Cultured Yogurt Alternative (that is a mouthful!).

Pumpkin-Flavored Alcoholic Drinks

Pumpkin-flavored alcoholic drinks have become a fall staple in recent years and Trader Joe's has plenty of options in store for its customers who are craving an adult beverage this season, including Shell House Pumpkin Spiked Seltzer, The Gourd Tree Pumpkin Cider, Howling Gourds Pumpkin Ale and Campanology Coffee Peanut Butter Cup Porter.

Pumpkin-Scented Home and Beauty Products

If you eat, sleep and breathe all things pumpkin, Trader Joe's also has a few house and beauty products in its fall lineup to help you fully immerse yourself in fall's most popular scent, like a Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle and a Pumpkin Body Butter. The store also has several other fall-scented home products, including a Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle, a Pomander Room Spritz and an Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap.