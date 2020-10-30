Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

'Crispy Scream' doughnuts and more devilish dessert recipes for Halloween

Gesine Bullock-Prado is cooking up bewitchingly delicious ghostly glazed doughnuts, pumpkin spice cookies, meringue bones and hand pies for Halloween.

Make 'Scream' doughnuts for a delicious Halloween treat

Oct. 30, 202005:23
/ Source: TODAY
By Gesine Bullock-Prado

Pastry chef, author and television personality Gesine Bullock-Prado is joining TODAY Food to share a few of her favorite creepy and creative dessert recipes for Halloween. She shows us how to make meringue bones, pumpkin spiced cookie "ghoulmen," ghostly glazed doughnuts and hand-shaped, jam-filled hand pies.

Pumpkin Spice 'Ghoulmen'
Pumpkin Spice 'Ghoulmen'

If gingerbread men are sugar, spice and everything nice, these pumpkin-spice "ghoulmen" are sugar, spice and everything naughty. With just a hint of pumpkin spice, these cookies are the perfect fall treat.

'Crispy Scream' Doughnuts
'Crispy Scream' Doughnuts

These doughnuts are a scream! Their fluffy texture and sweet, ghostly glaze will have them all devoured in no time. You won’t believe they aren’t from your favorite doughnut shop.

Halloween Hand Pies
Halloween Hand Pies

For a little extra Halloween fun, I decided to take the term "hand pie" literally. These hand-shaped pies are the perfect portable, easy-to-eat treat for ghouls of all ages. And unlike traditional hand pies, these are better when there’s some filling oozing out to really make them Halloween-worthy.

Meringue Bones

These sweet and crunchy meringue bones are sure to have everyone gasping and giggling on Halloween night. They're a great gluten-free option for guests and so simple to make.

Gesine Bullock-Prado