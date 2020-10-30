'Crispy Scream' doughnuts and more devilish dessert recipes for Halloween

Pastry chef, author and television personality Gesine Bullock-Prado is joining TODAY Food to share a few of her favorite creepy and creative dessert recipes for Halloween. She shows us how to make meringue bones, pumpkin spiced cookie "ghoulmen," ghostly glazed doughnuts and hand-shaped, jam-filled hand pies.

If gingerbread men are sugar, spice and everything nice, these pumpkin-spice "ghoulmen" are sugar, spice and everything naughty. With just a hint of pumpkin spice, these cookies are the perfect fall treat.

These doughnuts are a scream! Their fluffy texture and sweet, ghostly glaze will have them all devoured in no time. You won’t believe they aren’t from your favorite doughnut shop.

For a little extra Halloween fun, I decided to take the term "hand pie" literally. These hand-shaped pies are the perfect portable, easy-to-eat treat for ghouls of all ages. And unlike traditional hand pies, these are better when there’s some filling oozing out to really make them Halloween-worthy.

These sweet and crunchy meringue bones are sure to have everyone gasping and giggling on Halloween night. They're a great gluten-free option for guests and so simple to make.

