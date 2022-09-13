25 Halloween dinner ideas for a tasty and terrifying spread

Who's ready to make a spread that will be the life of the Halloween party? (Or death … because it's Halloween?)

If we've learned anything from the many creative Halloween party ideas out there, it's that often times the creepier the dish, the better. From Halloween dinners like "feetloaf" — with chunky texture of raw meat, coagulated ketchup, the severed bones simulated by two marrow-like parsnips and the pallid toenails made from slivers of onion — to horrifying zombie skulls made of cheese, sometimes the most frightful fare is the most scrumptious.

But that's the fun, right?

To explore the twisted culinary minds of our favorite chefs and cooks, TODAY Food rounded up a feast fit for Frankenstein or any other monster coming to your stoop — from Halloween appetizers to entrees. Whether you guests at the annual Halloween party, feed hungry trick or treaters on All Hallows' Eve or make a themed dinner for the much-anticipated sequel of Disney's "Hocus Pocus."

Spooky starters

Let guests dig into this spooky graveyard dip that has layers of refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream and guacamole. Turn pita bread rounds into spooky shapes like tombstones, creepy cats and ghosts by using cookie cutters. Then toast them in the oven until they're golden brown. Place the pita chips in the dip, then top off the dish with scallion "grass" and mounds of olive "dirt."

Don't have time to make a layer dip? No problem. The only things needed here are a pumpkin and some store-bought guac. Instead of placing the spread in a plain bowl, turn the creamy green goop into a gruesome Halloween appetizer. This cute but creepy appetizer sometimes goes by the rather unappetizing names "pumpkin vomit" or "puking pumpkin," but let's just call it delicious.

This creepy zombie skull is the ultimate way to serve charcuterie on Halloween. Simply wrap a clean plastic skull with prosciutto and serve it with more salumi, plus cheese and crackers. Guests will be head-over-heels for this creepy centerpiece.

Roll garlic bread dough into knobby witch fingers that are almost too creepy to eat. Pat down the dough to create knotted knuckles and use a knife to make light creases. Then press in the almonds to create fingernails. Give them a swipe of garlic-infused ghee or butter and serve them up with blood-red marinara sauce for dipping.

Give guests a break from the sugary candy and fill them up with some nice, creepy veggies. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time.

These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs but with the spooky, salty bite of an olive spider on top.

This recipe has just two main ingredients, so it could not be any simpler to assemble, yet the final presentation is totally centerpiece worthy.

"I love to watch the expression on peoples' faces after biting into one of these and realizing there's a grape inside," Elizabeth Heiskell says about this salty, sweet recipe perfect for Halloween parties.

Save the seeds from jack-o'-lantern carvings, clean them and dry them out for an easy, on-the-go snack for Halloween's busy activities. This healthy munchie is also great as a flavorful topper for a creamy soup or fall salad.

It's Halloween and what could be spookier than the threat of a ghastly vampire bite?! These garlic fries will keep your immune system strong … and chase all the vampires away! Just be sure to keep some breath mints handy.

These savory bites are the ideal way to balance out your candy-induced sugar shock. That's because each edible "eyeball" is packed with blood-sugar-stabilizing stuff: protein-rich egg whites plus fiber-filled hummus and guacamole, which also contribute heart-healthy fat.

Popcorn shrimp wouldn't be exciting without a sauce. This is one that packs in complex flavors. The gochujang in the sauce adds an intensely sweet and spicy taste, and the shrimp is slightly spicy and tangy from the buttermilk-chili marinade.

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip whose dark color is perfect for Halloween. Use just one pepper if you want a mild dose of spiciness, or add more adobo sauce or pepper if you want to amp up the burn. If possible, use fresh, in-season corn — the raw kernels’ juicy sweetness will offset the heat.

The color of the black rice with the digestive charcoal is surprising but the flavor is deep and rich so it's fun to see the initial skepticism on people's faces before they bite it and then react to the delicious taste.

This easy recipe turns to regular hot dogs and pre-mad croissant dough for one adorable dish. It requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!

Ghoulishly good entrées

Chili is one of those wonderful all-in-one meals that just screams fall. This vegetarian version is great to serve at Halloween parties or at home on Halloween night, as it gets the good food in for busy kids on sugar highs. Plus, the vibrant orange and red colors make it feel festive.

You don't have to feel the sugar rush to celebrate Halloween. This recipe from Buzzfeed Tasty is the perfect way to get into the spirit without experiencing the crash. And we say, why not make it all year long? It's a deliciously perfect main or side dish.

Give the classic game day favorite a spooky makeover with this easy recipe. The wings get fried and smothered in two diabolically delicious sauces. One is a tangy red lingonberry barbecue sauce and the other a jet-black spicy bean sauce. Perfect for some frightening fun!

Get festive (without being too scary) with this fall comfort meal. Earthy sausage takes the place of classic ground beef and a pumpkin-cream puree brings sweet flavors to the mix. It's great the first night and leftovers are even better, which is perfect for tired trick-or-treaters.

Sometimes it's hard to get kids to slow down and eat at a Halloween party but when they see these gory hot dogs, they'll scarf 'em right down — that is, if they're not too scared.

Some call it "spaghetti and meatballs," some call it "Maccheroni with Polpettine" and some call it "brains." For the Halloween's sake, let's whip up an Italian favorite so delicious guests will remember it until the day they die (cue the evil laughter).

Incorporating pumpkin and sage into tender gnocchi gives the classic Italian comfort food a fall flavor that's perfect for Halloween season entertaining.

Let's be real: Kids don't want to eat the pepper part of stuffed peppers anyway. So just make them into fun and festive serving bowls instead.

The scariest thing about these frightful franks is that they’re terrifyingly delicious! Three ingredients — puff pastry, hot dogs and beaten egg come together in just a few simple steps: roll, cut, twirl, brush bake, and, of course, eat!

Serve this one-pot, blood-red chili for Halloween. It's hearty and filling — without any beans. It's such a unique combination of flavors that simmer to perfection.