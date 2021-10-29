Chef notes

You are not allowed to feed yourself chocolate-covered strawberries! Someone else must feed them to you. These haunting berry bites help bring a little romance to Halloween.

Technique tip: You can use a microwave, or double boiler or place mugs in a slow cooker with water to melt the chocolate.

Swap option: You can omit vegetable shortening if you'd like, but it keeps it smooth and melty longer than without. You can also make with coconut milk or heavy cream.