Ingredients
Chef notes
You are not allowed to feed yourself chocolate-covered strawberries! Someone else must feed them to you. These haunting berry bites help bring a little romance to Halloween.
Technique tip: You can use a microwave, or double boiler or place mugs in a slow cooker with water to melt the chocolate.
Swap option: You can omit vegetable shortening if you'd like, but it keeps it smooth and melty longer than without. You can also make with coconut milk or heavy cream.
Preparation1.
Separate dark and white chocolate into separate mugs and add 2 teaspoons of vegetable shortening to each.2.
Microwave each mug separately at half power, for 1 minute. Stir and then heat for another minute or until melted and smooth.3.
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip it into the white chocolate and allow the excess chocolate to fall back into the bowl. Set strawberries on the parchment paper and repeat with the rest of the strawberries.4.
Once chocolate is dry (about 1 minute) dip a toothpick in the dark chocolate and draw faces onto the strawberries.