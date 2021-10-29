IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's Football 'Fright' in America! See TODAY's big Halloween 2021 reveal

Chocolate-Covered 'Booberries'

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-3
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Derrell Smith
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-3
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces white chocolate chips
  • 3 ounces dark chocolate chips
  • 4 teaspoons vegetable shortening, divided
  • 10 strawberries with stems, washed and dried very well

    • Chef notes

    You are not allowed to feed yourself chocolate-covered strawberries! Someone else must feed them to you. These haunting berry bites help bring a little romance to Halloween.

    Technique tip: You can use a microwave, or double boiler or place mugs in a slow cooker with water to melt the chocolate.

    Swap option: You can omit vegetable shortening if you'd like, but it keeps it smooth and melty longer than without. You can also make with coconut milk or heavy cream.

    Preparation

    1.

    Separate dark and white chocolate into separate mugs and add 2 teaspoons of vegetable shortening to each.

    2.

    Microwave each mug separately at half power, for 1 minute. Stir and then heat for another minute or until melted and smooth.

    3.

    Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip it into the white chocolate and allow the excess chocolate to fall back into the bowl. Set strawberries on the parchment paper and repeat with the rest of the strawberries.

    4.

    Once chocolate is dry (about 1 minute) dip a toothpick in the dark chocolate and draw faces onto the strawberries.

    Chocolate-Covered 'Booberries'

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients HalloweenPartyDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies