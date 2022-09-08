11 Halloween cookies to get into the spooky spirit

Can we talk about Halloween cookies?

It's understandable that cookie exchanges are a big deal in December but it feels like Christmas is kind of hogging the spotlight. While we love a good snowman or peppermint cookie as much as the next person, but we want to indulge in ghoulish designs, jack-o'-lanterns, delectably dark décor and spooky spiderwebs. Halloween is, after all, a day dedicated to treats (and yes, tricks, too).

When it comes to treats, nothing quite beats a cookie that's spooky on the outside and sweet on the inside. That's why we're lurking around the corners of TODAY Food to dig up the creepiest (and most delicious) cookies of the bunch. Sure, one can always feel confident whipping up a batch of classic sugar cookie dough and getting creative with cutouts. But these recipes from chefs and bakers bring Halloween-themed cookies to the next level. Think gorgeous spiderwebs a la Martha Stewart, ooey-gooey pumpkin cookies and a frightening take on gingerbread men.

Make one or make them all! These easy Halloween cookies are here to inspire fear … and, of course, hunger.

The not-so-tangled web on these cookies is created by frosting them with white royal icing, adding a thin spiral of black frosting and pulling a skewer from the center of the cookie out to several points on the edge.

Whether you "borrow" from the bags of candy before Halloween or use leftovers after the 31st, these gooey, salty cookies flecked with the flavors of a good night of trick-or-treating are a winner.

When fall strikes, we all long for cozy, chewy treats, but who is always in the mood to make a full pie? Not us. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic and pumpkin flavor leading up to October's spookiest night.

A pack of store- or bakery-bought macarons and a food-safe marker transform this elegant French cookie into a ghoulish group of lovable creatures.

If gingerbread men are sugar, spice and everything nice, these pumpkin-spice "ghoulmen" are sugar, spice and everything spooky. With just a hint of pumpkin spice, these cookies are the perfect fall treat.

When it comes to these mummy cookies, the messier the better! Use a fork to drizzle the frosting back and forth over the cookie then leave it to dry. Use different sized candy eyeballs to give each cookie its own unique personality.

Even if you're a pumpkin skeptic, you can't deny the magic that is made when these cakey cookies meet melted chocolate chips — it's a true match made in fall heaven. The pumpkin adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering, while lending to the extremely soft and fluffy texture of these cookies.

Cookies? Candy? Why choose? Have them both in these mouthwatering candy cookie bars, which repurpose leftover Halloween candy.

Make a batch of Martha Stewart's vanilla madeleines (the batter of which can be refrigerated for up to two days) for the base of these festive cookies. With some chocolate frosting and almond slivers, you'll soon have the fixings for a frightening feast.

Just the idea of a skillet cookie is drool-worthy. Once you add Halloween candy all crumbled up on the top, it becomes a truly decadent affair. But that's what trick-or-treating is all about, right?

There's lots to do this fall, so why not skip the long ingredient list and cheat a bit with this tasty, three-ingredient recipe. All you need is a box of spice cake mix, a can of pumpkin and some chocolate chips.