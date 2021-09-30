Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We know it's not even October yet, but it's never too early to get in the spirit of the spookiest season. According to Google Trends, searches for "where to get Halloween decor" are up 50% right now, even with the holiday over a month away. Target loyalists know that the retailer is a one-stop-shop for nearly everything, especially fun decor finds. The latest item flying off of shelves? A life-size gold skeleton.

One TikTok user posted a video — which has garnered over 54,000 views — telling users that "this is their sign to run to Target" to get it. And it seems like people listened.

This 5-foot gold skeleton is just as cool as it is creepy. It currently holds a perfect five-star rating, with 98% of reviewers giving it full praise. And it's not just the reviews that are glowing, it's the pictures that shoppers are attaching to them. Some have even given the set of bones a name.

"This guy is so cute, lightweight and easy to adjust his positioning," wrote one reviewer. "I named mine Jack."

From front porch setups to unexpected dinner guests, shoppers are loving the fact that they can adjust the poses of the frightening mannequin. "Forget Elf on the Shelf, this is my new favorite holiday tradition," one reviewer wrote alongside a picture of the skeleton doing the dishes. "I’m having just as much or more fun than my 10-year-old and 6-year-old kids with this! Worth every penny."

For some shoppers, the fun started before they even left the store.

The skeleton can be placed both indoors and outdoors and can even be hung if you prefer. At the moment, you can't ship it to your front door, but you can grab it while it's still in stock at your local Target. And for that, we suggest running, because these skeletons are going fast.

If you can't get your hands on what just might be the hottest piece of decor this season, we rounded up other fun decorations from Target's seasonal section below.

Target Halloween decor 2021

Fill it with candy or pop a plant inside; this greeter is the perfect way to welcome guests to your home — if they dare.

If a life-size skeleton is too spooky, this two-foot skeleton can do the trick — in a less scary way. Like the gold version, it's posable and easy to hang.

Love the neon look? This sign emulates it perfectly, and it even flickers for a spooky effect. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, but we wouldn't blame you if it became a permanent piece of chilling decor in your home.

This battery-operated ghoul lights up for visitors and lets out an eerie "I see you" as they pass by. You can hang it up or place it on the floor — either way, it's bound to scare a few unexpected guests.

This plush spider is 72-inches wide, making it perfect for hanging on the wall or attaching to a window for a quick scare.

The pumpkins have eyes! And this one talks, too. The animated prop is motion-activated and might even crack a joke as you walk by.

Don't forget about your four-legged friends this Halloween! This adorable house can be assembled in minutes to give your cat a place to scratch throughout the day.

Cute? Creepy? We can't decide, but we know we want it anyway. It's part of Hyde & EEK! Boutique's animal skeleton collection, which includes several creepy crawlers.

Wreaths aren't just for the holiday season! This black-and-orange shatterproof wreath is made from plastic and can be hung on your front door or above the fireplace for a festive vibe.

Much like the bat skeleton, you can place this prop by the front door or around the house for a slight scare.

Illuminate the inside or outside of your home with this cool street lamp. It is battery-operated and features timers, so you don't have to worry about the bulb blowing out.

We know this one is supposed to be scary, but it's just too cute! It's made from glittery sisal that is sure to shine day and night. Some reviewers wrote that they bought it years ago and are still getting use out of it — for every season.

Use this bright sign to let trick-or-treaters know if you've still got some sweets left on Halloween night. One side reads "Trick-or-Treaters Stop Here," while the other says "Out of Candy (Booo!)."

Create a fun display on your front door or on a tree in your yard with this crashing witch kit. Reviewers say it's easy to assemble (no spells required!), as long as you secure it properly.

With one touch, this door knocker will do the knocking for you. It reads a creepy "welcome" message as its eyes flash red — and even blink.

