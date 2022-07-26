Decorating pumpkins is a family-favorite activity come Halloween.

While you can always take the traditional route (picking pumpkins at a patch and displaying them on your front porch), why not spice things up with one of these anything-but-ordinary pumpkin decorating ideas?

Sure, you can stick with the old-school method of carving real pumpkins. But if you want to enjoy your handiwork year after year, then paint and decorate faux pumpkins instead. They’re the perfect surface for paint, and you can easily attach eye-catching materials including glitter foam, gold leaf and even dried flowers.

It's your call: Opt for a standalone pumpkin, pick a few different designs or create a whole scene to really make your porch shine. No matter what you go with, all of these ideas are relatively quick and easy to execute. In fact, some are even simple — and safe — enough for your little monsters to make from start to finish.

If you're feeling crafty this spooky season, look no further than these creative pumpkin decorating ideas, ranging from striking geometric statements to carved gourds that double as flower vases.

Monstera leaf pumpkin

Club Crafted for Sarah Hearts

This one goes out to the plant lovers out there! These monstera leaf pumpkins are cute, fresh and will add some unexpected pops of color to your front porch.

Get the tutorial at Sarah Hearts.

Neon sign pumpkin

A Kailo Chic Life

Using neon LED wire, you can make over a basic black pumpkin into a real conversation starter. You won't be able to miss it!

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Marbled indigo pumpkin

Alice & Lois

Here’s a tip: you don’t have to use Halloween colors to craft your pumpkin. You can actually go with a very stylish palette of indigo and white to make these marbled beauties.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Vintage trailer pumpkin

Club Crafted

Cinderella would definitely approve of this vintage trailer pumpkin! It's guaranteed to catch everyone's eyes.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Sprinkle pumpkin

Hey, Let's Make Stuff

Cricut machines come in handy for a lot of crafting projects, and this sprinkled pumpkin is no exception. It’ll take less than 15 minutes to make!

Get the tutorial at Hey, Let’s Make Stuff.

Colorful painted pumpkin

Jane Merritt for The House That Lars Built

Group some of these hand-painted pumpkins together for instant charm. In kaleidoscopic hues, they’ll inspire instant joy among everyone in your neighborhood.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Glitter pumpkin

Handmade Charlotte

Glitter, Mod Podge and acrylic paint will make your pumpkins shine — literally.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Classic painted pumpkin

A Beautiful Mess

For a bit more of a subtle look, paint pumpkins in a variety of neutral shades. Add bats, moons and other spooky staples in a darker hue to stay on theme.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Gold leaf pumpkin

Sustain My Craft Habit

Golden leaves are the perfect accent on an otherwise all-white pumpkin.

Get the tutorial at Sustain My Craft Habit.

Mid-century geometric pumpkin

A Kailo Chic Life

Pick out the brightest acrylic paint shades you can find to give pumpkins a mid-century makeover. The geometric details look oh-so-stylish, making them something that Betty Draper just might display.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Carved owl pumpkin

Welcome to Nana's

If you’re a pumpkin purist and would rather carve than paint, you’ll think this tutorial is a real hoot. Chisel away to create this owl pumpkin, which can nest comfortably on your porch.

Get the tutorial at Welcome to Nana’s.

Eyelash pumpkin

Hey Wanderer

Not a fan of the spooks and scares that the holiday brings? Then go with this super-sweet carved pumpkin, complete with dramatic eyelashes.

Get the tutorial at Hey Wanderer.

Crescent moon pumpkin

The Merrythought

To make a pumpkin that’s equal parts dramatic and stylish, get out the black paint and white faux florals. The crescent moon design makes it Halloween-ready.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Neon stem pumpkin

A Kailo Chic Life

Who says that pumpkins have to be orange? In this case, they’re white with gold splatters, topped off with fluorescent stem.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Gingham pumpkin

Club Crafted

Lean into your country roots by putting a few gingham pumpkins on your porch. Opt for brighter hues, like bold yellows, teals and pinks, for modern flair.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Brushstroke pumpkin

The Merrythought

Even though these painted pumpkins look complicated to make, they can actually be crafted in a flash. All you have to do is grab a black or white faux pumpkin and dip your brush in white or metallic paint to make the cool brushstrokes. Easy-peasy!

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Black floral pumpkin

Design Improvised

To go (ever so slightly) toward the dark side this Halloween, pair black faux florals with a white pumpkin for a moody look.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Cute face pumpkin

The House That Lars Built

The good news: You don’t have to be Picasso to paint these faces on your pumpkins! This tutorial will show you how, taking all your gourds from ho-hum to fabulous.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Galaxy pumpkin

Dream a Little Bigger

Have a space-obsessed kid in your family? They’ll get a thrill out of seeing this galaxy pumpkin on your front porch, constellations and all.

Get the tutorial at Dream a Little Bigger.

Geometric glitter pumpkin

Design Improvised

For this project, you’ll simply paint your pumpkin a bright color, glitter up the stem and attach foam glitter stickers. Your littlest ones can even join in on the fun for this one.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Preserved flower pumpkin

Jane Merritt for The House That Lars Built

These stunning pumpkins prove that Halloween can be incredibly chic. Just adhere some dried florals to your pumpkins, and voila!

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Painted fingerprint pumpkin

Handmade Charlotte

Let your kids turn their thumbprints into ghosts, eyeballs, skulls and other Halloween favorites.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Mini playhouse pumpkin

A Beautiful Mess

Transform a white snowball pumpkin into a teeny-tiny playhouse with some craft paint. Cut out a door and window, then light a tealight for a subtle glow.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Pop art pumpkin

Dream a Little Bigger

Did Roy Lichtenstein make these pumpkins? Make a few masterpieces of your own by following this tutorial.

Get the tutorial at Dream a Little Bigger.

Rainbow pumpkin

The House That Lars Built

Bring the color to your front stoop. It's simple, really: Just get out all the paint colors you have and keep painting until you run out of pumpkins.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Floral vase pumpkin

The Pretty Life Girls

As it turns out, pumpkins make great flower vases. Push the flower theme even further by covering the pumpkin in floral paper.

Get the tutorial at The Pretty Life Girls.

Lightbox quote pumpkin

Shrimp Salad Circus

Vellum paper and a battery-operated candle make it look as if your pumpkin has turned into a lightbox. Be sure to come up with a short quote or phrase fit for the holiday.

Get the tutorial at Shrimp Salad Circus.

Painted rainbow pumpkin

A Bubbly Life

Colorful rainbows make these pumpkins guaranteed happiness boosters. You don't need to stick to the traditional rainbow color scheme — mix in pastels, neons and darker hues for a welcome surprise.

Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life.

Gold leaf pumpkin

The Pretty Life Girls

Gold leaf is surprisingly easy to apply, and faux pumpkins have a surface that’s ideal for it. The bright colors make the gold stand out even more.

Get the tutorial at The Pretty Life Girls.

Abstract art pumpkin

A Kailo Chic Life

Fancy yourself an amateur artist? Then add some creative flair to your Halloween pumpkins.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Glass bead pumpkin

A Beautiful Mess

A power drill and glass beads come together to make some of the most unique pumpkins we’ve ever seen. The candle will shine through the beads, making it just as pretty in daylight as it is at night.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Aztec patterned pumpkin

The Pretty Life Girls

Yes, you can cover your pumpkins in fabric to punch them up, and this step-by-step will show you how.

Get the tutorial at The Pretty Life Girls.

Iridescent marbled pumpkin

Dans le Lakehouse

Iridescent marbling is certainly a beautiful effect, and you can take it to your mini pumpkins. Put the pumpkins in a bowl or tall glass vase to really show them off.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

Stitched foam pumpkin

The Pretty Life Girls

Those foam pumpkins from the craft store can be easily stitched. Now that’s something you can’t do with real pumpkins!

Get the tutorial at The Pretty Life Girls.

Pyrex-inspired pumpkin

Dans le Lakehouse

If you can’t get enough of your beloved Pyrex dishes, apply one of the brand’s beloved designs to your own pumpkin.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

