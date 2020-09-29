8 ways to make Halloween feel special if you're skipping trick-or-treating this year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It sounds like the title of a spooky movie, but really it’s just another chapter in the saga that is 2020. Coming this October to a neighborhood near you, “The Year There Was No Halloween”. A chilling title when you’re an adult, a downright tragedy when you’re a kid.

To be fair, we still don’t quite know what Halloween is going to look like this year, but we do know it will be different. While the fate of trick-or-treating is still unknown, I live by the philosophy that holidays are something you keep in your heart. Unless it's Thanksgiving — that’s kept in my stomach.

According to Gene Huddleson, founding partner of event production company Detail + Design, there are still plenty of ways parents can make the holiday feel special this year. Huddleson is an expert when it comes to extravagant and gorgeous events, but he also knows a thing or two about the beauty of simplicity.

“Some ideas may sound simple, but you don’t have to always complicate things to make things fun,” Huddleson told us.

Incorporating simple family crafts such as balloons draped in gauze or topped with funny hats into your in-home Halloween décor will go a long way.

“Run to the 99 cent store and buy a bunch of witches’ hats, get a helium tank, fill some balloons and put the hats on the balloons,” suggests Huddleson. Anchor your witches around the house, turn on some fans and watch your witches fly!

Other simple tricks to treat your kiddos could include replacing everyday light bulbs with purple and green lights, or creating a few themed rooms in your house.

“Something I have done for a few parties is to take fishing line and tape it to the ceiling,” Huddleson said. “Turn off or dim the lights and let the kids wander around. It will create that sensation of people touching you."

No matter what you end up doing, the good news is you don't have to put in too much effort.

“None of these ideas are too hard,” Huddleson said. “And the kids will have a blast because they are having fun with it.”

So with a little creativity and know-how, this Halloween may be less of a "Nightmare on Elm Street" and more of a brainstorming session at the intersection of Pinterest and Lowes. Check out a few of the items below to help get your creative juices flowing!

The key to any Halloween fun is setting the mood! Nothing says spooky quite like an ominous rolling fog.

This easy to use fog machine produces a pretty powerful fog that can alternate between three different colors. As an added convenience factor, this machine comes with a Bluetooth remote to activate the creeping mist. If you are looking for some added fun for just sitting around the fire and telling ghost stories — or to add some theatrical ambiance to your family Halloween photoshoot — this fog machine will do the trick!

These bowling pins may look good enough to eat, but don’t do it, they are still 100% plastic and 0% actual candy corn.

This cute bowling set puts a fun holiday spin to a classic family activity. The winner could walk away with a piece of candy, the deciding vote on that evening’s Halloween movie selection or just infinite bragging rights over the entire family.

If you have a would-be Ghostbuster in the house, this kit could be worth its weight in ghoul! Get it?

Seriously though, this ghost hunting kit would take your home-based family Halloween to the next level. The kit includes the gear that the pros use, like an EMF meter to check for changes in the electromagnetic energy, an EVP wrist recorder for capturing electronic voice phenomena, a flashlight for seeing things 2 feet in front of you and a solid gear case to keep your equipment safe.

Now that you have your ghost gear, it may be a good idea to get a manual on what to do with it! Good for ages 6 to 12, this handbook includes ghostly stories and eerie activities that are fun for everyone in the family!

One of my favorite Halloween traditions growing up was having scary movie nights with my best friends. While our experiences were limited by VHS tapes and 20-inch tubed televisions, your family’s spooky movie fest could be beyond spooktacular with this 92-inch outdoor projection screen.

Picture it! The fog machine is rolling, friends are socially distanced in your backyard and you are the host with the most with your own drive-in theater. Easy to set up and easy to store, this screen can easily transition from a Halloween movie fest to a summer night's cinema.

Halloween isn’t Halloween without a spooky story around the fire. With Camp Crystal Lake out of the question, it may be time to enhance the backyard vibe with this wood burning fire pit. The chic design and bowl depth is what really caught our eye, as well as the eye of other purchasers.

Leave the treats and avoid the tricks with this candy bowl. A great option to either hang on your door or place on a porch table, this wicked witch will greet your guests with lights and spooky sayings every time someone makes a grab for the Halloween loot!

In the name of all things creepy and cooky, if trick-or-treating is feasible this year, here is an option to bring high sugary goodness in a low-contact manner. Get the whole house involved in the Halloween prep by filling and drawing these little bags as a family unit. These bags are great for candy treats, little toys, or if you are the house with the dentist, a tiny toothbrush. Each set comes with 72 plastic treat bags.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!