20 Halloween costumes for kids that are too adorable to resist

Summer is long gone and Halloween will be here before you know it! There's no better way to get ready for fall and the holiday season than by getting your kids excited with a brand new Halloween costume.

Whether you're looking for an adorable costume for your newborn's first Halloween, a totally epic ninja costume for your little boy or a realistic doctor ensemble for your little girl — we've got plenty of options for all ages.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Halloween Costumes For Girls

Stick to the basics this Halloween and have your little girl be a witch this year! The set comes with a full-skirted dress with a variety of green shades and a matching hat, though the broom is sold separately.

If your child has been inspired by all the incredible work our medical professionals have been doing during the coronavirus pandemic, consider letting them dress up in this doctor costume. This set from Party City comes with a white coat, turquoise pants, a matching shirt and hat, plus a make-believe stethoscope and badge.

Calling all "Despicable Me" fans! She'll totally love dressing up as a minion this Halloween. This costume from Party City includes a romper with a detachable hood, goggles and gloves.

Who wouldn't want to dress up like a magical Disney fairy for Halloween? The Party City Tinker Bell Costume will make your little girl feel extra special in a festive green dress and matching fairy wings.

If she can't stop obsessing over unicorns, this is the costume for her! It comes with a pastel-colored tutu dress that includes a sequin unicorn top and a fun unicorn headband. It's available in six different sizes for ages 1 to 10 years old.

Halloween Costumes For Boys

For one night, he can feel like a superhero! This Party City Spider-Man costume for boys includes the signature bodysuit and a matching face mask.

This set has just under 2,500 Amazon reviews and is made with realistic looking material that has embroidered patches, real buttons and real shirt pockets.

Does your son run around the house acting like a ninja? If so, he'll be thrilled when he gets to throw on this Shadow Ninja costume from Party City. It includes the jumpsuit, attached leg and arm ties, an attached hood, a head-scarf and belt. The sword, daggers and shoes are sold separately.

This one is for all the boys who can’t stop watching "Top Gun" with their dads! This totally epic aviation costume features an army-green jumpsuit with realistic patches that correspond with the famous movie.

If he dreams of being a NASA astronaut, consider buying him this Aeromax costume. It comes in red, white and hot pink.

Halloween Costumes For Baby Girls

This baby girl lamb costume is going to be hard to beat. She'll look cute for photos and cozy as she snuggles into her fuzzy onesie.

Win "Most Adorable Costume" with this cute monster ensemble. It has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and totally looks like something you'd see in "Monsters Inc!"

Bring the tropics to your neighborhood with this fun flamingo costume that is bound to bring a smile to everyone's face.

While a trip to Disney World may not be in the cards right now, she can still rock this adorable Minnie Mouse costume from Party City in the meantime. It comes with a pink dress and Minnie ears.

For newborns, consider this cozy and festive strawberry sleep sack costume from Cuddle Club. You can also have your baby dress up as a blue bear, bee, carrot and more.

Halloween Costumes For Baby Boys

"Baby shark, doo, doo, doo!" Dress your baby boy up like one of his favorite characters of all time. This Baby Shark costume is an Amazon bestseller and available in both an infant and toddler size.

This Stinker Skunk costume is another great option for a small baby. It comes with the comfy black-and-white onesie and will make for adorable pictures!

If you love avocados, then you're bound to love this costume! This pick made by InCharacter is available in sizes 12-18 months and 18-24 months.

If you were a dog mom before you were a real mom, then you'll totally appreciate this cute puppy dog costume from Party City. The jumpsuit comes with an attached tail, printed spots, leg snaps and no-slip grips on the soles. The hood has attached ears and a chin hook-and-loop closure.

This fun Baby Jack costume from "The Incredibles" would pair well with the other adult costumes from the superhero movie series.

