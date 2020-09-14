From 'Tiger King' to 'Top Gun' — 20 funny and festive Halloween costumes

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While Halloween is still over a month away — and your spooky festivities are bound to be a little different this year — a fun costume is still a must!

In an effort to help you find the perfect Halloween costume, we rounded up some of the best options on the market. Whether you're looking for something traditional like a witch or want to go the comedic route — we've got an option for everyone and all genders.

Halloween Costumes for Women

When in doubt, stick to the basics and be a witch for Halloween! This eight-piece set includes a button-front shirt, a hooded zipper vest, pants, a cummerbund, belt, cape, gloves and an arm cuff.

This nurse costume is simple, clean and will be great for many years to come. It includes the wrap dress, an apron, a hat and stethoscope.

We totally love this adorable take on a "queen bee" costume. It’s fun, flirty and cute!

This forest fairy costume is great for those with little kids who love anything and everything related to magic.

Dance right back into the '70s with this fun and groovy disco girl costume. The halter top is connected to a multi-colored metallic jumpsuit with a V-neck and gathered bell-bottom legs.

If you’re a huge fan of Disney’s "The Incredibles," you’ll totally love being Mrs. Incredible this Halloween. This costume comes with everything you need to complete the animated look.

Who wouldn’t want to pretend they’re a flapper from "The Great Gatsby?" This chic costume comes with an eye-catching black mini dress and a feather headband.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Princess Jasmine is a costume that never goes out of style. This modest, turquoise costume adds a pop of color to any Halloween outing.

Every angel should get the perfect costume. This angel look consists of a long-sleeved floor-length white dress with a matching tie-belt and halo-style headband.

Add a little extra sass to your socially distant Halloween party this year with this fun pirate costume! It comes with a pirate dress, vest and a pirate headband.

Halloween Costumes for Men

This costume jacket is for those who binge-watched Netflix's "Tiger King" in less than a day! You can easily dress up just like Joe Exotic with a replica of his signature fringe jacket.

If he’s one for jokes, then he’ll totally love this funny inflatable Koala piggyback costume. While it doesn’t include the safari shoes, hat, shirt or pants — it would totally be worth buying to make for the perfect costume.

For one night, he can feel like a champion boxer. This costume comes with a hooded satin robe with gold hems, matching black and gold shorts, a gold "World Champion" belt and black boxing gloves.

You'll feel like you’re cowboy riding a horse into the wild unknown in this fun western gunman costume.

If he loves beer, why not try wearing it too? This beer pint costume is bound to make all his friends laugh this Halloween.

This Day of the Dead costume will have any man feeling festive in no time.

Why be a regular ghost for Halloween when you can be a stylish one? This Ghostly Gentleman Costume will have you looking sharp and spooky when you go out on your haunt!

For all the guys who can’t stop watching "Top Gun," try wearing this totally epic aviation costume for Halloween this year.

This fireman costume is simple, comfortable and effective. The set comes with reflective pants, a fireman T-shirt and suspenders.

If he’s not all that interested in putting in a ton of effort this year, consider this easy-to-wear skeleton jumpsuit.

Does your man act like he’s royalty? If so, consider getting him this King Louis XVI costume for Halloween this year.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!