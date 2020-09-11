Get ready for Halloween with these 15 countdown calendars

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Pumpkin spice has already made its annual comeback. From fast food to candles, the scent of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves can be found nearly everywhere. Its return means much more than just things that smell good — it also means that Halloween is fast approaching.

What better way to prepare for the height of the "spooky season" than by counting down the days until Halloween? While the holiday itself might look a little different this year, the whole family can still get in on the fun before the day arrives.

Much like traditional Christmas Advent calendars, Halloween countdown calendars can give the whole family something to look forward to each day in October. Whether you're looking for a fun family activity or simply need a daily reminder of how many days you have left to find the perfect costume, a fun countdown calendar can help you get in the mood to celebrate.

From calendars that can store sweet treats to simple artistic designs, we found 15 options for every Halloween enthusiast.

This magnetic countdown calendar uses a trick-or-treat ghost magnet that little ones can move each day as the holiday draws near. The adorable calendar arrives ready-to-hang, so you can get the whole family in on the fun without any assembly.

For a simple countdown, this calendar features 31 windows to open on each day of the month. Inside each window is a verse from "Twas the Night Before Halloween," so you can reveal the full poem on Oct. 31.

Forget candy! This "spooky" calendar features 13 mini Funko Pop figurines to reveal during the 13 days leading up to Halloween. The figures are all characters from popular horror franchises, from Freddy Krueger to Beetlejuice. You can even snag this 4.8-star rated calendar on sale ahead of October.

You can line each of these calendar bags up or fill each one with treats to put out each morning to get the day started right. This unique take on a countdown calendar is available in two different sizes that can hold candy, notes and more.

This quilted Halloween calendar starts the Halloween countdown on Oct. 19. Each of the 13 pockets on the calendar can store sweet treats or handwritten notes. The handmade piece also features convenient loops to display the calendar nearly anywhere in your home.

Get in on the trend by making it personal with this calendar from Personalized Planet. It conveniently features 30 different pockets to store candy and other sweet surprises, as well as a hidden back door to open on Halloween night. The felt calendar can be customized with a family name at the bottom to make it a new keepsake.

This wooden calendar also doubles as a fun craft for the whole family to get in on during spooky season! The exterior can be decorated with paint, stickers and more, while cut-out panels are illuminated with colorful LED lights for added effect. The 3D calendar also features conveniently sized cubbies that can hold a month's worth of treats.

Vermont Christmas Company also makes a specialized All Hallows Eve Calendar for just $6. It features 31 windows to open each day of the month, as well as verses from "Twas All Hallows Eve" to go along with the corresponding picture.

This fun Halloween calendar includes 30 attachments to make the countdown extra spooky. Everything is made from kid-friendly felt cloth, so little ones can get in on the fun too. Not only does the calendar serve as a way to count down the days, but it also makes for a festive piece of décor.

If you're looking for a decoration that doesn't require any nails or hooks, this countdown calendar can unfold on any tabletop or counter space. Though the windows may not contain chocolate, they feature festive pictures and riddles to get you in the Halloween spirit.

This spooky haunted house is an interactive take on the countdown calendar and features wheels that are used to adjust the date. Different scenes on the calendar can be set as the month goes on, but this calendar saves the best for last — a special Halloween message with a new design! You can stand it up on the counter or stick it on the fridge.

Start off the month with this colorful countdown calendar, which features a felt bat and ghost to help each day feel festive. If you're not ready to start the countdown until Christmas time, the brand also makes a felt calendar for the month of December.

Prefer coffee over chocolate? This countdown calendar features a mix of fall-flavored coffees and coordinating creamers that can get you in the Halloween spirit each morning. Each box contains 31 K-Cups from different brands, so you'll never repeat a flavor.

This countdown calendar also uses felt pieces and can be customized with an embroidered family name. Each pocket is large enough to hold the included felt bat, which is used to count down each day.

These colorful calendars also feature glitter embellishments that make them all the more festive. Each design features 31 pockets that can hold treats (for humans or furry friends). It also includes its own ribbon that makes displaying the calendar a breeze.

