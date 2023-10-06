His name is Lewis: How a voicey Target jack-o'-lantern became a TikTok sensation

Don't call him a jack-o’-lantern. His name is Lewis!

The rising star of this year's Halloween season is a vocal, 8-foot-tall decoration sold at Target who is determined to make his identity known.

The decoration has multiple catchphrases, but only one has gone viral on TikTok: "I am not a jack-o'-lantern. My name is Lewis."

The line itself isn't what made the decoration blow up on TikTok and sell out of Targets stores as people track him down. It's the delivery — sassy with a twinge of maniacal — that's made Lewis a sensation.

At the start of the line, Lewis sounds somewhat angry as he makes it clear he is no mere spooky decoration. The tone lightens up when he introduces himself — ending off the line with his now signature giggle.

Lewis has garnered an impassioned fanbase. Some Lewis lovers visit Target and bow down. Other make Lewis edits, fan art, merch and even a remix of "I'm just Ken" from the "Barbie" movie.

People have started spotting Lewis outside Target, too, with his black and gray robes, big orange hands and firm sense of self. Turns out he has another superpower: He glows in the dark!

What do we know about Lewis?

Questions abound about Lewis' origin story. How did this decoration come to be, and who is the man behind the voice?

"The voice acting was so well done it made me fall in love with this Lewis character,” X user @havockingboo wrote.

Lewis, maybe to his dismay, is officially labeled as the “Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul,” meaning even Target doesn’t exactly consider him a jack-o’-lantern.

It seems his constant reminders that his name is Lewis are warranted, as one TikTok found Lewis wearing a Target staff name tag — but instead it said “Louie,” not Lewis.

He's more than a one-trick jack-o’-lantern. He has other lines, like: “With a crooked smile and a glowing eye, I see all your tricks from way up high,” and, “Trick or treat, all you creepy crawlers.”

Where can I find a Lewis of my own?

As of now, Lewis is sold out on Target's website, and finding him at your local store becomes difficult as his star rises.

But with any luck, on your next excursion you may see his pumpkin head sticking out above the aisles.