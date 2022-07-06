When is Halloween in 2022? Everything to know about the spookiest day of the year

You can’t beat the coziness, twinkling lights and family togetherness that comes with Christmas.

And Thanksgiving? Sign us up for an extra helping of turkey and napping during the football game.

But is there really any holiday that’s as fun and free-spirited as Halloween? The answer is no, especially since it gives revelers the chance to dress up, pull some friendly pranks and eat as much Halloween candy as their sweet tooth desires.

While you may remember that it always falls on October 31, when exactly is Halloween in 2022? See, a weekday Halloween requires a little more prep work than one that lands on a weekend since you don't have tons of time after the work day ends to get ready for trick-or-treating or put the finishing touches on your homemade costume.

But it’s not impossible. After all, it'll all be worth it in the name of Halloween. Think of another holiday when you can eat your weight in candy corn and no one will judge you for it … we’ll wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about Halloween, including when and why we celebrate.

When is Halloween in 2022?

This year, Halloween is celebrated on Monday, October 31, 2022. Now that you know the date way in advance, start crafting those costumes, getting your recipes together and coming up with fun Halloween activities for kids and adults like!

Is the date the same every year?

Halloween always falls on October 31, but of course, the day of the week changes from year to year. For example, in 2021, we celebrated Halloween on a Sunday, and in 2023, we’ll observe Halloween on Tuesday.

Christopher Robbins / Getty Images

What is the history of Halloween?

Halloween has a long, storied history that’s as full of spirit and intrigue as the holiday itself.

It originated with the Celts, who lived two centuries ago in the areas now known as Ireland, England and northern France. On October 31, they celebrated the festival of Samhain to mark the end of summer before the new year started on November 1. In other words, it was a time to party before the cold weather and snow arrived.

But here's where the haunts of Halloween come into play. The Celts believed that on the night before the new year, ghosts had the ability to return to the earth. As a result, they wore costumes to ward off evil spirits, made bonfires and tried to predict the future through fortune-telling.

Once the Romans conquered areas of the Celts, they began to borrow some of the Samhain traditions, like bobbing for apples. borrowing some of the Samhain traditions. The holiday continued to live on in various forms through Christian cultures.

Image Source / Getty Images

Why do we celebrate Halloween today?

Eventually, European immigrants brought the holiday along with them to the United States. It arrived in its near-modern form in the 1840s when Irish immigrants came to our shores to escape the Irish Potato Famine.

Nowadays, Halloween is celebrated in the United States, Ireland, Italy, England, Mexico, Portugal and other countries around the world. While we may not necessarily wear costumes with the intention of warding off evil spirits, we’ve developed our own modern-day customs like watching scary movies, decking out our houses with spooky decorations and competing in costume contests.

