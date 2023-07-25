29 horror movies on Netflix to watch this month, if you dare

A scream is within reach: The best horror movies on Netflix right now do not disappoint.

The scariest movies streaming on Netflix right now range from psychological thrillers to vampire killers to intergalactic invasions. Netflix's international offerings open up a new realm, too, such as the Indonesian movie "May The Devil Take You" and the South Korean movie "The Whole Truth."

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the best horror movies streaming on Netflix now include "His House," and the meta hit "Bird Box." Know this: You don't need to wait until Halloween to start watching scary movies.

Be brave and read on for what to stream next.

'Cam' (2018)

Madeline Brewer give a tour-de-force performance in this intimate psychological thriller, filming essentially the entire movie within one room. She plays a cam girl who finds she has an impersonator on the internet.

'Day Shift' (2022)

Jamie Foxx is a pool cleaner by day, vampire killer by night in "Day Shift." Expect gore galore. His character kills a lot — a lot — of vampires, all while attempting to reconcile with his ex-wife as they parent their young daughter.

'Bird Box' (2018)

If you haven't seen "Bird Box" yet, it's time to join the many who have seen the record-breaking movie. The villain in "Bird Box" is invisible and airborne, able to shape shift into people's worst fears when they see it. The only way to survive? Don't look. To escape these circumstances, a mom (Sandra Bullock) leads her kids through a forestry wilderness, completely blindfolded.

'Hypnotic' (2021)

Down on her luck, Jenn Tompson (Kate Siegel) visits a hypnotist hoping their conversation will turn things around for her. Unfortunately, the hypnotist takes advantage of Jenn's confessions and uses them to manipulate her thoughts and actions.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022)

Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre' puts a twist on the iconic franchise. In this reimagined 2022 version, a group of influencers visit the town where serial murderer Leatherface wreaked havoc for decades. Instead of fleeing the away as quickly as possible, they decide to redevelop the now deserted Texas town so people will move back and create a neighborhood again. Leatherface, of course, cannot have that happen.

'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

"Ouija: Origin of Evil" is a tale as old as time: A well-meaning young girl, Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser), misses her late father and thinks she can have one last conversation with him by consulting a Ouija board. The board seems to retrieve every bad thing in the universe — but not her father. Alice has to dodge demons until she's able to close what the board opened.

'The Old Ways' (2021)

Mexican American journalist Cristina Lopez (played by Brigitte Kali Canales) is kidnapped while in the cloud forest of Veracruz, Mexico. Her kidnappers believe a demon is holding her captive and only they have the keys to save her. What's scarier: Them lying, or them telling the truth?

'I, Frankenstein' (2014)

What if Frankenstein's monster went on to live a long, action-filled life, including encounters with gargoyles and archangels? Watch this not-so-scary horror movie, about a legion of monsters whose intent is saving mankind (and the ones who want to end mankind).

'The Thing' (2011)

Even scientists don't know what "The Thing" is. The scientists in the movie traveled all the way to Antarctica for research purposes and stumbled across a new discovery: alien life. Sounds like a good thing for scientists, right? Well, apparently not because the creature is among them stirring up paranoia and fear among the scientists. Great.

'Unfriended' (2014)

Social media has opened the door to a new kind of bullying ... and a new subgenre of horror movies. In "Unfriended," what goes around comes around for a group of teenagers who cyberbully a classmate.

'Choose Or Die' (2022)

"Choose or Die" is a film that dovetails perfectly with TV series "Squid Game." A couple of high schoolers. Kayla and Isaac, find an old computer game with a $125,000 reward note. They call the number and are instructed to play the game to receive the reward. As they play, real life starts to interact with what's happening in the game and their lives, and their loved ones, are all in jeopardy.

'The Strays' (2023)

Neve (Ashley Madekwe) is confronted with her past that she's always ran away from in "The Strays." She's always denied the Black portion of her biracial identity and when various triggers bring it back up, she goes to great lengths to stuff it all back down.

'We Have A Ghost' (2023)

The Presley family becomes famous on social media after sharing clips of a ghost named Ernest haunting their house. It's all clicks and giggles until the family's connected to Ernest prompts the CIA to investigate Kevin, the dad.

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' (2020)

Cole (Judah Lewis) had to take down his babysitter, Bee, and her satanic cult, in the original "The Babysitter." But apparently, he didn't end it all because some of them are back in the sequel, "The Babysitter: Killer Queen." Can Cole outsmart the satanic cult again? He's sure going to try.

'May The Devil Take You' (2018)

Beef between step-mothers and daughter is common, sure. But evil spirits possessing step mothers and making them attack step-daughter? Not as much. And yet that's exactly what happens in "May The Devil Take You."

'The Ring' (2002)

Naomi Watts starts in the 2002 adaptation of this horror movie classic, originally from Japan. The videotape is haunted. If you watch it, you'll be cursed. Beware watching the movie.

'Fear Street' (2021)

"Fear Street" is a trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine's book series. Like Stephen King's "It," they trade in genuine scares with nostalgia for bygone eras.

'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Las Vegas is overrun with zombies in "Army of the Dead" who think they now run the town since everyone else has evacuated. Refusing to let them win, a group of brave mercenaries volunteer to enter the zone the zombies occupy.

'Resident Evil' (2002)

A global apocalypse has come and gone in "Resident Evil," a 2002 movie based on a video game. The community has rebounded and there's finally some sense of normalcy. Well, except for having to deal with "The Infected," the portion of the population still infected with the viral disease that caused the apocalypse.

'Dawn Of The Dead' (2004)

"Dawn Of The Dead" is a staple in the zombie movie genre. Zack Snyder's 2004 directorial debut is a remake of George A. Romero's movie of the same name, and gives the chilling story a modern twist. Ordinary people, caught up in extraordinary circumstances. Who will have what it takes to survive?

'The Whole Truth' (2021)

When their mother gets into a car accident, a brother and sister discover a set of grandparents they didn't know about ... and those grandparents have secrets. You will not know where "The Whole Truth" is going — but know that when the truth is revealed, you'll understand why it stayed hidden for so long.

'Cargo' (2017)

The producer of "The Babadook" is behind this mvie, also at the intersection of family ties and horror. In the middle of a zombie apocalypse in Australia, a father (Martin Freeman) struggles to protect his infant daughter from strangers — and from his own infected self.

'Till Death' (2021)

"Till Death" interprets wedding vows literally, and to dark ends. Yes, Emma (Megan Fox) and Mack (Eoin Macken) agreed to be married together until death did them part. But they never said it had to be a natural death. Mark hires professional killers to kill them both. Only he dies and she has to fight off the assassins.

'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

If there's video evidence, are you just paranoid? This debate is the thesis of "Paranormal Activity." Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) move to the suburbs and discover some sort of supernatural presence in their house. When they catch it on camera, proof only leads to more questions.

'The Munsters' (2022)

You've heard this one before: A vampire falls in love with Frankenstein and they get engaged. Her father, however, vows to kill the groom before they can wed. Throughout the movie, the three love and hate each other. Well, what family hasn't had tension?

'Zombieland' (2009)

"Zombieland" is perfect for viewers who want horror and humor. Rather than jump scares, the terror of "Zombieland" comes in the premise: Imagine if everyone you loved had transformed into the living dead? Survivors, nicknamed for the towns they came from — Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) — develop a list of rules and zombie-killing strategies in order to make it through.

'Girls With Balls' (2018)

A local volleyball team wins their championship game and is headed back home when their van breaks down in the middle of nowhere. Unfortunately for them, they're stuck at an area guarded by hunters.

'Hollyblood' (2022)

It's hard for high schoolers to admit their feelings to their crush so ... maybe becoming a vampire will make them braver? While pretending to be a vampire, Javi is followed by an actual vampire that threatens his life and the life of his crush. This horror movie doubles as a Spanish teen romantic comedy.

'His House' (2020)

In "His House," the horrors begin in the real world – war-torn South Sudan — and then become supernatural, as a refugee couple resettles in a haunted house in England.