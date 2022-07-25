40 cute best friend Halloween costumes that'll bring double the fun

Everything is better with your best friend by your side — including Halloween.

Naturally, that means it's a no-brainer that you'll want to show up to all of your holiday festivities in coordinating best friend Halloween costumes. Think: Lucy and Ethel, Mary Poppins and Bert and the entire team from "A League of Their Own."

There are plenty of quick and easy costume ideas to choose from. Draw inspiration from popular movies and TV shows, embrace your favorite foods (pie and animal crackers, to name a few) or stick with a classic costume that stands the test of time. You can dress up as a famous duo like Roxy Hart and Velma Kelly from "Chicago," or opt for something punny like a sweet tooth costume, aka sugary-sweet candy and a tooth.

If you have more than one bestie, then go for one of the group costumes. In addition to two-person ensembles, we've included tons of ideas for groups of three, four, five and beyond. That way, all your favorite girls, guys and four-legged friends can be a part of the Halloween fun this year.

Get started on your 2022 Halloween look by browsing through these scary, cute or pop culture-inspired costumes. Divide and conquer the DIYs, then prepare to turn heads on Halloween night.

Haunted mansion ghosts costume

Keiko Lynn

You and your pals will definitely get into the spirit of Halloween wearing these hauntingly fabulous ghost costumes inspired by Disney's Haunted Mansion.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Citrus slices costume

Studio DIY

Orange you glad it’s finally Halloween? Us too! Let each member of your trio pick their preferred citrus: lemon, lime or orange. Throw in a grapefruit if you have a fourth bestie!

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Cowgirls costume

Sun City Pinup Dolls

Dust off your cowboy boots for this classic costume. Go all-out with your look, just like the Sun City Pinup Dolls, to lasso lots of compliments.

'90s toys costume

Studio DIY

Talk about a throwback: From Polly Pocket to the beloved Slinky, you and your friends will take other party-goers back to the good old days.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Clueless" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Grab the Cher to your Amber (or vice versa) and pull together this easy costume with items in your closet. If only you had a digital wardrobe á la Cher!

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TFDiaries.

Life's a beach costume

Studio DIY

Sunny days ahead! Take a to the tropics on Halloween with this palm tree and beach ball combo.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Beetlejuice" costume

Keiko Lynn

Has the afterlife got you feeling down? Don't fret, just say "Beetlejuice" three times, then dress up as the ghoul and his bride.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake costume

A Beautiful Mess

Who could forget Britney and Justin's iconic denim-on-denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards? It's most definitely a look. If you've got an assortment of denim at home, you've got an easy best friend Halloween costume.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Sweet tooth costume

Studio DIY

Nobody supports your sweet tooth quite like your best friend. One of can turn a pool need into a colorful candy necklace, while the other can hold a tooth cut-out all night long.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Candy Land costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

You and your buddy can go full-on glam by dressing asQueen Frostine and Princess Lolly from Candy Land. Retro and colorful, you'll go straight to the castle in these fits!

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TFDiaries.

Lobster chef costume

A Beautiful Mess.

Don’t worry, no lobsters will be harmed in the creation of this costume. Everyone can get involved in this one, even your four-legged friends!

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Essential oil costume

A Beautiful Mess

Your best friend always finds a way to calm you down during stressful situation. They're kind of like lavender essential oil in human form, wouldn't you say?

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Animal cracker costume

Studio DIY

Everyone will totally eat up this frosted animal cracker costume — put very much intended. It's simple to assemble as long as you've got a bag of pompoms and a glue gun.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Ghostbusters" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, you and your ghost-busting pals will come to the rescue. Just be sure to throw on your proton pack before you head out the door.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TFDiaries.

"Alice in Wonderland" costume

Keiko Lynn

This storybook-inspired costume works for just about everyone: guys, gals, kids and canines can all dress up as characters from "Alice in Wonderland." You'd be a Mad Hatter to pass this one up!

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Fuzzy dice costume

Aww Sam

Because a duo of duo sure beats a single die. Stay connected to your BFF by attaching your fuzzy die with a cardboard rear view mirror — or stay separate, if you want some space.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

"Bewitched" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Suburban witch Samantha Stevens and her mother are a fan-favorite duo from the 1960s television sitcom, "Bewitched." Now, you'll just have to decide who's who.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

"The Golden Girls" costume

A Beautiful Mess

Everyone loves Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia from the classic TV show, "The Golden Girls," and it's an easy best-friend costume to throw together. All you need are a few items from the thrift store (or your closet) and some wigs.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

"The Great Gatsby" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

You and your friends can relive the roaring '20s by wearing these flapper costumes that, despite being around for more than 100 years, are still in style.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

"Heathers" costume

Keiko Lynn

Take inspiration from the "Heathers," a movie about a group of cliquey high school girls who get caught up in murder. Dark? Yes. But that's exactly what makes it perfect for Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Hotdog and condiments costume

Studio DIY

This costume is easy to modify for duos, trios or friend groups of all sizes. Dress up as a hotdog and ketchup, ketchup and mustard, or add additional condiments if you've got a big group.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Kelly and Peg Bundy costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

"Married ... with Children," has been in syndication for awhile now, but the dysfunctional Bundy family is as popular as ever. A quick trip to your closet is all you need to put this look together — unless, say, you don't have a leopard leotard on hand.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

"Kiki's Delivery Service" costume

Aww Sam

"Kiki's Delivery Service" tells the story of a young witch who earns a living as a delivery girl. A fun take on a classic witch costume, one of you can dress as Kiki and the other can be Tombo.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Lucy and Ethel costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Best friends Lucy and Ethel are a timeless pair. Even though "I Love Lucy" aired on television more than 65 years ago, this best friend costume is still sure to steal the show.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

Mary Poppins and Bert costume

Keiko Lynn

If you're on the hunt for best friend costume that isn't too "coupley," Mary Poppins and her chimney-sweep buddy are your best bet. A bonus: Mary's magic bag is big enough to hold all your candy and then some!

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Milkshake costume

Studio DIY

Everyone likes ice cream, which means they'll love this super-sweet milkshake costume. If you already own a dress in a similar hue to chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream, then you just need to top it off with a whipped cream hat.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Rugrats" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Pay tribute to Chuckie and Angelica this Halloween with these DIY "Rugrats" costumes. Bonus points if you've got a "Tommy" to complete the ensemble.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

Pie slices costume

Studio DIY

What's better than one piece of pie? Two ... or three! Designate a color for each slice, so everyone can choose one to match their preferred pie — pumpkin, cherry, you name it.

Get the tutorial on Studio DIY.

“A League of Their Own” costume

WireImage

Batter up! Show off your swing and style by donning matching baseball uniforms from the 1992 movie, “A League of Their Own."

'50s pin-up girls

Sun City Pin-up Dolls

Buy matching dresses with your besties and go full-on retro, just liek the Sun City Pin-up Dolls did. Let everyone accessorize as they please with different shoes, jewelry and headpieces.

"Pretty Woman" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

"Pretty Woman" gave us two versions of Vivian, aka two unforgettable Halloween costumes. You'll stand out solo, but the whole look will really come together when you're by each other's side.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

"Stranger Things" costume

A Beautiful Mess

"Stranger Things" is really having a moment. Stay on-trend this year by dressing as Mike, Eleven, Will, Hopper or another one of your favorite characters. The sky's the limit.

Get the tutorial from A Beautiful Mess.

"The Craft" witches costume

Living After Midnite

Grab your three closest pals and conjure up some magic with these costumes, inspired by the teen witches in "The Craft."

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnight.

"Up" costume

Keiko Lynn

With a little planning, you and your best friend can go as Carl Fredricksen and his beloved house. Even better? Let your pup tag along as Dug.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Reba and Dolly costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Country music fans, this one's for you. Jazz up a basic look with glitzy accessories, cowboy boots and the legend's iconic 'dos.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

Roxy Hart and Velma Kelly costume

TODAY

Everyone will be singing your praises in these "Chicago" costumes! But you'll really steal the show with a little song and dance — "All That Jazz," perhaps?

Pool floats costume

Studio DIY

Coordinate your outfit to match your pool float of choice — unicorn, flamingo, toucan and so on. It's that easy!

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Rock legends costumes

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Big hair? Check. Neon spandex? Check. Lace gloves? Check. Just think of all the rock legends you can go as, ranging from Freddie Mercury to Elton John and beyond.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

"Scooby-Doo" costume

Getty Images

Go as everyone's favorite mystery-solving duo, Daphne and Velma. Or if you've a group of four, have each person dress as a member of Mystery Incorporated.

"The Powerpuff Girls" costume

Living After Midnite / TF Diaries

Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup are all about girl power — and so are you and your pals. With these "The Powerpuff Girls" costumes, you'll each be able to channel your inner superhero.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

