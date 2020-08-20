Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are still a few more weeks left to enjoy days spent at the beach and wearing your favorite summer sundresses, but autumn will be here before you know it. This means sweater weather is right around the corner — and so is Halloween! If you need some help getting into the Halloween spirit, it might be time to swap your go-to face mask for a more seasonal design.

In an effort to help you add some fun to your mask collection, we compiled a list of some of the best reusable Halloween face masks that are bound to put a smile on your face!

For all things related to Halloween, consider this cute mask filled with jack-o'-lanterns, bats, spiderwebs, witches and more. It’s available in sizes for toddlers, children, teens and adults.

If you're looking for a variety, this Etsy shop is offering over 30 different Halloween-themed masks. You can choose from candy corn, ghosts and everything in between! Each pattern is available in sizes for children and adults.

For an extra-spooky option, try this fun "Boo!" mask that will definitely bring on the Halloween vibes.

Keep things extra eerie this year with this jack-o'-lantern face mask from Etsy. It features three layers of cotton and even includes a free filter.

Your little one will love wearing this adorable face mask when they go back to school! Better yet, the mask is machine-washable for easy cleaning — so you'll never have to worry about those inevitable messes!

If you're a fan of vampires, you can't go wrong with this chic vampire teeth print from Society6. It's machine-washable and features a filter pocket for extra protection.

If you're looking for something you can wear all season long, this autumnal pattern will certainly do the trick. It features a slot for a disposable filter and is machine-washable for easy cleaning.

This dinosaur-themed mask is fun enough to wear all year long. It features an expandable pleated design and an optional filter pocket.

This artsy and colorful skeleton face mask is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit this year. The woven elastic ear loops will help ensure a snug fit.

For those looking for a neutral but festive mask, consider this Spiderweb design from Society6. It would add a spooky touch to any outfit in your closet! Plus, you'll feel protected thanks to its dual-layered construction.

This gray-and-white ghost-themed mask is another understated design that's both cute and trendy. If you like the pattern, you can pick up other items such as a tote bag and fanny pack in the same design!

This Day Of The Dead-themed mask includes cartoon-like skulls with a fun floral design and would look great paired with denim and leather!

You can show off your Halloween spirit with this orange "Happy Halloween" mask that includes ghosts and black cats. It's made of 100% polyester fabric and has a space for an optional filter insert.

This spooky mask would be the perfect addition to any Halloween costume! The black-and-white design gives it a retro vibe while the pleated construction allows you to easily customize the fit.

For a similar option with a fun pop of color, go with this pink sugar skull cloth mask.

If you can't wait to get out and enjoy everything the fall season has to offer, you'll totally love this autumnal print from Zazzle. Its seasonal design will instantly transport you to a pumpkin patch while the stretchy ear straps allow for a comfortable fit.

Who wouldn't love to rock this adorable baby ghost this fall? It features orange, white and black stripes and is bound to make you smile.

