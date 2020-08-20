Old Navy launched new kids' masks — and they're both adorable and affordable

In May, Old Navy was one of the first major retailers to start selling reusable face masks online. The triple-layer masks with over 9,600 five-star reviews sold out almost immediately and shoppers were waitlisted until they restocked. The company has since increased inventory and added multiple options to the site — and these newest critter masks for kids might be Old Navy's cutest design yet.

Each mask in the pack is made with 100% cotton and has comfortable elastic ear straps — but the real standout feature is the colorful animal prints. Each set comes with three distinct designs that resemble the nose and mouth of a dinosaur, lion, bunny and more. Not only are they adorable, but they might just help kids get excited about wearing a mask.

"For any child who is hesitant to wear a mask, making them child-friendly could be quite attractive. It also makes masks seem less threatening to a child if they have a child motif to them," Dr. Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of "How Toddlers Thrive," previously told Shop TODAY.

The masks are machine-washable and even come with a mesh laundry bag for easy cleaning, which could be especially helpful if your little one tends to make a mess. However, if one of them happens to get lost on the playground or goes missing in their backpack, parents can rest easy knowing that they still have two others to choose from in the pack of three.

Right now, you can get the set of critter face masks for just under $10. While some styles are still available for immediate shipment, most of them are on backorder until the end of August. Thankfully, you can still add them to your bag now and have them delivered in just a few weeks.

Need one before your kids start school? Old Navy still has plenty of affordable options that will ship immediately. So whether you're trying to make wearing masks more fun or you're finishing off that back-to-school list, these masks should make the task more enjoyable.

Find other Old Navy kids' face mask styles below.

Old Navy masks for kids

This five-pack of masks features vibrant colors and a pleated design. They're designed to fit snugly on kids' faces and have comfortable ear straps to keep them in place.

This 10-pack of masks is perfect for stocking up before the school year begins. The packs are available in nine color combinations that are sure to fit any kids' style.

If you're looking for a subtle design, you can opt for this pack of navy masks. They're made with triple-layer cotton and crafted for breathability.

