25 back-to-school sales you won't want to miss

Whether your child is learning from home or school, they’re bound to need more than a few new school supplies to keep them motivated, organized and prepared. As most parents know, back-to-school shopping always seems to be so expensive — but it doesn’t have to be!

In an effort to help you save a few extra dollars, we compiled a list of the best back-to-school sales and deals from Amazon, Walmart and more. From helpful planners to space-saving desks, there are tons of great discounts to grab before the start of the school year.

Backpacks are a great way for your kids to keep their school supplies organized, no matter where they are learning. You can’t go wrong with a classic JanSport bag. They're durable, budget-friendly and sure to last them all year while they lug heavy textbooks around.

A good desk is a must for at-home learning! If you don't have the room to create a large at-home classroom, this L-shaped desk will tuck right in the corner to help maximize space. Though it's sleek and compact, it still features enough room to spread out books and other school supplies.

Since they’re probably going to be learning for up to eight hours a day, investing in a desk chair is a great idea. This one from Amazon is extra comfortable, durable, has over 1,800 verified reviews and is currently 43% off!

Fun notebooks are a great way to get your children excited about the new school year! These ones from Anthropologie come in a set of two and are currently on sale for less than $30.

Whether your student is going back to campus or they’re staying home for the semester and you want to keep their spirits high, consider getting this discounted quilt from Pottery Barn Teen. This cloud-like comforter is sustainably sourced and made of soft cotton for an extra smooth feel.

A planner is the key to staying on top of assignments and keeping organized. This option. from Blue Sky is good through June 2021 and includes a weekly and monthly calendar with reference pages, contacts and space for notes.

For a larger desktop design, consider this academic year calendar available on Amazon. It'll give your student plenty of space to plan out their whole year.

While many kids are used to doing everything on the computer these days, sometimes there’s nothing better than a hard copy. This HP printer has positive reviews and is discounted by almost $100.

These plastic, expandable file folders are made with waterproof material that's meant to last you for years to come. They come with five pockets, so your child can sort and organize by subject.

For a traditional set of folders, consider this set of four from Mead. They have two horizontal pockets to keep track of loose-leaf paper or hole-punched sheets.

Mechanical pencils are the way to go if your student is all about convenience. This set of 12 from Paper Mate has over 1,500 verified Amazon reviews and is on sale for $30.

Get your at-home classroom or office in tip-top shape with the help of this handheld label maker. You can easily label school supplies and bins to bring some order to their at-home learning space.

For the classes that have more materials than a folder can hold, these spacious binders will definitely come in handy.

These spiral notebooks from Mead include pockets for extra storage and 200 lined sheets to keep all of their notes in one place.

You can never have too many composition notebooks! For a simple, classic option, consider this set of marble notebooks that are always a reliable staple.

Instead of buying all their geometry tools separately, pick up this 15-piece bulk set that’s currently on sale for $10. It comes with compasses, dividers, protractors, sharpeners and more.

Depending on what grade your child is in, a good quality calculator is always good to have on hand. This one from Texas Instruments is designed with unique features to allow you to enter more than one calculation, compare results and explore patterns — all on the same screen!

Make reading more fun by keeping all your child's favorite books in one place! The kids' edition Kindle includes a black-and-white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. Unlike a normal tablet, this kid-friendly Kindle doesn't feature any apps or games to distract them.

For older kids that may need to access educational videos or PowerPoints while learning from home, consider the new Apple iPad mini. It has rave reviews and comes in a sleek, portable size that won't take up too much room on their desk.

If they’re learning from home this year and seem to be more productive curled up in bed or sitting on the couch, this lap desk will help keep them focused and give them a sturdy place to work.

Whether they’re learning from home or going back to school, a healthy diet is a necessity. One way you can get your child excited about eating well is with a fun kids' lunch box.

This Bentgo lunch box is an Amazon's Choice product and has almost 8,000 verified reviews! It includes five compartments that are portioned perfectly for a child's appetite. It's available in blue, green and purple.

For older kids, this Neoprene lunch bag is a great option with a sleek design. It’s lightweight, insulated, reusable and comes in 10 different colors and patterns.

Fjällräven backpacks have become trendier than ever over the last few years, so when they go on sale, they usually go quickly! This one has a simple design with heavy-duty construction for everyday use and comes in more than 20 different colors.

Create a seamless working environment with this leather desk pad that will keep your desk or table protected and mess-free!

Great headphones can turn a learning environment from good to great! These Cowin headphones are noise-canceling and have all the great features of the leading brands at less than a fraction of the cost. Plus they come in six different colors and have over 18,000 verified Amazon reviews.

