I usually find face masks uncomfortable, but this celebrity-loved style is perfect

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I hate wearing a mask. So, if I have to wear one, I want it to at least be one I like. Since the pandemic started, I've tried everything from flimsy blue disposable masks to homemade masks with elastic straps that stretch too much. Recently, I realized it was time to find a mask that would both last and fit my face.
I recently read some rave reviews about Everlane's face masks — and I noticed that Angelina Jolie has been sporting one — so I decided to give it a go.
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Five-Pack
They're surprisingly affordable
The disposable masks I've been buying at my nearest convenience store are $5 for a pack of seven. Each mask has lasted me around two days before I decide it's time for a new one. That means I'm buying new masks every month. The homemade masks I like on Etsy start around $8 plus shipping. I love supporting small businesses, but I also love a good deal.
Everlane's 100% Human Face Masks come in packs of five for $25. The packs feature different colors and even fun tie-dye prints, though I'm hoping they come out with a floral pattern so I can replicate the Duchess of Cambridge's face mask style. Since they're 100% cotton, I can wash and dry them with regular loads as much as I want to without worrying about ruining them.
100% Human and 10% goes to charity
While I'm familiar with Everlane's best deals and bestsellers, I wasn't familiar with its 100% Human Collection until I found these masks. The collection was created with the idea of bringing together people from all walks of life to raise awareness about protecting human rights, and a portion of its sales go to various charities.
Earlier this year, Everlane decided to donate 100% of sales from this collection to Feeding America and its company pandemic response fund. Currently, it's donating 10% of sales of this mask to the American Civil Liberties Union. I'm someone who has been wanting to help those in need since this whole ordeal started, but I haven't known how. By buying these masks I feel like I've made a difference, even if it just helps put one meal on a family's table or makes one person more aware of human rights.
Plus, these masks have truly helped me raise awareness. Because the masks say "100% Human" on them, I occasionally get asked what it means. I think it's the kind of subtle statement piece the world needs more of.
Not medical-grade, but enough for me
I don't work in a hospital or around COVID-19 patients, so I don't need a medical-grade mask. This mask isn't medical-grade, but with its double-layer fabric that covers my entire face from the eyes down, it's perfect for my needs.
Because the fit is so perfect, it also doesn't require any adjusting. With my disposable masks, I was always opening them up further like an accordion to get more coverage. With the homemade fabric mask, I was always adding knots to the elastic bands when they'd stretch out too much and get too big. This mask has comfortable ear loops that don't stretch, ensuring a snug fit. It also has a slightly peaked seam design down the middle so it rests just far enough away from my face that I feel safe but not like I'm suffocating.
I finally found a mask I don't mind wearing
Again, I don't like wearing a mask. I've never even worn one on Halloween. But since we live in a crazy world right now where wearing a mask is essential to survival, I will wear a mask. I will hate that I have to wear it, but the silver lining is that I've found a mask I love.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Kate Middleton just made floral face masks more popular than ever
- This lightweight $10 face mask is keeping me comfortable in the summer heat
- 23 reusable masks from brands that are giving back during the pandemic
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!